December in college football moves faster than a Zavier Betts jet sweep, and Scott Frost has plenty of work to do.
Here’s a one-stop shop for all the Husker offseason activity over the next two months.
Coaching hires. Transfer portal additions and subtractions. And of course, good old-fashioned recruiting, a notion growing quainter by the day.
Here’s an up-to-the-moment look at where Nebraska stands with the revolving door of talent and the hiring of coaches.
Last updated Nov. 30, 2021
COACHING HIRES
Open positions
Offensive coordinator: Previously held by Matt Lubick
Quarterbacks coach: Previously held by Mario Verduzco
Running backs coach: Previously held by Ryan Held
Wide receivers coach: Previously held by Matt Lubick
Offensive line coach: Previously held by Greg Austin
Special teams coordinator? Nebraska has not had a full-time special teams coordinator under Scott Frost. In 2021, outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson and tight ends coach Sean Beckton, with help from others on staff, oversaw special teams.
ROSTER DEPARTURES
CB Cam Taylor-Britt: entering NFL draft
TE Austin Allen: entering NFL draft
TRANSFER PORTAL
Incoming
Nebraska will pursue several players from the transfer portal. We'll update this section as those additions become official.
Outgoing
Nebraska may lose several players to the transfer portal. We'll update this section as those departures become official.
PLAYERS WITH DECISIONS
Due to the NCAA's eligibility freeze during the 2020 pandemic season, there are several notable Huskers who have been in college at least four years but still have the option to return for another season in 2022.
Fifth-year juniors
OL Broc Bando
OL Trent Hixson
OL Matt Sichterman*
TE Travis Vokolek
TE Chancellor Brewington
WR Omar Manning
WR Oliver Martin
DL Jordon Riley
DL Chris Walker*
DL Damion Daniels*
DL Deontre Thomas*
LB Chris Kolarevic
LB Damian Jackson
LB Eteva Mauga-Clements
DB Lane McCallum*
DB Kyan Brumfield*
Fourth-year juniors
QB Adrian Martinez*
LB Caleb Tannor
LB Pheldarius Payne
* — Participated in senior day
RECRUITING CLASS
As of Nov. 30, Nebraska has nine commits in its 2022 recruiting class. It ranks 69th nationally and 14th in the Big Ten, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
RB Ashton Hayes (Reno, NV)
LB Ernest Hausmann (Columbus, NE)
WR Victor Jones (Orlando, FL)
ATH Jalil Martin (Chicago, IL)
LB Jake Appleget (Lincoln, NE)
ATH Grant Page (Boulder, CO)
QB Richard Torres (San Antonio, TX)
TE Chase Androff (Lakeville, MN)
LB Gage Stenger (Omaha, NE)