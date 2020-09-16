Husker football notes: Big Ten aims to make season 'meaningful' with extra game

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — Call it a nine-game season. Call it eight games plus one. The Big Ten’s scheduling committee just wanted to make sure it was significant.

The league announced Wednesday that its football teams would play eight scheduled games beginning Oct. 23-24 followed by an additional contest Dec. 19 against the school that finished in the same spot in the opposite division. Division champs will face off that day for the Big Ten title while the runners-up meet and so on.

“We thought it was unique,” said Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, who chairs the scheduling committee. “We wanted to make the season meaningful. You have a number of players that are trying to make a decision whether they’re opting in or they’re opting out. So we wanted to make it a meaningful season for all of them.”

The extra games — which also provide more content for television broadcast partners — don’t yet have established sites. Nebraska AD Bill Moos, who is on the scheduling committee, suggested they could use two or three domed stadiums with a couple games in each, considering Midwest weather in December can be “a little sketchy.” The top choice, he said, would be at campus venues.