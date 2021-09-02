Husker fans may be disappointed, but Nebraska still stirs excitement in its opponents

LINCOLN — Here at home, where the city revolves around its college football team, the people are panicking.
They can’t believe their team lost to Illinois — Illinois! — with a backup quarterback. They hate watching one of the state’s most revered heroes struggle to revive the program. The national championship celebrations have never seemed longer ago.
Zoom out. Move about 1,500 miles east, where the college football team is merely a subsect of its city's vast culture. The people are thrilled.
They’ve never seen football in a stadium so large. They’ve rarely shared the field with a powerhouse of this magnitude. The hero from 1997 is standing right there on the sidelines, and he doesn’t look so old.
The crazy part: Both cities are talking about the same team. Nebraska might not be Nebraska — or even Iowa — at the moment, but its football program still carries cache in the Bronx, New York, where this week Fordham Athletic Director Ed Kull hasn't heard a single person mention Adrian Martinez’s turnover problem, Scott Frost’s record in close games or Nebraska’s 24-year drought.
“Nobody has been saying, ‘Oh, wow, it’s been a while since (Nebraska) has won a national championship,’” Kull said. “I know that’s your world on a daily basis. That’s none of the feedback I’ve gotten.”
Many Fordham fans remember Nebraska like Kull does: dominant, high-scoring, historic. The Huskers won two national championships during Kull’s teenage years, including the Frost-led title that culminated with a 42-17 drubbing of Tennessee.
Fordham coach Joe Conlin, who played on Pitt’s defensive line during the late '90s and early 2000s, remembers the capital-B Blackshirts, the Peter brothers, Tommy Frazier.
“They were legendary,” Conlin said. “They were right up there with Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama in terms of historically significant college football programs.”
But just as Conlin graduated from Pitt in 2002, Husker football started to slip. After Frank Solich won 11 games in 2001, which was the Huskers seventh 11-win season in nine years, they never met that threshold again.
Husker fans know the story too well at this point. Solich got fired. Bill Callahan and Mike Riley peaked at nine wins. Bo Pellini peaked at 10 — and not nearly enough big ones.
By the time Fordham linebacker James Conroy, a 2021 Millard West graduate, started watching Nebraska football, Husker mania’s magic had diminished. Conroy watched Husker games with his family, and he owned a Taylor Martinez jersey. But “I wasn’t a huge Husker fan,” Conroy said.
Despite living 40 miles from Memorial Stadium, Conroy never attended a game. Only camps. He heard the tales of glory and played little league with Frazier’s son. But he never joined his friends on tailgate trips.
When Conroy left Nebraska for New York, he brought one Nebraska crewneck with him. And when he told his new teammates where he was from, no one asked about the football program. Instead, they asked him how a kid from Omaha ended up in the Bronx.
“I'm assuming most of them are aware (of Nebraska’s history),” Conroy said. “But they didn’t mention it to me.”
The Rams made their Husker knowledge clear to Conlin back in April, however. That’s when Nebraska called Fordham to inquire about playing this Saturday’s game. Kull asked Conlin, who asked the players, who were “overwhelmingly” in favor.
“They may not be able to name the players,” Conlin said, “but they know the history of college football. They know the kind of success Coach (Tom) Osborne had during his time as coach.”
“Had” is the operative word in Lincoln. No matter what happens at Memorial Stadium this weekend, the Husker fans will continue stewing in the stink that followed the Huskers on the plane ride back from Champaign.
But the block red “N” still stirs enthusiasm in at least one corner of college football. Kull said he expects between 750 and 1,000 Fordham fans to invade Lincoln on Saturday. He compared the matchup to a bowl game and, selfishly, he’s excited to tour Nebraska’s facilities as he prepares his first strategic athletic plan as Fordham A.D. (Kull earned the title in February.)
Conlin has played in South Bend against Notre Dame and in Blacksburg against Michael Vick-led Virginia Tech. But he’s not sure either matches the capacity or the history embedded at Memorial Stadium.
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Conlin said. “It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere, I’m sure.”
Even Conroy, the medium-sized Nebraska fan who had 18 years to witness that atmosphere but never did, is feeling the bustle coursing through Fordham’s locker room.
Texts have flooded his phone all week. Friends and family will attend the game. And last week, he watched Nebraska’s season opener with a scout’s eye for the first time.
Back home, they couldn’t believe the Huskers lost to Illinois. But 1,500 miles east, Conroy couldn’t help but envision himself playing against the uniforms he’d watched on TV growing up.
Was he the biggest Husker fan? No. But he still heard the stories and still owned the Martinez jersey.
So no matter what happens at Memorial Stadium this weekend, he and the Rams will return home with memories that neither time nor Husker frustration can erase.
“Who would’ve thought Fordham was going to play Nebraska, you know?” Conroy said. “It’s going to be nuts. I’m so excited.”