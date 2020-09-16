Husker fans won't be allowed at Memorial Stadium this fall

Green pushed for local solutions, too, but he said the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee recommended only family and staff be able to attend the games in person. The league’s decision is not in line with that of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, all of which will allow fans under some circumstances in some locations. Most SEC teams, for example, will have roughly 25% capacity.

Green said it’s possible the Big Ten changes its mind and allows some fans. The league changed its mind on the prospect of playing football, after all, switching from the Aug. 11 decision to postpone to Wednesday’s decision to play starting Oct. 24.

“I think we’re going to know a lot more in November than we know today,” Green said. “And we’re going to continue to evaluate what those conditions are. It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing as well, as we know that have started. We’ll see more in the coming weeks ahead. And there are examples of where (playing with fans) is being done successfully.”

What was the primary concern of medical officials?