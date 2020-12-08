Husker football notes: Departures, decisions, defense and walk-ons scoring TDs

“There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to do in terms of the longevity of the game,” Fisher said. “Being able to look outside the Big Ten and let’s talk other things. How can you help this team win a championship with your ability? Stuff like that. The football and NFL is going to take care of itself. For right now, Cam is playing very well on the outside.”

» Since handing out the Blackshirts after a 30-23 win over Penn State, Chinander has not added any to the room, even as one of them, Miller, has been ruled out this season because of a spinal concussion suffered against Illinois.

“We’ve kept with the starting unit right now,” Chinander said. The DC has talked to some former Blackshirts and decided that he didn’t want to “water down” the tradition by adding too many more to the list. NU has 12 currently.

“It’s kind of more of a unit mentality, as far as holding each other accountable and holding the other groups accountable,” Chinander said.

» Fisher said he’s proud of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson for making an NFL team and starting five games thus far with the Jets.