Husker football notes: Seniors, snapping, starting streaks and so much more

Mills scored on a 1-yard plunge Saturday and finished with 16 caries for 60 yards, seeing 49 snaps against Purdue in his return.

He said the knee injury occurred early against Penn State last month, when one defender stood him up and another hit him in the side of the leg. He felt a “little pop” in his knee.

“I knew I could finish the drive and make a few more plays,” Mills said. “But I just knew if I would have kept going the rest of that game I probably wouldn’t have been able to play the rest of the season.”

He thought about returning against Iowa but decided to give it another week. While sitting out he said he channeled his inner Adrian Martinez, reminding himself that the team still believed in him and loved him. It motivated him to seek treatment and get back on the field as soon as he could.

Mills has 47 carries for 155 yards and six catches for 33 yards in six games this season. He’ll have at least two more games, and possibly more if Nebraska plays in a bowl or if he decides to return in 2021. For now, he’s just happy to be contributing again.

“I felt a whole lot more confident with my knee,” Mills said. “I came out and I showed it.”

Seniors relish what could be final moments