Husker D-line coach Tony Tuioti signs contract extension, receives raise

LINCOLN — All 10 Nebraska football assistants now have two-year contracts.
Nine were signed in February, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti signed his contract last week to make 10. Tuioti, entering his third season at NU, also received a raise from $375,000 to $400,000 per year.
All assistant coach contracts run through Dec. 31, 2022.
Husker head coach Scott Frost chose to retain all 10 assistants on his staff after a 3-5 season.
"It was a pretty easy decision for me," Frost said this winter. "I believe in these guys as individuals."
Cumulatively, the 10 assistants — plus strength coach Zach Duval — now make $4.95 million per year, just shy of the $5 million made by Frost.
Salaries for the Husker coaches:
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator, $800,000
Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator, $500,000
Greg Austin, offensive line coach/run game coordinator, $500,000
Mike Dawson, outside linebackers, $500,000
Travis Fisher, defensive backs coach, $450,000
Ryan Held, running backs coaches/recruiting coordinator, $400,000
Zach Duval, strength coach, $400,000
Tony Tuioti, defensive line, $400,000
Sean Beckton, tight ends coach, $400,000
Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks, $375,000
Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers, $225,000