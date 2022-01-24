Husker football officially adds nine transfers to roster as winter conditioning begins

Nebraska updated its online football roster with a dozen new names and no subtractions Monday as the team works through the early portion of winter conditioning.
The roster size had been listed at 144 and jumps to 156 with the changes. The actual number is no higher than 154 though, as NU still includes linebackers Will Honas and Wynden Ho’ohuli even after they entered the transfer portal last week.
Nebraska now acknowledges all nine transfers who arrived on campus this month and are set to participate in spring practices. Those are quarterbacks Casey Thompson (Texas) and Chubba Purdy (Florida State), offensive linemen Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State) and Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado), receivers Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda (New Mexico State) and Trey Palmer (LSU), defensive backs Tommi Hill (Arizona State) and Omar Brown (Northern Iowa), and punter Brian Buschini (Montana).
Transfer kicker Timmy Bleekrode (Furman) will arrive this summer, and running back Deondre Jackson (Texas A&M) is planning to do the same after an academic snag prevented him from enrolling in classes this month. Neither are currently on the online roster.
Nebraska also now lists a pair of junior college newcomers in running back Anthony Grant (New Mexico Military Institute) and defensive back Javier Morton (Garden City).
The only previously unknown addition to the roster is walk-on punter Jacob Hohl, a Lincoln Southwest graduate who started at Nebraska Wesleyan the last two seasons.
Nebraska has until Tuesday to add more transfers to its school-record 17 total midyear additions, though that appears unlikely at this point. It also remains in play for at least a pair of 2022 prep prospects in recent official visitors Kylon Griffin (defensive back from Alabama) and Ajay Allen (running back from Louisiana), who is currently a TCU commit.
The traditional signing day is Feb. 2.
Most of the program’s efforts have turned to recruiting the 2023 and 2024 classes. The Huskers held a Junior Day event Saturday and will host another this weekend.
