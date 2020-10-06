Husker D-lineman Keem Green benefits as 'iron sharpens iron' in the trenches

Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti wants his defensive linemen to be physical, tough and aggressive at the line of scrimmage, knocking back opposing offensive linemen.

So it makes sense that Tuioti’s favorite part of practice involves the Husker defensive linemen working directly against a seasoned offensive line. If Tuioti had his druthers, he’d actually start practice with these violent, physical contests of strength.

“Iron sharpens iron,” Tuioti said.

Over the last 10 months, iron has been sharpening Keem Green in a good way.

Green, a four-star, highly touted junior college transfer from the 2019 recruiting class, struggled in his first year on campus. He appeared in three games and retained his redshirt, but didn’t make much of a dent when he was on the field.

Nebraska wouldn’t have been opposed to Green playing often last season, but his progress was so minor that Tuioti ultimately rolled with different players like Casey Rogers.

Green (6-foot-5, 315 pounds) has “come a long ways,” Tuioti said, and will be a part of NU’s defensive line rotation.