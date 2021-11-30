December in college football moves faster than a Zavier Betts jet sweep, and Scott Frost has plenty of work to do.

Here’s a one-stop shop for all the Husker offseason activity over the next two months.

Coaching hires. Transfer portal additions and subtractions. And of course, good old-fashioned recruiting, a notion growing quainter by the day.

Here’s an up-to-the-moment look at where Nebraska stands with the revolving door of talent and the hiring of coaches.

Last updated Nov. 30, 2021

COACHING HIRES

Open positions

Offensive coordinator: Previously held by Matt Lubick

Quarterbacks coach: Previously held by Mario Verduzco

Running backs coach: Previously held by Ryan Held

Wide receivers coach: Previously held by Matt Lubick

Offensive line coach: Previously held by Greg Austin

Special teams coordinator? Nebraska has not had a full-time special teams coordinator under Scott Frost. In 2021, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson and tight ends coach Sean Beckton, with help from others on staff, oversaw special teams.

ROSTER DEPARTURES

CB Cam Taylor-Britt: entering NFL draft

TE Austin Allen: entering NFL draft

TRANSFER PORTAL

Incoming

Nebraska will pursue several players from the transfer portal. We'll update this section as those additions become official.

Outgoing

Nebraska may lose several players to the transfer portal. We'll update this section as those departures become official.

PLAYERS WITH DECISIONS

Due to the NCAA's eligibility freeze during the 2020 pandemic season, there are several notable Huskers who have been in college at least four years but still have the option to return for another season in 2022.

Fifth-year juniors

OL Broc Bando

OL Trent Hixson

OL Matt Sichterman*

TE Travis Vokolek

TE Chancellor Brewington

WR Omar Manning

WR Oliver Martin

DL Jordon Riley

DL Chris Walker*

DL Damion Daniels*

DL Deontre Thomas*

LB Chris Kolarevic

LB Damian Jackson

LB Eteva Mauga-Clements

DB Lane McCallum*

DB Kyan Brumfield*

Fourth-year juniors

QB Adrian Martinez*

LB Caleb Tannor

LB Pheldarius Payne

* — Participated in senior day

RECRUITING CLASS

As of Nov. 30, Nebraska has nine commits in its 2022 recruiting class. It ranks 69th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

RB Ashton Hayes (Reno, NV)

LB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus, NE)

WR Victor Jones (Orlando, FL)

ATH Jalil Martin (Chicago, IL)

LB Jake Appleget (Lincoln, NE)

ATH Grant Page (Boulder, CO)

QB Richard Torres (San Antonio, TX)

TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, MN)

LB Gage Stenger (Omaha, NE)