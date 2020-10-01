Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has been announced a semifinalist for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top football scholar athlete.
Each semifinalist was nominated by their school and must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have at least a 3.2 GPA, have significant on-field contributions and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship, according to the National Football Foundation, which selects the recipients.
The fifth-year senior from Ashland, Nebraska, holds a degree in nutrition and health science and has been on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for six of his eight semesters on campus. He also has been involved with philanthropic and student-athlete organizations.
Stille has racked up 80 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 33 games as a Husker.
He will have a chance to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship if selected as a finalist. The winner will receive a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and be awarded the trophy at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.
The National Football Foundation will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November. Previous winners from Nebraska include Rob Zatechka in 1994 and Kyle Vanden Bosch in 2000. Other notable winners include Peyton Manning in 1998, Tim Tebow in 2009 and Justin Herbert in 2019.
This years’ 199 nominees posted a 3.67 average GPA and include 94 team captains and 18 All-Americans across all NCAA divisions.
