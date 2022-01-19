 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gets $50,000 raise and one-year contract extension
0 Comments
alert top story topical
FOOTBALL

Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander gets $50,000 raise and one-year contract extension

  • Updated
  • 0

The Huskers' defensive coordinator will make $850,000 this season.

Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander received a $50,000 raise and a one-year extension through the 2023 season, according to contract information received by The World-Herald on Wednesday.

Chinander will make $850,000 in 2022.

NU offensive coordinator Mark Whipple will make $875,000, so he remains the highest-paid assistant coach in NU history.

NU hasn't yet released contract information for defensive backs coach Travis Fisher or running backs coach Bryan Applewhite, who was hired by the Huskers last week.

On Tuesday, NU announced that defensive line coach Mike Dawson had his contract extended through the 2023 season. He'll also receive a $100,000 retention bonus on April 30 and make a salary of $550,000.

This offseason NU has also given raises to inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud ($75,000 to a $325,000 salary) and tight ends coach Sean Beckton ($25,000 to a $450,000 salary).

Among new hires, Mickey Joseph (wide receivers) will make $600,000 in 2022 and Donovan Raiola (offensive line) will make $325,000. Bill Busch, a defensive analyst last season who was promoted to special teams coordinator, will make $400,000.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare photos show Tom Brady from his baseball days

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert