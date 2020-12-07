Husker football notes: Seniors, snapping, starting streaks and so much more

Jaimes grateful to be Iron Man of O-line
Thirty-nine straight starts on the offensive line have come with plenty of lessons for Brenden Jaimes. But mostly, the Nebraska senior is just thankful for the good fortune of the experience.
Jaimes laughed Monday thinking back to 2017, when he was a 265-pound true freshman thrust into duty at right tackle because of injuries to David Knevel and Matt Farniok. He had to rely on his technique against Big Ten defensive linemen who were bigger, faster, stronger and more seasoned than him.
Not ideal, Jaimes said more than once.
But Jaimes — who came to Nebraska from Austin, Texas — started the last nine games of his freshman year, then switched to left tackle in 2018 and has started 30 straight there. Now 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds, he set a school record for consecutive starts by an O-lineman last weekend and could pass Jeremiah Sirles (41 total starts) for the most in program history if Nebraska finishes with a bowl game or if he returns in 2021.
“It has been a long 39 games, I’ll say that,” Jaimes said. “Did I see myself starting 39 ever since after that? No, honestly.”
Jurgens finds snapping groove
From the perspective of his fellow offensive linemen, Cam Jurgens appears to have cleaned up whatever had been affecting his ability to snap footballs.
Jurgens has had sporadic struggles getting the ball to the quarterback this year, including an erratic first half against Iowa that led to a brief benching. But he showed no signs of struggle against Purdue last weekend while playing all 75 snaps.
“He had a lot more confidence and trust in himself,” said Matt Farniok, NU’s right guard who has served as the team's backup center. “It reflected in his game play. He slowed down the game for himself a little bit and everything went a lot smoother with him.”
Jaimes said confidence will continue to come with experience for the redshirt sophomore from Beatrice who converted from tight end to center two years ago.
“Obviously he’s had some snapping issues in the past so he’s had to stay after practice, coming in before practice, and work on that issue,” Jaimes said. “Obviously it worked out this week. I don’t think there were too many, if any, bad snaps this week. If that’s the case, then he needs to keep doing what he’s doing and not slack off.”
Mills eyes strong finish
After missing two weeks with a knee injury, Dedrick Mills discovered the best way to ease back into an actual game last week: First-and-goal at the 1-yard line following a blocked punt.
“That was the warmup,” the senior running back said with a smile Monday.
Mills scored on a 1-yard plunge Saturday and finished with 16 caries for 60 yards, seeing 49 snaps against Purdue in his return.
He said the knee injury occurred early against Penn State last month, when one defender stood him up and another hit him in the side of the leg. He felt a “little pop” in his knee.
“I knew I could finish the drive and make a few more plays,” Mills said. “But I just knew if I would have kept going the rest of that game I probably wouldn’t have been able to play the rest of the season.”
He thought about returning against Iowa but decided to give it another week. While sitting out he said he channeled his inner Adrian Martinez, reminding himself that the team still believed in him and loved him. It motivated him to seek treatment and get back on the field as soon as he could.
Mills has 47 carries for 155 yards and six catches for 33 yards in six games this season. He’ll have at least two more games, and possibly more if Nebraska plays in a bowl or if he decides to return in 2021. For now, he’s just happy to be contributing again.
“I felt a whole lot more confident with my knee,” Mills said. “I came out and I showed it.”
Seniors relish what could be final moments
Five Nebraska seniors visited with media Monday, ahead of what could be their final game at Memorial Stadium, and things got reflective.
Jaimes thought back on the lessons that came with a school-record 39 straight starts on the O-line. Cornerback Dicaprio Bootle spoke of friendships that will last a lifetime. Defensive lineman Ben Stille described a career that became far more than he ever expected coming out of Ashland-Greenwood.
Farniok and Mills also spoke about how quickly the time has gone. Different journeys for everyone, with potentially the same ending.
“I’m trying not to cry,” Bootle said. “I don’t think about it too much. That’s going to be emotional for me.”
Scott Frost described the 18-player senior class as tough and resilient. The majority were recruited by Mike Riley, and their only taste of postseason play came in the Music City Bowl following the 2016 season.
In theory, all could return in 2021 and take advantage of the NCAA's pandemic-related eligibility freeze. But seniors said they are too focused on finishing this fall strong to look ahead to what’s next.
“There’s two really good options,” said Jaimes, perhaps NU’s best NFL prospect. “I don’t think I’d be wrong with either option.”
