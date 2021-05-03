Husker football adds new home opener with Fordham on Sept. 4

Another warm-weather Nebraska home game is on the way this fall.
The football program announced Monday it will play Fordham in Lincoln on Sept. 4, filling an open date and giving the team a chance to gain more early-season momentum. NU will no longer host FCS foe Southeastern Louisiana on Nov. 13, leaving it as a bye week between a home game against Ohio State and traveling to Wisconsin.
Nebraska officials haven’t been shy about their desire to play another home game in September. The open date was originally designed to give the team a chance to readjust after traveling to Dublin, Ireland, for a Week Zero contest against Illinois. But when that game was moved to Illinois in the wake of pandemic concerns, the Huskers openly sought a way to play more in front of their fans and avoid a stretch of enjoying just one home game (Buffalo on Sept. 11) before October. Acknowledging fans, boosting the Lincoln economy and recruiting were all factors.
"We have been actively exploring opportunities to play a home game on Sept. 4 since our Ireland trip to play Illinois was canceled," Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said in a press release. "It was important for several reasons to add a September home game. It provides a better flow to the start of our season for our team, and gives us a valuable early-season showcase for recruits. This will also provide our fans and local businesses with a home game on the traditional season-opening weekend.
"We are appreciative of the flexibility of both Fordham and Southeastern Louisiana to make this schedule change possible late in the process."
At one point, Nebraska at least considered getting out of the Sept. 18 game at Oklahoma — the 50th anniversary of the Game of the Century — and playing a home game against another nonconference foe on that date. NU faced considerable backlash for the idea and, hours after it was reported, recommitted to playing OU in 2021.
“I’m certainly excited about any chance to have more home games early in the season,” NU coach Scott Frost said in late March. “For us, in the situation we’re in, to only play one home game before October doesn’t make a lot of sense."
In a release, Nebraska said it would continue discussions with Southeastern Louisiana about potentially rescheduling their game in a later season. Per the teams’ contract for the 2021 game, NU will pay a buyout of $600,000 but may not owe that if the game is rescheduled. Nebraska will pay Fordham $500,000 to play in September.
Fordham — a school in The Bronx that competes in the Patriot League — played an abbreviated spring season after the pandemic forced a delay and finished 2-1. It hasn’t played a current Power Five school since 1954, or a Big Ten team since 1941.
"This will be a tremendous opportunity for the team," Fordham coach Joe Conlin said in a release. “Playing a game at an FBS Power Five school, especially one as steeped in tradition as Nebraska, will be an experience that the team will remember for years.”
World-Herald staff writer Sam McKewon contributed to this report.