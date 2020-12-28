Husker football enjoys strong TV ratings — even in a pandemic

Even in a pandemic year, the Nebraska football team enjoyed relatively strong TV viewership.
A spate of early kickoff times — which allowed for more national broadcasts — likely helped the Huskers’ visibility, too.
According to Sports Media Watch, which compiles college football TV ratings, NU had at least four games in 2020 that accrued more than 1 million viewers.
The Oct. 24 Big Ten kickoff game against Ohio State led the way with 6.18 million viewers. That figure was just ahead of Nebraska’s 2019 game against the Buckeyes, which drew 6.14 million viewers.
Next up: The Huskers’ 26-20 loss to Iowa, which drew 2.69 viewers on Black Friday. Televised on Fox, the game had wider distribution than NU’s 2019 loss to the Hawkeyes, which was televised on BTN.
The loss to Minnesota had a 1.05 rating, higher than NU’s 2019 loss at Minnesota, which had a .53 rating and aired opposite Notre Dame-USC and Iowa-Penn State. Sports Media Watch did not provide a viewer total for the 2020 Minnesota game.
A 30-23 win over Penn State grabbed a 0.9 rating and 1.72 million viewers. The 41-23 loss to Illinois captured a 0.52 rating and 974,000 viewers, which was better than the Huskers’ 2019 win over the Illini, which had a 0.46 rating and 896,000 viewers.
Nebraska’s 28-21 win over Rutgers had 610,000 viewers. SMW did not provide a rating.
There are no ratings or viewer information provided for the Huskers’ 21-13 loss at Northwestern, which was televised by BTN. The cable ratings on that particular day were dominated by the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election, which had a significant effect on most football games that day aside from Notre Dame’s overtime win over Clemson, which is the most-viewed college football game of the year. The Fighting Irish and Tigers’ two games were the two most-watched regular-season contests of 2020.
Ohio State-Nebraska finished No. 9 overall and No. 3 among Big Ten games. The Big Ten title game between Ohio State and Northwestern (8.03 million viewers) and Ohio State’s win at Penn State (6.53) had more viewers.
Among Big Ten games that didn’t involve Ohio State, Nebraska-Iowa finished seventh among total viewers, behind Michigan-Minnesota (5.12 million), Michigan-Michigan State (4.22), Wisconsin-Michigan (4.69), Wisconsin-Northwestern (4.25), Penn State-Michigan (4.09) and Indiana-Wisconsin (3.82).