Stille's career was nothing close to what he envisioned growing up 30 miles from Lincoln.
"My goal coming out of high school was to hopefully be a starter by my junior year, get to four years of playing and be able to contribute," said the Ashland-Greenwood grad. "Obviously, envisioned having a lot more success than we've had. But yeah, it's been definitely different."
Stille transitioned from a 4-3 outside linebacker under Riley's coaching staff to a 3-4 defensive end under Frost's.
"I was trying to put on a ton of weight from that redshirt freshman to redshirt sophomore year," Stille said. "I was able to put it on, but it was tough to hang onto throughout the season. So I really needed two offseasons to be able to get it on and hold it on like I've been able to these last couple of years."
The position switch didn't come naturally and Stille had to grow into it. Confidence in his ability didn't come until the second year under Frost.
In his first year under Frost, Stille started 11 games at defensive end, totaling 25 tackles and a team-high five sacks. The next year he tallied 31 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks. This season Stille has 24 tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in six games.
Stille's favorite moments are the 9-6 snowy win over Michigan State in 2018 and this past week's win over Purdue.
Quarterbacks continue 'exceptional' practices
Frost doesn't know what sparked Martinez's rebound in play these last two weeks. Maybe it was getting benched and the competition with Luke McCaffery in practice, Frost said.
Whatever is motivating Martinez appears to be working. The junior quarterback completed 41 of 50 passes for 406 yards and three touchdowns since regaining the starting role against Iowa.
"I know, in my college career, I had a couple negative things happen, and I used that as a motivation, had a chip on my shoulder," Frost said. "So, I don't really know if that's it, or if some successes led to more confidence, but either way, both guys are practicing better and playing better on the field."
Both quarterbacks had "exceptional" weeks of practice before Iowa and Purdue, which is why Frost made the decision to play both.
"We've been completing more balls, getting them off on time, making better decisions and that's translated to the field," Frost said.
Focusing on receivers
Martinez’s sterling 82% completion rate the last two weeks may be chalked up in part to NU’s improved play at wide receiver, where offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and Frost decided to winnow down the number of players getting the bulk of reps.
A month ago, the Huskers were spreading those reps widely across a variety of older walk-ons and younger scholarship freshmen. Frost called that entire group “close” in terms of deserving playing time, but a choice has clearly been made.
Wan’Dale Robinson, NU’s leading receiver, obviously made the cut. So did freshman Zavier Betts. And so did a group of current or former walk-ons — Levi Falck, Oliver Martin, Wyatt Liewer and Kade Warner.
“We kind of figured we were doing a disservice by spreading the reps out too much,” Frost said. “We did want to narrow it down a little bit. That group of guys you see playing has been dedicated to this.”
Frost anticipated the walk-on program would take “awhile” to help Nebraska once NU started bulking it back up. Falck and Martin joined the team in the last nine months after playing at different schools, and Liewer was part of Frost’s first walk-on class. Liewer, a graduate of O'Neill High School, caught his first career touchdown last weekend.
“It was great to see Wyatt in the end zone,” Frost said.
Betts “didn’t get the luxury” of spring practices, a normal training camp or nonconference games. But Frost said he's a good practice player whose talent is so significant he doesn’t know how good he can be.
“He’s a special player when we get him the ball,” Frost said.
Quick hits
» Nebraska safety Myles Farmer will miss the rest of the season after suffering a non-contact ankle injury before the Purdue game, Frost announced Monday. Farmer was carted off the field and his leg was placed in an air cast. Farmer finishes the season with eight tackles and two interceptions, which both came in the Northwestern game.
» Frost said he's "less nervous" to send out a field goal unit because of Connor Culp, who has made 12 of 13 field goals this season.
» Nebraska still needs to get clarification on why Austin Allen was flagged for a chop block at Purdue, Frost said.
» Most of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class will sign on Dec. 16, and any recruit is welcome to enroll early despite the ongoing pandemic, Frost said. And most of the recruits do plan to enroll early.
The spring semester at UNL is scheduled to begin Jan. 25, though a three-week session starts Jan. 4. Frost said NU’s testing environment is safer than what many high schools might offer.
“We’ve had so few cases since the season started because our kids are being disciplined, doing the right things,” Frost said. “We have them in a safe environment. I really think this is a safe environment. I don’t think that’s going to be any different for a freshman coming in. I feel comfortable with them coming. Players can come if they want to.”
Nebraska football's 2020 senior class
