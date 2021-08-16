Husker football notes: D-lineman Ty Robinson adds mental strength to physical prowess

Quick hits

» True freshman Wynden Ho’ohuli arrived this summer and is working as an outside linebacker, though position coach Mike Dawson said the former four-star prospect could play inside or outside. While the staff hopes he may one day become a big-time pass rusher, the Hawaiian is still acclimating to a new area and new level of football.

“For these guys now, (if) they don’t come in as a mid-year (enrollee), it’s frickin’ full speed ahead by the time that first practice rolls around,” Dawson said. “But he’s done a great job. You guy are going to really enjoy getting to know him. He’s a lot of fun, great personality. He’s doing a nice job on the field getting stronger and getting better each and every single day.”

» Reserve inside linebackers Garrett Snodgrass and Eteva Mauga-Clements drew praise from position coach Barrett Ruud for their performances in fall camp. True freshman Randolph Kpai will miss the remainder of the preseason after suffering a shoulder injury, Ruud said.

Mauga-Clements, a junior college transfer entering his second Nebraska season following a strong debut on special teams, has come “a long way,” Ruud said, adding he “has probably made as big a jump as anybody in this camp.”