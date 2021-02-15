 Skip to main content
Husker football assistants officially sign contract extensions through 2022 season
FOOTBALL

Husker football assistants officially sign contract extensions through 2022 season

LINCOLN — Ten Nebraska football assistant coaches officially have two-year contracts again.

Nine of Scott Frost's 10 on-field assistants, plus head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval, signed extension agreements last week that take their contracts through the 2022 season. The World-Herald received the contract extensions Monday morning via a records request. The only contract not included in the extension bundle was that of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but an NU official said that contract is merely awaiting final signatures.

All but one of the 2021 salaries will remain as they were during the 2020 season. Mike Dawson was previously scheduled to get a salary bump from $325,000 to $500,000 on March 1, 2022, and another salary bump to $550,000 on Jan. 1, 2022. Should Dawson remain with the team through April 30, 2022, he then gets a $100,000 retention bonus, which would bring his total compensation up to $650,000 for that year. 

The rest of the assistants signed standard extensions that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Frost told reporters in late January he liked his staff as compiled and wanted to bring all 10 back. 

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”

McKewon: Huskers face stiff competition for 2022 in-state recruiting class, one of the best ever

Salaries for the Husker coaches: 

Erik Chinander, defensive coordinator, $800,000

Matt Lubick, offensive coordinator, $500,000

Greg Austin, offensive line coach/run game coordinator, $500,000

Mike Dawson, outside linebackers, $500,000 (as of March 1)

Travis Fisher, defensive backs coach, $450,000

Ryan Held, running backs coaches/recruiting coordinator, $400,000

Zach Duval, strength coach, $400,000

Sean Beckton, tight ends coach, $400,000

Mario Verduzco, quarterbacks, $375,000

Tony Tuioti, defensive line, $375,000

Barrett Ruud, inside linebackers, $225,000

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red

