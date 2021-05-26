 Skip to main content
Husker D-line coach Tony Tuioti signs contract extension, receives raise
1 comment
topical
FOOTBALL

Tony Tuioti

Tony Tuioti is entering his third season as Nebraska's defensive line coach. He's now under contract through December 2022.

 ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska football assistant coach Tony Tuioti talks about the chip on his shoulder and the need to win games.

LINCOLN — All 10 Nebraska football assistants now have two-year contracts.

Nine were signed in February, and defensive line coach Tony Tuioti signed his contract last week to make 10. Tuioti, entering his third season at NU, also received a raise from $375,000 to $400,000 per year.

All assistant coach contracts run through Dec. 31, 2022.

Husker head coach Scott Frost chose to retain all 10 assistants on his staff after a 3-5 season.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me," Frost said this winter. "I believe in these guys as individuals."

Cumulatively, the 10 assistants — plus strength coach Zach Duval — now make $4.95 million per year, just shy of the $5 million made by Frost.

Salaries for the Husker coaches:

Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator, $800,000

Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator, $500,000

Greg Austin, offensive line coach/run game coordinator, $500,000

Mike Dawson, outside linebackers, $500,000

Travis Fisher, defensive backs coach, $450,000

Ryan Held, running backs coaches/recruiting coordinator, $400,000

Zach Duval, strength coach, $400,000

Tony Tuioti, defensive line, $400,000

Sean Beckton, tight ends coach, $400,000

Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks, $375,000

Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers, $225,000

