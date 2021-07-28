Husker fall camp preview: 8 players who need to prove it

Each fall camp, there are a handful of players who have improved but have to prove they’ll be significant contributors going forward.
Our annual prove-it list includes players that have been in the program at least one year — or transferred in — and have a reasonable shot at playing time. Outside of specialists, they do not tend to be walk-on players.
Receiver Omar Manning: Have to start here, right? Manning has all the “God-given” talent in the world, according to Scott Frost, now he has to do the right things on and off the field. Manning, who missed all but one game last season with health issues, will get every chance to win a starting job. He’s clearly a gifted runner, and his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame can dominate smaller corners. Again: It’s just time to do it. He had a good spring. Can he have a good training camp too?
Running back Rahmir Johnson: Since arriving at Nebraska, Johnson has looked nothing like the fast, powerful player he was as a prep star in New Jersey. Johnson has often looked tentative and slow in game play, which tends to be the trademark of an uncertain player. Johnson has a skill set that could help the Huskers, and Nebraska has not yet decided on a starting running back.
Running back Markese Stepp: Nebraska didn’t recruit the USC transfer to watch spring camp and rehab. Stepp’s “injury on arrival” designation was a major disappointment to the Husker staff, and he’s apparently not 100% yet. If healthy, Stepp is likely Nebraska’s best all-around option until Gabe Ervin learns the ropes of college football. NU likely put a ton of effort into getting Stepp right this summer.
Defensive tackle Jordon Riley: Husker coaches love this mammoth lineman. He impressed onlookers before last season, but got hurt close to the Ohio State season opener. Injuries hampered Riley’s impact in 2020. In 2021, coaches expect him to be the No. 2 nose tackle behind Damion Daniels. If healthy, Riley projects to be a guy who’s very hard to shove out of his gap.
Defensive end Tate Wildeman: It may be now or never for this gifted defensive end who has battled one injury after another since arriving in 2018. Wildeman has been passed up by guys like Casey Rogers, but it’s still not too late for the fourth-year sophomore to work his way into a rotation. After Rogers, there’s a drop-off to the spot where Wildeman and Mosai Newsom sit. Someone from that group will emerge.
Linebacker Jackson Hannah: One of the top recruits in the 2019 class is in a major logjam at inside linebacker, likely sitting behind Nick Henrich, Chris Kolarevic and Luke Reimer. Hannah seemed to come into Nebraska a little underweight and needed time to catch up. With true freshman Randolph Kpai already impressing teammates, Hannah may be a depth chart squeeze.
Cornerbacks Tyreke Johnson and Nadab Joseph: Each was considered among the best defensive backs in their respective recruiting classes. Johnson had a mild impact in a super-talented Ohio State backfield and decided to transfer. Joseph has played little football — in junior college and at NU — since leaving high school. These guys have the length and speed to be top-end corners.
