Husker football adds new home opener with Fordham on Sept. 4

"We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process."

At one point, Nebraska at least considered getting out of the Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma — the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century — and playing a home game against another nonconference foe on that date. NU faced considerable backlash for the idea and, hours after it was reported, recommitted to playing OU in 2021.

“I’m certainly excited about any chance to have more home games early in the season,” NU coach Scott Frost said in late March. “For us, in the situation we’re in, to only play one home game before October doesn’t make a lot of sense."

In a release, Nebraska said it would continue discussions with Southeastern Louisiana about potentially rescheduling their game in a later season. Per the teams’ contract for the 2021 game, NU will pay a buyout of $600,000 but may not owe that if the game is rescheduled. Nebraska will pay Fordham $500,000 to play in September.

Fordham — a school in The Bronx that competes in the Patriot League — played an abbreviated spring season after the pandemic forced a delay and finished 2-1. It hasn’t played a current Power Five school since 1954, or a Big Ten team since 1941.