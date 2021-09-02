Husker fans may be disappointed, but Nebraska still stirs excitement in its opponents

When Conroy left Nebraska for New York, he brought one Nebraska crewneck with him. And when he told his new teammates where he was from, no one asked about the football program. Instead, they asked him how a kid from Omaha ended up in the Bronx.

“I'm assuming most of them are aware (of Nebraska’s history),” Conroy said. “But they didn’t mention it to me.”

The Rams made their Husker knowledge clear to Conlin back in April, however. That’s when Nebraska called Fordham to inquire about playing this Saturday’s game. Kull asked Conlin, who asked the players, who were “overwhelmingly” in favor.

“They may not be able to name the players,” Conlin said, “but they know the history of college football. They know the kind of success Coach (Tom) Osborne had during his time as coach.”

“Had” is the operative word in Lincoln. No matter what happens at Memorial Stadium this weekend, the Husker fans will continue stewing in the stink that followed the Huskers on the plane ride back from Champaign.