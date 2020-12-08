Husker football notes: Departures, decisions, defense and walk-ons scoring TDs

Travis Fisher likes how he recruits. The Nebraska defensive backs coach, a native of Florida, recruits that state and Georgia heavily for the Huskers and had zero regrets about the fact five 2020 signees from Florida — all of whom were recruited in one way or another by Fisher — had left the program already.
“I think I’m always going to continue to be aggressive,” Fisher said. “I don’t want to change that about myself.”
And though he said it’s not an excuse, Fisher cited 2020 as being a “tough year” because of COVID and the effect that has on football players who have to spend more time in a bubble instead of getting the full college experience. No running out into a full Memorial Stadium. No real chance at a campus life. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said the season is “real football” but akin to “being on a different planet sometimes.”
“When you’re a college guy and playing Big Ten football, part of that is walking around campus and you can get a little notoriety and people around town can notice you,” Chinander said.
“And then they hear some things on the other side that could be negative — you never know,” Fisher added.
Fisher called it “unfortunate” that all five who have left are from the same area. Fisher said the problem of players leaving is “throughout the whole country” because of the NCAA transfer portal that allows players to leave without their school’s permission and go anywhere they please.
“It’s given a lot of these young kids a way to opt out of this thing, and it’s not doing any of them any good, to be honest with you,” Fisher said. “… A lot of kids are young, they’re freshmen, 2020 doesn’t help it. Being quarantined and the rules doesn’t help it. It’s just, the toughness part of it, sticking through it, the toughness of being a freshman, everybody’s been a freshman at some point. It is tough.”
Fisher said it was “very sad” to see “a lot of young men leave something so great” but he wishes the departed players the best.
Decisions loom for fifth-year seniors
Fisher has another challenge looming as well: How to handle three players — Marquel Dismuke, Dicaprio Bootle and Deontai Williams — who are fifth-year seniors but retain the right to return for next season because of NCAA pandemic rules. All three could test NFL draft waters, as well.
Fisher played nine seasons in the NFL and has plenty of insight on the pro game. He's willing to share advice with players, but he's choosing not to do that right now, as the team has at least two more games to play.
“You don’t want to jump the gun with talking about the NFL,” Fisher said. “I’d rather just talk about Minnesota to those guys right now.”
Fisher said he’s pretty sure “all three of those guys are going to run in my room and ask for advice” when the season's over.
“That decision’s going to have to be for the best of them and it can’t be a decision I make,” Fisher said. “One thing about it: They do listen to me. I give them the best advice at that time that I can.”
Huskers hope to improve on last year's defensive performance
Chinander calls it walking a “fine line” to bring up the Huskers’ awful defensive performance in a 34-7 loss to Minnesota last year. He doesn’t want the conversation to be “hurtful” to his players, yet he knows they can use that game as motivation.
NU allowed 450 yards — including 322 rushing yards — on just 62 plays. Minnesota ran many of the same outside zone plays at will, successfully shoving Husker linemen out of gaps while getting linebackers to overrun plays, leaving wide cutback lanes.
Chinander said Nebraska will hold up better this season against the Gopher run game, which is averaging nearly 200 yards per game and 4.53 yards per carry.
“Our guys are stronger, more physical at the point of attack,” Chinander said. “More ready for this type of football game.”
Minnesota “had a good plan” for the 2019 game, but Chinander said most of NU’s struggles were “self-inflicted” due to “bad eyes” in the secondary and bad tackling.
NU has a tall chore tackling Gopher running back Mo Ibrahim, who is currently the Big Ten’s leading rusher. The 5-foot-10, 205-pounder rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns against Nebraska last season.
“He’s going to test the leverage of all our defenders, and he’s going to be tough to tackle,” Chinander said.
Liewer touchdown remains highlight for Huskers
The play that had the town of O’Neill buzzing went exactly as designed.
Nebraska led 20-10 midway through the second quarter Saturday and had first-and-goal from the Purdue 10-yard line. Receiver Wyatt Liewer (pronounced (LEE-ver) lined up bunched left with tight ends Travis Vokolek and Austin Allen, and all three shifted to the right as defenders scrambled.
The call had a run-pass option before the snap, and quarterback Adrian Martinez faked a handoff to Dedrick Mills up the middle. Then he made the short throw to Liewer as Allen and receiver Levi Falck blocked along the sideline.
The walk-on from O’Neill ran in untouched.
“I was really surprised,” Liewer said Tuesday. “It was just so wide open. I immediately turned around looking for some sort of holding flag or anything. I just didn’t know it worked that good. But it panned out and a lot of guys were excited.”
Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick called it “probably my favorite play of the year,” particularly for the blocking it took to spring Liewer.
