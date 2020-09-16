Husker fans won't be allowed at Memorial Stadium this fall

LINCOLN — Bill Moos didn’t want it to be a deal-breaker, whether or not fans could attend Big Ten football games this fall.
The Nebraska athletic director and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green fought hard to see that, if the league returned to play a schedule, teams, along with their local health departments, could determine how many fans could sit in the stadium. The Huskers might have been able to put as many as 30,000 fans in Memorial Stadium, based on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s allowance.
But, as part of the Big Ten’s vote to return football on Oct. 24, the league presidents and chancellors decided there would be no fans inside league stadiums outside of families of players and staff.
Memorial Stadium is typically the state’s third-largest city on football Saturday. This fall, at least for now, the population will be closer to Seward.
“We’re going to think of some innovative ways to have our fans involved,” Moos said. “We love our fans — they’re the greatest fans in college football — and hopefully, we can get them involved in some innovative ways. We’re already working on that. The important thing is, our fans are going to have Husker football. They’re not going to be able to be in their seats — hopefully just for a year — but we’re going to need them now as much as we ever have.”
Green pushed for local solutions, too, but he said the Big Ten’s medical subcommittee recommended only family and staff be able to attend the games in person. The league’s decision is not in line with that of the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, all of which will allow fans under some circumstances in some locations. Most SEC teams, for example, will have roughly 25% capacity.
Green said it’s possible the Big Ten changes its mind and allows some fans. The league changed its mind on the prospect of playing football, after all, switching from the Aug. 11 decision to postpone to Wednesday’s decision to play starting Oct. 24.
“I think we’re going to know a lot more in November than we know today,” Green said. “And we’re going to continue to evaluate what those conditions are. It is not lost on me that there are other conferences that are playing and competing as well, as we know that have started. We’ll see more in the coming weeks ahead. And there are examples of where (playing with fans) is being done successfully.”
What was the primary concern of medical officials?
“I believe it gets back to the safety of the players,” Moos said. “Some of that I question. I know here, at the University of Nebraska, we’re very careful in how we protect the players — and would be in this situation, as well. But there’s talk about the total overall campus and community and so forth. Some of our venues are different from others. Some of our locations are very different from others.”
Nebraska will not allow tailgating in its parking lots in lieu of attending games. Moos said NU is beginning to figure out marketing and promotion ideas that can help bring Husker football to the fans virtually. Moos pointed to the virtual spring video game that drew thousands of Nebraska fans online.
NU has already taken a financial hit based on not being able to host football games, but Moos said 20% of season ticket holders said, via survey, that Nebraska could keep their money for this year. Another 60%, Moos said, applied this season’s payment to next year. Only 20% wanted an immediate refund.
“That was a tremendous response,” Moos said.
Green said Nebraska fans will find their own ways to support the team in any way they can.
“We all know Nebraska, we all know that our fan base, Husker Nation, the state of Nebraska and beyond, that they will be in Memorial Stadium whether they’re there physically or not,” Green said. “That may not be perfect, but they will be there in spirit, and they will be supporting our team.”
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-219-3790,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!