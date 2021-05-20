Husker football announces trip to Ireland — in 2022

LINCOLN — The COVID pandemic canceled Nebraska football's first attempt to play in Ireland.

The Huskers and Northwestern, their new dance partner for Dublin, are banking on that not happening again.

The two NUs announced Thursday they’ve agreed to play in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic on Aug. 27, 2022, nearly one year to the day Nebraska was supposed to take on Illinois in the same event. Because of COVID and the precautions to prevent its spread, that game was moved to Champaign for this year.

An Oct. 8, 2022 game at Northwestern — which is giving up its home date — now becomes a marquee overseas contest that will draw more media attention and offer players a once-in-a-lifetime trip.

“The trip to Ireland provides great exposure for the Nebraska football program and a unique experience for our players and Husker fans,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “Our primary focus for the trip will be to play a football game against an outstanding opponent in Northwestern. At the same time, this will be a great cultural opportunity for our young men to visit a part of the world that most of them have not seen.”

Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald also called the game “an incredible opportunity” for the entire university community.