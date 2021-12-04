Husker D-lineman Damion Daniels declares for NFL draft

Daniels followed in the footsteps of his older brother Darrion — an Oklahoma State transfer who played at NU in 2019 — in becoming a captain. The younger Daniels was perhaps the most unexpected captain this year as voted by his peers in a group that also included quarterback Adrian Martinez, tight end Austin Allen and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

“They all kind of gravitated toward him because he took a step forward,” NU defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said early in the fall. “Leaders, they take a step forward and they lead the charge and they’re not holding anything back. That’s the thing about him. He’s emptied the tank every time in practice. That’s what really stood out to everybody is when they saw him come to work. He’s coming to work. He’s not holding anything back."

Said defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: “I think his personality and his leadership skills have grown as much as his athletic ability or football ability throughout the years.”

Daniels, 22, earned his degree in communications studies in three years in May 2020. He was a signing day win for Nebraska in February 2017, choosing the Huskers during a televised ceremony.