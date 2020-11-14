Husker defense steps up late for Nebraska's first win in 357 days

LINCOLN — It wasn’t perfect, but for the first time in 357 days, Nebraska football is a winner.

The Husker defense turned away Penn State in the red zone twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and leaned on the offense’s strong first half to hold on in a 30-23 nail-biter that was equal parts flawed and cathartic.

"The state needed it, the team needed it, I needed it," Scott Frost said.

Nebraska was outgained (501 yards to 298) but not outplayed in quarterback Luke McCaffrey’s first career start. It cut down on penalties (five for 39 yards), rode sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson (21 total touches for 71 yards) and came up with a pair of key first-half defensive takeaways that led to points.

McCaffrey thrived early in the home opener, leading NU to two first-half touchdowns, while true freshman receiver Zavier Betts, a Bellevue West grad, got his first career touchdown on a 45-yard, well-blocked jet sweep pass that put the Huskers up 17-3.

Nebraska safety Deontai Williams got in on the fun after that, sacking Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, stripping him of the ball and returning the fumble 26 yards for the team’s first defensive score of the year. It helped the Huskers to a 27-6 halftime lead on a sunny Saturday home opener at Memorial Stadium.