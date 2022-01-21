Husker football assistant salaries set for 2022, highest-paid staff in school history

LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s assistant coaches for 2022 will be the highest-paid group in school history.
NU announced Friday that defensive backs coach Travis Fisher had his contract extended through the season and his annual salary will remain $450,000.
That means the 10 on-field coaches will collectively make $5.15 million in 2022. That surpasses the $4.6 million assistants made in 2021.
The assistant salaries for 2022:
» Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple: $8750,000
» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: $850,000
» Associate head coach/wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph: $600,000
» Defensive front coach Mike Dawson: $550,000 (also due a $100,000 stay bonus at the end of April)
» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton: $450,000
» Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher: $450,000
» Special teams coordinator Bill Busch: $400,000
» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud: $325,000
» Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola: $325,000
» Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite: $325,000
Assistant coaching salaries have risen across college football in recent years, including at Nebraska. Former coach Mike Riley’s staff made just over $3.9 million, Bo Pelini’s made just short of $2.9 million.
According to a USA Today database, Nebraska is now in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.
Ohio State assistants made just north of $7.5 million last season, followed by Michigan State ($5.9 million), Michigan ($5.725 million), Iowa ($5.4 million), and Illinois, where assistants made $4.945 million last season but crossed the $5 million threshold for 2022 when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got a raise to $1.15 million. Penn State, as a private school, does not have to report salaries, but the Nittany Lions are believed to be well above $5 million, and perhaps above $6 million.
Meet the 2022 Nebraska football coaching staff
Scott Frost, head coach
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks
Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator
Bill Busch, special teams coordinator
Mickey Joseph, wide receivers/pass game coordinator/associate head coach
Donovan Raiola, offensive line
Sean Beckton, tight ends
Bryan Applewhite, running backs
Mike Dawson, defensive front
Barrett Ruud, linebackers
Travis Fisher, defensive backs
