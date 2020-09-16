Husker football notes: Big Ten aims to make season 'meaningful' with extra game

LINCOLN — Call it a nine-game season. Call it eight games plus one. The Big Ten’s scheduling committee just wanted to make sure it was significant.
The league announced Wednesday that its football teams would play eight scheduled games beginning Oct. 23-24 followed by an additional contest Dec. 19 against the school that finished in the same spot in the opposite division. Division champs will face off that day for the Big Ten title while the runners-up meet and so on.
“We thought it was unique,” said Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez, who chairs the scheduling committee. “We wanted to make the season meaningful. You have a number of players that are trying to make a decision whether they’re opting in or they’re opting out. So we wanted to make it a meaningful season for all of them.”
The extra games — which also provide more content for television broadcast partners — don’t yet have established sites. Nebraska AD Bill Moos, who is on the scheduling committee, suggested they could use two or three domed stadiums with a couple games in each, considering Midwest weather in December can be “a little sketchy.” The top choice, he said, would be at campus venues.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said academic calendars of schools will factor in as well. Nebraska, for example, is set to end its semester around Thanksgiving.
Alvarez said the league would prefer to avoid repeat games in that Dec. 19 slot.
“You wouldn’t want a rematch,” he said.
Pac-12 begins to put on helmet
After the Big Ten announced its decision to return to the football field on Oct. 24, there was just one major college football conference still sitting on the sidelines.
By Wednesday evening, the Pac-12 had begun to put on its helmet.
While the league had secured a daily-antigen-testing strategy well before the Big Ten locked in its deal, the Pac-12 did not believe it could proceed in two states — California and Oregon — because of state public health rules against certain gatherings in the coronavirus pandemic. According to Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, the league was still waiting on the leaders in those two states to grant exemptions to stringent rules currently in place.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom — whose state houses USC, UCLA, Stanford and Cal — responded to Scott by saying the state never had any rules against collegiate teams playing games or practicing. California’s rules seemed to suggest otherwise — a 12 person limit, among institutions of higher learning, has been imposed, but Newsom said in a press conference he was willing to “engage” the discussion.
“We’re committed to working with the Pac-12,” Newsom told the Bay Area News Group. “Remember, these are student-athletes.”
In Oregon, a spokesman for Gov. Kate Brown, said that Oregon and Oregon State will be granted an exemption to state rules so long as written plans and protocols are submitted to, and approved by, the Oregon Health Authority.
If the Pac-12 can work with those two states, it’s possible the league can return on a similar timeline to the Big Ten. The Pac-12 is set to receive its tests from Quidel this month, similar to the Big Ten’s no-later-than-Sept. 30 timeline.
President Donald Trump, in suggesting he had played a role in getting Big Ten football back on the field, added the Pac-12 need to play, as well.
“I want to recommend the Pac-12 also get going,” Trump said. “Because there’s no reason the Pac-12 shouldn’t be playing now.”