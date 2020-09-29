 Skip to main content
Husker football opener set for 11 a.m. kickoff
Husker football opener set for 11 a.m. kickoff

Nebraska's season-opening game at Ohio State on Oct. 24 has been set for an 11 a.m. kickoff on Fox, according to NU's schedule page Tuesday morning. 

OSU's schedule page does not reflect the start time. But when Fox rolled out the schedule Sept. 19, it was widely believed NU-OSU would be broadcast in the morning window.

Fox, unlike CBS or ABC/ESPN, chooses to place its national game at 11 a.m. 

The 2020 Nebraska football schedule

