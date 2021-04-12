Husker football notes: Cam Taylor-Britt gives everything he has to Nebraska

Piper is currently rotating with junior Broc Bando at left guard as part of a deep group of offensive linemen. Assistant coach Greg Austin is stressing finishing blocks and physicality on the line.

"One big thing we're trying to teach this year is physicality and be more physical with the team in the fourth quarter," Piper said. "And the only way you can do that is to keep hammering the guys play in and play out. If you go two extra seconds on the whistle so you can tire them out, so by the fourth quarter we're just going to be running all over them."

Nebraska finished second in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season, and Piper is not satisfied with that.

"We want to be No. 1 in the nation," he said.

Vaccinating football players

Nebraska’s football program hasn’t received or given any directives on when football players should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Scott Frost said Monday.

“This is just my opinion, but the kids on our team should probably be last in line for something like that, just because of how young and healthy they are,” Frost said. “I’ll wait on more advice on our leadership here at the university and our athletic department and the Big Ten before I comment much.”