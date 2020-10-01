Husker defensive lineman Ben Stille named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

LINCOLN — Nebraska defensive lineman Ben Stille has been announced a semifinalist for the 2020 Campbell Trophy, which is awarded to the nation’s top football scholar athlete.

Each semifinalist was nominated by their school and must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have at least a 3.2 GPA, have significant on-field contributions and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship, according to the National Football Foundation, which selects the recipients.

The fifth-year senior from Ashland, Nebraska, holds a degree in nutrition and health science and has been on the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll for six of his eight semesters on campus. He also has been involved with philanthropic and student-athlete organizations.

Stille has racked up 80 tackles and 11.5 sacks in 33 games as a Husker.

He will have a chance to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship if selected as a finalist. The winner will receive a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and be awarded the trophy at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.