Husker football players drop lawsuit against Big Ten

Rumblings of legal action against the league began in the days after the Aug. 11 postponement announcement, when a group of parents of Nebraska players threatened to turn to the courts. One of the leaders of the coalition, Glen Snodgrass, told The World-Herald on Wednesday that parents from across the league had a “big impact” on the reversal along with pressure from coaches, politicians and the safe return to play demonstrated by other college and NFL teams.

Still, Snodgrass said, credit the eight young men who put their names on the line to sue their own league.

“In the end, they fought for the entire state and for the entire Big Ten,” Snodgrass said. “I think a lot of gratitude needs to be given to those guys to have the guts to do that. And those guys were huge, but the whole team was really behind it.”

Snodgrass’s son, Garrett, is a redshirt freshman linebacker with the Huskers. While the father hadn’t heard from his son Wednesday morning — “It’s pretty typical; he didn’t answer his phone” — he knew the news would be a relief for the teenager who was “very nervous” to be the lead plaintiff in the case.