The sequence was also memorable for the celebration from leading receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who wasn’t even in for the play.
Said Lubick: “(Robinson) broke his vertical jump record on the sideline and almost got us a penalty running onto the field because he was so happy to see Wyatt score and see the way it happened.”
Short game rounding into form for offense
The vertical passing game still hasn’t gotten going for Nebraska. But the horizontal one is beginning to take shape.
Swing passes, screens and check-downs — which have often drawn the ire of fans in the Scott Frost era — are becoming more effective, Lubick said. Much of that has to do with better blocking on the perimeter, most obviously on Liewer’s touchdown at Purdue.
Such plays are a staple of Nebraska’s offense and act as an extension of the run game, Lubick said. Quick passes mean the offensive line doesn’t have to block as long and defenses must defend the whole field. It gets playmakers the ball in space and opens the run game. It also helps build a quarterback’s confidence with easy, manageable throws — Martinez is 41 of 50 in his last two games.
Lubick said play calling is a combination of himself and Frost, with the staff talking between offensive series about what’s next. But he said much of the game is called during the week as NU coaches put together situational plays.
“Then it just becomes a matter of reacting,” Lubick said. “As long as you’re organized and everyone’s on the same page, it’s pretty much called before the game even starts. It’s just a matter of practicing it over and over again for different scenarios. I think we do a decent job of that.”
With Farmer out, new options emerge at safety
With Myles Farmer out for the season, a pair of underclassmen could see important snaps at safety for the stretch run of Nebraska’s season.
The redshirt freshman Farmer suffered a noncontact injury during pregame warmups at Purdue and was carted off the field to an ambulance with an air cast on his right leg. NU coaches said Tuesday that redshirt freshman Noa Pola-Gates and true freshman Isaac Gifford are in line to fill the void.
“They’re the next guys up,” said Fisher, the defensive backs coach . “… Both guys are doing a great job for us.”
Fisher said the key during Farmer's recovery period will be to stay positive and give him something to look forward to. For someone who is “like a starter for us” and who the Huskers will “definitely depend on” in the future, this time gives him a chance to heal up and study lots of film.
Farmer leads the team with two interceptions and has eight tackles along with a forced fumble in six games.
Chinander said Pola-Gates and Gifford are “ready to roll” at safety if needed behind senior starters Williams and Dismuke. Both reserves continue to stack practice reps and trend toward a bright future in Lincoln. They, along with the rest of the defense, also believe in the power of playing for a fallen teammate, much like the Blackshirts have done since the season-ending injury to senior inside linebacker Collin Miller.
“When you lose a brother, then you play harder for them,” Chinander said. “If you think that you can’t play one more or you’re too tired, you just think about them and them not being able to go out there and it’ll propel you through that series. So I think the guys embrace that.”
Quick hits
» Nebraska senior defensive end Ben Stille has played his best football in the last two games, Chinander said. He hinted that he’d like to see Stille return for a sixth year if he’s willing.
“He’s on the verge of a big-time breakout,” Chinander said.
» Fisher feels the same about junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, whom Fisher said is playing as well as any cornerback in the Big Ten. Taylor-Britt has certainly had his share of splash plays this season with an interception against Penn State and dramatic, one-handed pass breakups against Penn State and Purdue.
“There’s a lot of work that Cam needs to do in terms of the longevity of the game,” Fisher said. “Being able to look outside the Big Ten and let’s talk other things. How can you help this team win a championship with your ability? Stuff like that. The football and NFL is going to take care of itself. For right now, Cam is playing very well on the outside.”
» Since handing out the Blackshirts after a 30-23 win over Penn State, Chinander has not added any to the room, even as one of them, Miller, has been ruled out this season because of a spinal concussion suffered against Illinois.
“We’ve kept with the starting unit right now,” Chinander said. The DC has talked to some former Blackshirts and decided that he didn’t want to “water down” the tradition by adding too many more to the list. NU has 12 currently.
“It’s kind of more of a unit mentality, as far as holding each other accountable and holding the other groups accountable,” Chinander said.
» Fisher said he’s proud of former NU cornerback Lamar Jackson for making an NFL team and starting five games thus far with the Jets.
“Anybody can go, very few can stay,” Fisher said. “I hope he still has the same approach in practice and in his day-to-day, I hope he still has the same approach and hears Coach Fish in the back of his head telling him small things that are going to help him last in that league.”
Jackson was in the spotlight Sunday when he gave up a game-winning touchdown in a loss to the Raiders. Jackson was left on an island because his defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, called an all-out blitz with 15 seconds left in the game. Williams was fired Monday.
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
Omaha World-Herald: Big Red
Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics.