Husker football assistants officially sign contract extensions through 2022 season

LINCOLN — Ten Nebraska football assistant coaches officially have two-year contracts again.

Nine of Scott Frost's 10 on-field assistants, plus head strength and conditioning coach Zach Duval, signed extension agreements last week that take their contracts through the 2022 season. The World-Herald received the contract extensions Monday morning via a records request. The only contract not included in the extension bundle was that of defensive line coach Tony Tuioti, but an NU official said that contract is merely awaiting final signatures.

All but one of the 2021 salaries will remain as they were during the 2020 season. Mike Dawson was previously scheduled to get a salary bump from $325,000 to $500,000 on March 1, 2022, and another salary bump to $550,000 on Jan. 1, 2022. Should Dawson remain with the team through April 30, 2022, he then gets a $100,000 retention bonus, which would bring his total compensation up to $650,000 for that year.

The rest of the assistants signed standard extensions that run through Dec. 31, 2022. Frost told reporters in late January he liked his staff as compiled and wanted to bring all 10 back.

“It was a pretty easy decision for me,” Frost said. “I believe in these guys as individuals.”