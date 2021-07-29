Husker fall camp preview: 5 position battles to watch

Continuity is the theme for Nebraska and much of college football following a 2020 season that didn’t cost anyone a season of eligibility.
Super seniors and veterans populate the majority of a Blackshirts defense that returns nine starters. The offense, led by fourth-year starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, features many familiar faces as well.
But not everything is settled ahead of Scott Frost’s fourth year as NU coach. Here are five position battles that continue to rage ahead of the Aug. 28 opener at Illinois.
Running back
The most wide-open race on the team by far after many contenders missed portions of spring practice with injuries. USC transfer Markese Stepp was among those limited at the time and has ground to make up to earn a prominent role. Hard-running Jaquez Yant went on scholarship after a strong spring. Freshman Gabe Ervin is another dark horse who may pop quickly. Sevion Morrison, Marvin Scott and Rahmir Johnson couldn’t seize feature status last year, but have another opportunity now. Cooper Jewett is the most-mentioned walk-on. Coaches would prefer someone emerges, but lots of different running styles leave open the possibility of a committee approach.
Cornerback
Defensive starters are essentially set with the exception of the corner job opposite Cam Taylor-Britt vacated when Dicaprio Bootle turned pro. Sophomore Quinton Newsome might be the odds-on favorite, though 6-foot-4 classmate Braxton Clark will be a major factor as well following a 2020 season lost to a shoulder injury in fall camp. Watch out too for second-year freshman Tamon Lynum — now healthy after a lingering spring hamstring injury — and touted junior college transfer Nadab Joseph. Ohio State transfer and former five-star recruit Tyreke Johnson is also on the scene to compete, though his best chance to start may come in 2022.
Right guard
One interior job remains unsettled along an offensive line that appears to be set at tackle, center and left guard. Fifth-year juniors Matt Sichterman and Broc Bando grappled for the lead role in the spring and will resume the competition this fall, with Sichterman perhaps holding a slight edge. Watch third-year redshirt freshman Brant Banks as well, though O-line coach Greg Austin may prefer him as more of a utility player this year with his position flexibility. True freshman Henry Lutovsky has impressed in the offseason and may also force his way into the conversation in the weeks ahead.
Kickoff specialist/punter
Nebraska knows who will handle field goals — reigning Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp. But the Huskers will look elsewhere for kickoffs after Culp managed just 12 touchbacks in 40 attempts. It may come down to Morningside transfer Brendan Franke and freshman Kelen Meyer, both known for their big legs and booming kicks. Iowa Western transfer Josh Jasek could also be in the mix, though his reputation is more precision than power. At punter, NU returns William Przystup but only turned to him last year after scholarship freshman Daniel Cerni from Australia suffered a preseason injury. Tyler Crawford also punted some and will audition again with Cerni, who now has a firmer grasp of American football.
Inside linebacker
A three-man rotation appears to be set, but who earns spots on the field with a game on the line? Veteran Will Honas is likely out for the year after suffering a spring injury, leaving heavy snaps to Luke Reimer, Nick Henrich and Chris Kolarevic. The latter two are the most unknown. Henrich played a reserve role as an inside and outside ‘backer last year. Kolarevic transferred in from Northern Iowa and spent the spring acclimating to the defense. Playing time should shake out among the trio, though they are among 10 scholarship defenders at the position.
