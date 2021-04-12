Husker football notes: Cam Taylor-Britt gives everything he has to Nebraska

LINCOLN — Cam Taylor-Britt flashed the big smile Nebraska fans have seen for years as he listed all the ways he plans to make a difference.
Returning kicks? Yes, NU’s leading punt returner from last season will do that again.
At cornerback? He didn’t mention who was working behind him this spring because he doesn’t expect to come off the field.
Anything else? He hinted that an offensive play or two might come his way since he played quarterback in high school.
“I plan to give everything I have — everything — to Nebraska this year,” Taylor-Britt said Monday. “… Whatever they need me to do, I’m doing it.”
As much attention as has been paid to the Huskers’ sixth-year seniors, the fourth-year defensive back figures to again be a critical cog for the Blackshirts. He made the All-Big Ten second team last season with 28 tackles, four pass breakups and two picks. His impact against Purdue and star receiver David Bell last December was a key reason the Huskers won that game.
Still, Taylor-Britt said he turned down a shot at the NFL because he knew there was unrealized potential in Lincoln.
“I didn’t play to my ability,” Taylor-Britt said. “I know people may say I played well and this and that, but I feel like I’ve got a lot more in me.”
This spring he’s working on becoming a better person and player. He’s giving his best to NU’s receivers to help them improve. He’s been a witness to the progression of the offense, which he said is faster than he’s seen.
“A lot of speed,” Taylor-Britt said. “A lot. A lot of deep shots. We’re actually running downfield and having to cover. It’s looking good.”
Within his own position group, he said the battle for the open corner spot vacated by Dicaprio Bootle has also been “rough” between young contenders including Quinton Newsome, Nadab Joseph, Braxton Clark and Tamon Lynum.
“When I say it’s rough, I mean the competition there is really good,” Taylor-Britt said. “Really good. I believe the coaches are going to have a hard time picking who is going to be our starter because we do have a lot of good guys.”
Defense 'picks each other up'
Outside linebacker Garrett Nelson said the dynamic on Nebraska's defense is pushing him to play hard, not only for his own self-improvement but for the team’s success.
"This is what I love about the defense — everybody picks each other up," he said. "We might have had a hard period, everybody's exhausted, but we look each other in the eyes, we want to play hard for each other. Which is kind of cliché but it's true."
The returning seniors and veterans are the tone setters, Nelson said. The defense feeds off each other in practice with high energy and speed.
Nelson also said the team as a whole carried momentum from the end of the season into spring ball.
"Those sixth-year seniors are the leaders of that whole momentum shift into that period," Nelson said. "So it's huge to have them and their knowledge base, their experience, and just them as teammates and as friends. It's huge in the locker room and on the field."
Outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson expects the most out of his players on and off the field, Nelson said.
"He makes us great, makes me want to be great every day," Nelson said. "He's definitely a father figure. He never lets me slack on anything. He wants me to be great all the time in everything I do."
O-line wants to No. 1
Redshirt freshman Ethan Piper started seven games at right guard last season but struggled with false starts. This offseason he's putting an emphasis on avoiding those momentum-killing penalties.
"The biggest thing for me is being dialed into the snap count with all the false start penalties and stuff," the Norfolk Catholic graduate said. "I think that's the biggest killer right now. Because if we don't do that, there's a lot of drives that we get it flowing and we can score a lot more touchdowns."
Piper is currently rotating with junior Broc Bando at left guard as part of a deep group of offensive linemen. Assistant coach Greg Austin is stressing finishing blocks and physicality on the line.
"One big thing we're trying to teach this year is physicality and be more physical with the team in the fourth quarter," Piper said. "And the only way you can do that is to keep hammering the guys play in and play out. If you go two extra seconds on the whistle so you can tire them out, so by the fourth quarter we're just going to be running all over them."
Nebraska finished second in the Big Ten in rushing offense last season, and Piper is not satisfied with that.
"We want to be No. 1 in the nation," he said.
Vaccinating football players
Nebraska’s football program hasn’t received or given any directives on when football players should receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Scott Frost said Monday.
“This is just my opinion, but the kids on our team should probably be last in line for something like that, just because of how young and healthy they are,” Frost said. “I’ll wait on more advice on our leadership here at the university and our athletic department and the Big Ten before I comment much.”
Frost assumed vaccinations would be available for his players at some point. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said last week it encouraged students to get vaccinated but would not make it mandatory to attend classes.
“I don’t think I’m going to make them mandatory — I don’t think that’s right — but hopefully they get the opportunity to get some more guys vaccinated if they want to,” Frost said.
According to a press release, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is expected to administer first doses to residents 20 and older at clinics this week. Anyone 18 and older is eligible through the federal pharmacy program to be vaccinated by scheduling their own appointments through local and regional pharmacies."