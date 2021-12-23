Husker D-line coach Tony Tuioti officially leaves for Oregon

LINCOLN — Tony Tuioti is leaving for the Oregon Ducks after three years as Nebraska’s defensive line coach.
The move became official Thursday in an announcement by Oregon.
Tuioti came to NU in late February 2019. He helped develop Damion Daniels, Ben Stille and Deontre Thomas into more productive players, and he expanded the Huskers’ recruiting operation in California and Hawaii.
Tuioti signed a two-year contract last February that gave him a raise from $375,000 to $400,000. Two of Tuioti’s seven children — Teivis and Teitum — have scholarship offers to play at NU.
He joins the staff of new Oregon coach Dan Lanning, who is the Ducks' fourth head coach since the 2016 season.
Tuioti’s departure leaves two openings on Scott Frost’s Husker staff. Frost would like to hire a special teams coordinator, and the running backs position remains unaddressed.
Both Frost and Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Nebraska has a plan it will execute before or after Christmas. Because Nebraska’s business office closed Wednesday, it’s more likely to be a post-holiday plan.
Nebraska could easily move current outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson to the defensive line role — which Dawson had at NU in 2018 before leaving for the New York Giants. Dawson’s departure prompted Tuioti’s hiring. Dawson returned to the Huskers in 2020 and also serves as a key advisor to defensive coordinator to Erik Chinander.
The Huskers’ four-man defensive front is a blend of defensive tackles and outside ‘backers — such as Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor — who function as defensive ends. Dawson and Tuioti often worked in tandem this season.
“Most of the time when we’re in our four-down front,” Dawson said this summer, “you’re going to see two big defensive tackles from Tony Tuioti, then you’re going to see two ‘defensive ends’ — and those guys are coming from my room. Now they may be in a three-point stance, they may be in a two-point stance. That doesn’t change their job or their assignment.”
If Dawson takes over the defensive line, NU would have the latitude to bring on a full-time special teams coordinator — such as current Husker defensive analyst Bill Busch — and separately address the running backs job with a different coach.
Nebraska could have an in-house candidate for the running backs role with longtime Husker Ron Brown — a college teammate of new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple — but Frost indicated last week he'd prefer Brown remain as an analyst who provides counsel.
One potential option for a running back coach may open up quickly.Greg Knox — Florida's interim head coach in Thursday’s Gasparilla Bowl — served as both a running backs coach and special teams coordinator for the Gators. New Florida coach Billy Napier has already hired a running backs coach, so Knox — a longtime assistant under Dan Mullen — will be looking for a new job.
From a recruiting perspective, most of Nebraska’s major defensive line contributors in 2021 were signed by other line coaches, including Dawson, who landed Casey Rogers and Ty Robinson.
Most of Tuioti’s high school defensive line signees were developmental additions: Nash Hutmacher and Marquis Black in 2020; Ru’Quan Buckley and Jailen Weaver in 2021; and Brodie Tagaloa in 2022.
But Tuioti also helped NU land four-star linebacker Wynden Ho’ohuli out of Hawaii and recruited junior college additions Jordon Riley and Pheldarius Payne.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH