Husker defensive line: Lots of reps but not much depth for Mike Dawson's linemen

The World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska spring season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of spring while glancing forward to the 2022 season.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today's group is...

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN AND EDGE RUSHERS

Spring recap

Nebraska lost defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon, and Mike Dawson, who had previously coached just the outside linebackers, took over the interior linemen, as well. The change made sense, especially considering Dawson once recruited most of the top defensive linemen — Ty Robinson and Casey Rogers in particular.

Dawson is teaching a more aggressive, upfield style of play that asks linemen and edge rushers alike to “get vertical” and attack offensive linemen.

The interior defensive line, having lost Ben Stille, Damion Daniels, Deontre Thomas and Jordon Riley, relied on Robinson and a series of youngsters — Nash Hutmacher, Mosai Newsom, Ru’Quan Buckley, Jailen Weaver and Marquis Black — to carry the load in camp; Robinson joked that he felt like he had a “35-year-old body” after a month of practice.

NU hopes to add one or two more players for the interior line.

At edge rusher, Garrett Nelson bulked up to become more of a hand-in-the-ground defensive end. For a spring, that picture looked good. Caleb Tannor came back for a fifth year and the emergence of young pass rushers like Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson appear to put NU in a decent spot — so long as everyone stays healthy.

Key injuries headed into summer

Casey Rogers did not participate much in spring camp and missed the spring game. Rogers, an aggressive, max-effort guy, has 42 tackles in just 14 games across 2020 and 2021.

He’s productive — when healthy. He’s arguably the most important “player returning from injury” on Nebraska’s defense.

Damian Jackson should be healthy come fall, as well. He had some good moments against the run in 2021.

Spring game standout

Nelson dominated the game, posting two sacks and getting several more hurries.

While his success is at least partially a commentary on the quality of NU’s backup tackles, Nelson looked powerful and quick despite adding ten more pounds to his frame.

Backup edge rushers Gunnerson and Butler flashed in the spring game, as well, particularly Butler, who shoved his way to a sack.

Among interior players, Hutmacher is clearly strong and hard to move. The next step for him is shedding blockers.

They said it

“It would take a load off some of the guys. I can say that most of us have over 400 game-live reps this spring ball, so body-wise, we all made it through. It shows what we can do. I feel good. I’m nicked up a little — getting treatment, staying in the training room.” — Robinson on the sheer amount of physical work done by the Husker defensive line with fewer bodies this spring.

“Wanting one more sack per game. We were okay in that area but you can't be okay. We got to be great. We want those brushes off the edge. We want those interior sacks. We need one more sack a game, and that is on me as a leader, it’s on me as a position group.” — Nelson on NU’s goal to get a fiercer pass rush.

Key stat

4.9%. That was Nebraska’s defensive sack rate on all downs last season, according to Football Outsiders.

That’s low, and it ranked 105th nationally. Last year, NU ranked 98th.

It’s an ongoing issue for the Huskers that rarely gets solved because the Huskers’ defensive line/edge rushing recruiting has been so inconsistent under the last two head coaches.

Tannor, a fifth-year senior, is set up for a big season.

Average star rating

Interior defensive line

Edge rusher

Who’s coming this summer

Nebraska hopes to add TCU transfer Ochaun Mathis — who plans to announce his transfer destination in late April — to the pass rushers.

But, as current Huskers clearly hinted, NU may need another interior defensive lineman or two for the Big Ten grind. It’s hard to ask any of them to play 70 snaps a game in a league this brutal.

Freshman Brodie Tagaloa arrives this summer. A Tony Tuioti recruit, Tagaloa is a multi-year project.

Among incoming freshman edge rushers, Lincoln Southeast graduate Jake Appleget arrives this summer.

Millard South grad Gage Stenger is more likely to get a look at nickel, but he could bulk up, too.

What’s next

Getting Rogers back healthy, adding at least one transfer — but perhaps up to three — and Nelson continuing to solidify himself as the leader in the room.

This is a hardy group of guys — but more elite production is needed. Mathis’ addition would be big.

