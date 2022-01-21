 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker football assistant salaries set for 2022, highest-paid staff in school history
0 Comments
topical
FOOTBALL

Husker football assistant salaries set for 2022, highest-paid staff in school history

  • Updated
  • 0

Sam McKewon, Evan Bland and Jimmy Watkins dig into another rough week for Nebraska basketball. The crew also recaps a massive week for Nebraska football with the transfer portal. They also discuss which Husker programs have struggled recently with retaining homegrown talent.

LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s assistant coaches for 2022 will be the highest-paid group in school history.

NU announced Friday that defensive backs coach Travis Fisher had his contract extended through the season and his annual salary will remain $450,000.

That means the 10 on-field coaches will collectively make $5.15 million in 2022. That surpasses the $4.6 million assistants made in 2021.

The assistant salaries for 2022:

» Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple: $8750,000

» Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander: $850,000

» Associate head coach/wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph: $600,000

» Defensive front coach Mike Dawson: $550,000 (also due a $100,000 stay bonus at the end of April)

» Tight ends coach Sean Beckton: $450,000

» Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher: $450,000

» Special teams coordinator Bill Busch: $400,000

» Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud: $325,000

» Offensive line coach Donovan Raiola: $325,000

» Running backs coach Bryan Applewhite: $325,000

Assistant coaching salaries have risen across college football in recent years, including at Nebraska. Former coach Mike Riley’s staff made just over $3.9 million, Bo Pelini’s made just short of $2.9 million.

According to a USA Today database, Nebraska is now in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten.

Ohio State assistants made just north of $7.5 million last season, followed by Michigan State ($5.9 million), Michigan ($5.725 million), Iowa ($5.4 million), and Illinois, where assistants made $4.945 million last season but crossed the $5 million threshold for 2022 when defensive coordinator Ryan Walters got a raise to $1.15 million. Penn State, as a private school, does not have to report salaries, but the Nittany Lions are believed to be well above $5 million, and perhaps above $6 million.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert