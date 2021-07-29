Husker fall camp preview: 5 position battles to watch

Continuity is the theme for Nebraska and much of college football following a 2020 season that didn’t cost anyone a season of eligibility.

Super seniors and veterans populate the majority of a Blackshirts defense that returns nine starters. The offense, led by fourth-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, features many familiar faces as well.

But not everything is settled ahead of Scott Frost’s fourth year as NU coach. Here are five position battles that continue to rage ahead of the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois.

Running back

The most wide-open race on the team by far after many contenders missed portions of spring practice with injuries. USC transfer Markese Stepp was among those limited at the time and has ground to make up to earn a prominent role. Hard-running Jaquez Yant went on scholarship after a strong spring. Freshman Gabe Ervin is another dark horse who may pop quickly. Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson couldn’t seize feature status last year, but have another opportunity now. Cooper Jewett is the most-mentioned walk-on. Coaches would prefer someone emerges, but lots of different running styles leave open the possibility of a committee approach.

Cornerback