Husker D-line coach Tony Tuioti officially leaves for Oregon

The Huskers’ four-man defensive front is a blend of defensive tackles and outside ‘backers — such as Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor — who function as defensive ends. Dawson and Tuioti often worked in tandem this season.

“Most of the time when we’re in our four-down front,” Dawson said this summer, “you’re going to see two big defensive tackles from Tony Tuioti, then you’re going to see two ‘defensive ends’ — and those guys are coming from my room. Now they may be in a three-point stance, they may be in a two-point stance. That doesn’t change their job or their assignment.”

If Dawson takes over the defensive line, NU would have the latitude to bring on a full-time special teams coordinator — such as current Husker defensive analyst Bill Busch — and separately address the running backs job with a different coach.

Nebraska could have an in-house candidate for the running backs role with longtime Husker Ron Brown — a college teammate of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple — but Frost indicated last week he'd prefer Brown remain as an analyst who provides counsel.