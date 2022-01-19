Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gets $50,000 raise and one-year contract extension

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander received a $50,000 raise and a one-year extension through the 2023 season, according to contract information received by The World-Herald on Wednesday.

Chinander will make $850,000 in 2022.

NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will make $875,000, so he remains the highest-paid assistant coach in NU history.

NU hasn't yet released contract information for defensive backs coach Travis Fisher or running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who was hired by the Huskers last week.

On Tuesday, NU announced that defensive line coach Mike Dawson had his contract extended through the 2023 season. He'll also receive a $100,000 retention bonus on April 30 and make a salary of $550,000.

This offseason NU has also given raises to inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud ($75,000 to a $325,000 salary) and tight ends coach Sean Beckton ($25,000 to a $450,000 salary).