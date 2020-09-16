Husker football players drop lawsuit against Big Ten

A group of Nebraska football players who sued the Big Ten last month is dropping the lawsuit in the wake of the league’s decision Wednesday to restart football.
The eight players named in the suit met Wednesday with their attorneys and decided to file a motion to dismiss without prejudice. Those players are Garrett Snodgrass, Garrett Nelson, Ethan Piper, Noa Pola-Gates, Alante Brown, Brant Banks, Brig Banks and Jackson Hannah.
“We cannot adequately express the gratitude we feel for the support we have received from Nebraskans and from others throughout the Big Ten Conference,” a statement written by the players read in part. “We believe football is something that brings people together.”
Players thanked NU coach Scott Frost for continuing to fight for them outside the confines of the lawsuit, adding “we are full of joy to play for our team, university and fans across Husker Nation this fall.”
With the Big Ten aiming to begin football season Oct. 23-24, the stated goal of the lawsuit — to invalidate the postponement decision — is essentially achieved. “This lawsuit isn’t about money or damages, it’s about real-life relief,” wrote the lead attorney, Mike Flood, in the original lawsuit filed Aug. 27.
Rumblings of legal action against the league began in the days after the Aug. 11 postponement announcement, when a group of parents of Nebraska players threatened to turn to the courts. One of the leaders of the coalition, Glen Snodgrass, told The World-Herald on Wednesday that parents from across the league had a “big impact” on the reversal along with pressure from coaches, politicians and the safe return to play demonstrated by other college and NFL teams.
Still, Snodgrass said, credit the eight young men who put their names on the line to sue their own league.
“In the end, they fought for the entire state and for the entire Big Ten,” Snodgrass said. “I think a lot of gratitude needs to be given to those guys to have the guts to do that. And those guys were huge, but the whole team was really behind it.”
Snodgrass’s son, Garrett, is a redshirt freshman linebacker with the Huskers. While the father hadn’t heard from his son Wednesday morning — “It’s pretty typical; he didn’t answer his phone” — he knew the news would be a relief for the teenager who was “very nervous” to be the lead plaintiff in the case.
Players had earned a partial victory in their motion for early discovery when a Lancaster County district court ruled Sept. 2 that the Big Ten must produce certain documents — primarily its governing bylaws and evidence that an actual 11-3 vote to postpone took place among the Council of Presidents and Chancellors — by last weekend. The court said the league did not have to disclose medical documents or data related to its postponement decision or how individual schools voted at the time.
A motion to dismiss hearing had also been set for Sept. 25.
Meanwhile, Snodgrass said, parents of players from 12 of the league’s 14 schools had quickly aligned on their demand for more transparency from league Commissioner Kevin Warren. There were many Zoom calls between different factions as they discussed grievances and strategy.
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m kind of happy it’s over so I can focus on coaching my team here at York,” said Snodgrass, a high school head football coach.
Another parent central to the Nebraska group was Gene Benhart, whose son, Bryce is a redshirt freshman offensive lineman. While the elder Benhart wasn’t won over by Warren’s press conference on the Big Ten Network on Wednesday — “He spoke like a scared non-leader,” Benhart said — he believes the league finally listened to the right people who had long contended football could be played safely amid COVID-19.
His initial reaction to Big Ten football coming back?
“You won’t be able to quote it if I say it the way that I want to say it,” Benhart said. “It’s about freakin’ time.”
evan.bland@owh.com, 402-444-1201, twitter.com/EvanBlandOWH
