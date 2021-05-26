Husker D-line coach Tony Tuioti signs contract extension, receives raise

LINCOLN — All 10 Nebraska football assistants now have two-year contracts.

Nine were signed in February, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti signed his contract last week to make 10. Tuioti, entering his third season at NU, also received a raise from $375,000 to $400,000 per year.

All assistant coach contracts run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Husker head coach Scott Frost chose to retain all 10 assistants on his staff after a 3-5 season.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me," Frost said this winter. "I believe in these guys as individuals."

Cumulatively, the 10 assistants — plus strength coach Zach Duval — now make $4.95 million per year, just shy of the $5 million made by Frost.

Salaries for the Husker coaches:

Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator, $800,000

Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator, $500,000

Greg Austin, offensive line coach/run game coordinator, $500,000