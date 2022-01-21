Husker football assistant salaries set for 2022, highest-paid staff in school history

Assistant coaching salaries have risen across college football in recent years, including at Nebraska. Former coach Mike Riley’s staff made just over $3.9 million, Bo Pelini’s made just short of $2.9 million.

According to a USA Today database, Nebraska is now in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.

Ohio State assistants made just north of $7.5 million last season, followed by Michigan State ($5.9 million), Michigan ($5.725 million), Iowa ($5.4 million), and Illinois, where assistants made $4.945 million last season but crossed the $5 million threshold for 2022 when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got a raise to $1.15 million. Penn State, as a private school, does not have to report salaries, but the Nittany Lions are believed to be well above $5 million, and perhaps above $6 million.