Husker fall camp preview: 8 players who need to prove it

Each fall camp, there are a handful of players who have improved but have to prove they’ll be significant contributors going forward.

Our annual prove-it list includes players that have been in the program at least one year — or transferred in — and have a reasonable shot at playing time. Outside of specialists, they do not tend to be walk-on players.

* * *

Receiver Omar Manning: Have to start here, right? Manning has all the “God-given” talent in the world, according to Scott Frost, now he has to do the right things on and off the field. Manning, who missed all but one game last season with health issues, will get every chance to win a starting job. He’s clearly a gifted runner, and his 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame can dominate smaller corners. Again: It’s just time to do it. He had a good spring. Can he have a good training camp too?

Running back Rahmir Johnson: Since arriving at Nebraska, Johnson has looked nothing like the fast, powerful player he was as a prep star in New Jersey. Johnson has often looked tentative and slow in game play, which tends to be the trademark of an uncertain player. Johnson has a skill set that could help the Huskers, and Nebraska has not yet decided on a starting running back.