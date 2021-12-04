Husker D-lineman Damion Daniels declares for NFL draft

LINCOLN - Another Nebraska co-captain is turning his attention to professional football.
Defensive lineman Damion Daniels announced Saturday he won’t play a sixth season in college and will instead begin preparations for the NFL draft in late April. Daniels started 11 games within NU’s much-improved run defense this fall.
In a message posted to Twitter, Daniels thanked his current and former coaches - he signed in 2017 with Mike Riley's staff - teammates and Husker fans, whom he said made him feel at home since his arrival at NU in 2017.
“'For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you a hope and a future. '” — Jeremiah 29:11 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/j5FtHRbU1x— Damion Daniels (@Dboogie_93) December 4, 2021
"I enjoyed my experience to its fullest and will forever be grateful for it," Daniels said in the message.
The 6-foot-3, 325-pounder from Dallas saved his best Nebraska season for last, logging 33 tackles (two for loss) with two pass breakups. Always a threat to clog running lanes, Daniels did it more often this year after working to increase his stamina by running more and eating better.
“I feel like I can take the next step,” Daniels said in August. “Probably do hopefully 10 plays straight without being gassed.”
He saw 364 snaps in all, including a season-high 51 against Michigan and 43 against Ohio State. An injury early in the Wisconsin contest kept him sidelined for the finale against Iowa, where he took part in senior day ceremonies.
Daniels followed in the footsteps of his older brother Darrion — an Oklahoma State transfer who played at NU in 2019 — in becoming a captain. The younger Daniels was perhaps the most unexpected captain this year as voted by his peers in a group that also included quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.
“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said early in the fall. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back."
Said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: “I think his personality and his leadership skills have grown as much as his athletic ability or football ability throughout the years.”
Daniels, 22, earned his degree in communications studies in three years in May 2020. He was a signing day win for Nebraska in February 2017, choosing the Huskers during a televised ceremony.
Along with the departure of sixth-year senior Ben Stille and fifth-year man Deontre Thomas, Nebraska’s defensive line will have at least two new starters in 2022. Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley are among the biggest returning contributors, and Nash Hutmacher is also trending to fill in prominently.
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH