Husker D-lineman Deontre Thomas won't return for sixth season

Nebraska defensive lineman Deontre Thomas won’t return for a sixth season.

Thomas was one of the few remaining members of the Huskers’ 2017 recruiting class. He had one season of eligibility remaining as afforded by the free pandemic year.

He will now turn his attention to training and trying to make an NFL roster.

Thomas — who turns 24 in April and is from Mustang, Oklahoma — appeared in 40 career games with Nebraska. He played as an undersized nose tackle as a true freshman before injuries submarined his 2018 and 2020 campaigns.

He played in every game last fall and enjoyed his best stretch in the middle of the season. He logged a season-high four tackles against Oklahoma, a sack at Michigan State the next week, and recovered a fumble against Northwestern the week after that.

Nebraska currently has 10 scholarship defensive linemen on its roster with the spring semester set to begin later this month.​

