Husker fall camp preview: 7 walk-ons to watch

The walk-on program is a backbone of Scott Frost’s vision to bring Nebraska football back to prominence, and Frost juices the roster with more walk-ons than any coach since Frank Solich. Naturally, there are walk-ons to watch during fall camp.

For the purposes of the list, we’re not including players we expect to be scholarship players soon, such as Connor Culp, Oliver Martin and Levi Falck, or specialists, like punter William Przystup, who started last season. Rather, the focus is on emerging walk-ons who may be in line for more playing time or a scholarship down the road.

Receiver Chancellor Brewington: The Northern Arizona transfer sure looks the part for the Huskers, who didn’t necessarily need another receiver in the fold, but must have added this 6-foot-3, 185-pounder for his potential, which he hasn’t realized since 2018, when he caught 23 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown. He’s battled injuries since then.

Defensive lineman Colton Feist: Quick and strong, Feist, from Yutan, used a strong spring camp to make his way into Tony Tuioti’s rotation heading into the summer. Feist will have to keep battling to stay in that group of six or seven players Tuioti will rotate, but his development will help encourage more walk-on linemen to join the program.