Husker football notes: D-lineman Ty Robinson adds mental strength to physical prowess

The average fan noticed defensive lineman Ty Robinson’s success in 2020. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander noticed his mistakes.
Maybe that’s because Chinander’s eyes have trained to be critical. Maybe he just knows more.
Either way, he said Monday that Robinson too often strayed from his responsibility as a freshman. That seems to be changing as he enters his third season with the Huskers.
“He’s done a really good job with his gap integrity,” Chinander said. “Doing his job, knowing when to take a shot. The mental side of his game I think has grown a lot.”
Senior defensive lineman Ben Stille wishes he’d had similar guidance when he was Robinson’s age. As Stille has progressed through the program, he’s learned that aging does not equal improving. Not unless you’re working for it.
By all accounts, however, Robinson has been working, which is precisely why Chinander critiqued Robinson’s mental aptitude. He knew Robinson would respond, and he knew where that response could lead the Huskers.
At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Robinson is one of Nebraska’s largest defenders. If he can channel those dimensions into Chinander’s vision, it won’t matter who’s watching tape. His impact will jump off the screen.
“(With) his physical ability and his size, there’s no question he belongs in the conversation with a lot of the great three-techniques in college football,” Chinander said. “It’s just, can he mentally play as well as some of those other guys?"
Quick hits
» True freshman Wynden Ho’ohuli arrived this summer and is working as an outside linebacker, though position coach Mike Dawson said the former four-star prospect could play inside or outside. While the staff hopes he may one day become a big-time pass rusher, the Hawaiian is still acclimating to a new area and new level of football.
“For these guys now, (if) they don’t come in as a mid-year (enrollee), it’s frickin’ full speed ahead by the time that first practice rolls around,” Dawson said. “But he’s done a great job. You guy are going to really enjoy getting to know him. He’s a lot of fun, great personality. He’s doing a nice job on the field getting stronger and getting better each and every single day.”
» Reserve inside linebackers Garrett Snodgrass and Eteva Mauga-Clements drew praise from position coach Barrett Ruud for their performances in fall camp. True freshman Randolph Kpai will miss the remainder of the preseason after suffering a shoulder injury, Ruud said.
Mauga-Clements, a junior college transfer entering his second Nebraska season following a strong debut on special teams, has come “a long way,” Ruud said, adding he “has probably made as big a jump as anybody in this camp.”
» As Nebraska transitions from camp mode to preparing for Illinois, Ruud said one key is to keep up the speed and intensity in workouts. Ruud said some of that comes from the Huskers understanding their own schemes and rules well enough that they can adjust to whatever Illinois shows under new coach Bret Bielema on Aug. 28.
“Sometimes all of a sudden you read a card and everything slows down,” Ruud said. “That’s the natural thing you’ve got to fight when you start getting into game week.”
» Fourth-year cornerback Braxton Clark spoke with media members for the first time since he dislocated his shoulder in fall camp a year ago, which kept him out all season. He’s back and competing for the open starting job on the edge along with Quinton Newsome, Tyreke Johnson and others.
“It’s really been about my teammates and my coaches,” Clark said about his recovery. “They support me every day. I don’t look at it as a start and stop, I just look at it as an obstacle I have to overcome.”
» D-lineman Ben Stille said center Cam Jurgens is “at another level than we’ve seen him” as part of an improved offensive line. The former tight end has particularly improved his pass blocking.
“I think you’re going to see his peak this year,” Stille said.
» Freshman nickel corner Isaac Gifford has worked primarily behind JoJo Domann during training camp without playing much at safety. Gifford is on as many special teams as he can get on.
» NU began its preparation for Illinois on Monday, although NU will ramp up its use of full scout teams later in the week.
» Husker coach Scott Frost will have his monthly radio show on Sports Nightly Thursday evening from 7-8 p.m.