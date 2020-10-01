Husker football offering fan cutouts for 2020 home games

With no crowds allowed to attend Big Ten football games this year, Nebraska is inviting fans to fill up Memorial Stadium virtually — cutouts included.
The athletic department on Thursday announced a “Sea of Red Sellout” campaign in which supporters can purchase virtual tickets, small cutouts that will be placed in East Stadium and life-sized cutouts that will stand in the Tunnel Walk.
The goal, NU said in a release, is to sell 92,020 total tickets — roughly the capacity of Memorial Stadium. The various packages also include four collector items: a commemorative season ticket, a 2020 season program, a 1970 championship poster and a Nebraska helmet cutout poster.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. All orders approved before midnight on Oct. 26 will be part of the game-day atmosphere for the home opener against Wisconsin on Oct. 31. Orders can continue to come in after that and be placed for future games.
A $25 payment gets fans one virtual seat and a collector item. A $100 purchase fills four seats and puts an 18-inch-by-33-inch personalized cutout behind the Husker bench all season along with a collector item. For $250, fans fill 10 seats and get two cutouts in East Stadium with every collectible, and $1,000 purchases 40 seats, four fan cutouts and two life-sized (24-inch-by-72-inch) cutouts for the Tunnel Walk.
NU is limiting life-sized Tunnel Walk cutouts to 250. Fans can retrieve all cutouts after the season ends.
The move is the latest fundraising effort from the athletic department, which still faces a significant budget shortfall despite recouping some television revenue during the abbreviated nine-game regular season. NU introduced the “Day by Day” campaign in recent weeks as well to encourage contributions to athletic operations.