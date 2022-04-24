Husker defensive backs: Travis Fisher must build a depth chart, but spring showed he has options

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Travis Fisher lost a ton from one of the most experienced position rooms on last year’s defense. Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke graduated, taking with them years of institutional knowledge. Cam Taylor-Britt declared for the draft, and his rising NFL stock highlights the void he left behind.

But Fisher replenishes talent every spring, just like the flowers bloom and the clocks reset. You expect it. The question is how the talent will jell.

Williams, Dismuke and Taylor-Britt spent four seasons learning under Fisher together. They started 16 games together. This year’s defensive backs have 17 total starts under their belts, and 12 of those belong to Quinton Newsome from last season.

But Fisher doesn’t care how new you are or how differently your former school used to play. He leaves no room for a learning curve. In Fisher’s mind, he gives players the tools to succeed. The rest is up to them. And they better learn quick, because Week Zero will be here fast. He expects NU’s corners to meet his standard even faster.

Come fall, Fisher expects his inexperienced group to know every play the offense is running and call out the corresponding coverage. Then defend it like the old heads used to.

Spring recap

Fisher said his goal this spring was to figure which defensive backs would play during the fall. Sounds like he found a few.

Quinton Newsome is secure as the Huskers’ top corner after emerging last season. He can cover receivers and tackle running backs. Now Fisher wants Newsome to lead with his voice, and Newsome is making progress. Watch his interviews from last season and this spring. There’s a difference.

The rest of Fisher’s position battles are murky, but he has good options at every spot.

» Braxton Clark brings unusual size (6-foot-4) to the second corner spot.

» Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill brings speed and chirpy competitiveness.

» Safety Marques Buford might be the best student in Fisher’s classroom.

» Myles Farmer started four games last season.

» Fourth-year sophomore Noa Pola Gates has been at Nebraska long enough to understand Fisher’s scheme and expectations.

» And DeShon Singleton, the 6-foot-3 recruit from junior college, has the physical traits to make plays that most can’t.

Fisher entered the spring with questions at almost every position. He left with answers, even if he’s not yet sure which answer goes where.

Spring game standout

Buford, who finished fifth on the team (first among DBs) with five tackles during the spring game but first in good vibes throughout the spring.

Ask Fisher or the older players who stands out: Buford.

Who’s stepping up as a leader: Buford.

Who added muscle in the offseason: Buford.

The sophomore has clearly adopted Fisher’s culture and taken advantage of his teachings.

His future is bright, and he’ll be hard to keep off the field this season.

They said it

“When I hit fall camp, I'm not worried about who's playing. I already know who's playing. I'm getting ready for his first game. ... When that ball rolls out, as soon as that offense gets into formation, those guys in the secondary are calling out exactly what (the play) is before the ball is even snapped.” — Travis Fisher on his fall camp expectations

“(With) my heart for the game, I’m not scared of anybody. If you go out there with that dog mentality, that ‘I don’t care how big this dude is, I’m going to win this rep (mentality),’ then it doesn’t matter if you’re 4-11 or 5-10 playin' corner. ... You gotta show me that you’re better than me — straight like that. If you come out with that mentality, how do you lose?” — Marques Buford on playing “undersized” at 5-foot-9

Key stat

The Huskers allowed just four receptions of 40-plus yards last season, which tied for fourth in the country.

That means they didn’t make egregious mistakes, which makes sense considering the experience they boasted in the secondary.

Can this newer, lesser-seasoned group continue that trend?

Average star rating

Who’s coming this summer

Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin, two freshmen Nebraska thinks it “stole” during the recruiting process.

Hartzog, a 5-foot-10, 175-pound corner from Mississippi, was named Mr. Football in Mississippi and was the MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi all-star game last season.

Martin, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety from Chicago, has the size and length Nebraska looks for in its safeties.

What’s next

Build a depth chart — or at least a rotation.

With all the talent at defensive back, the hierarchy in Fisher’s room feels malleable.

The first depth chart might not look like the last. NU might need a few games to find the right mix.

In the meantime, DBs will watch film and study the playbook. Fisher expects them to be experts in both by August.

