Husker football enjoys strong TV ratings — even in a pandemic

There are no ratings or viewer information provided for the Huskers’ 21-13 loss at Northwestern, which was televised by BTN. The cable ratings on that particular day were dominated by the aftermath of the 2020 Presidential Election, which had a significant effect on most football games that day aside from Notre Dame’s overtime win over Clemson, which is the most-viewed college football game of the year. The Fighting Irish and Tigers’ two games were the two most-watched regular-season contests of 2020.