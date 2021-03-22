Husker football players prepare for NFL audition at Tuesday's Pro Day

Brenden Jaimes has never felt leaner, faster or stronger. He has good advice from the Senior Bowl in his back pocket and a big interview just ahead of him — in the form of his Pro Day workout Tuesday.
After four years as Nebraska’s starting left tackle, Jaimes will step into the pro spotlight.
“I think I’ve earned the right to be here, and I’m happy with the progress I’ve made so far,” said the 6-foot-6 Jaimes, who is just above 300 pounds and willing to play any position along the offensive line, even center if an NFL team needs it.
Jaimes had a mid-round grade from scouts headed into the 2020 NFL draft before he decided to return for his fourth and final season. He said teams like his ability to “play fast” and move defenders off the ball. Jaimes said he’s had to improve his flexibility.
“That’ll dissolve a lot of problems (scouts) see in my game,” Jaimes said. “If I can get that taken care of, I’ll be in pretty good shape.”
How’s he working on that?
“Doing things I don’t normally do, that we didn’t do as much here at Nebraska,” Jaimes said. “Training like a pro, having that mindset of training like a pro. Doing the little things that normal athletes wouldn’t do. Taking care of my body in that sense. Learning how to be a professional athlete.”
Jaimes left the Husker program with one game left — the 28-21 win at Rutgers. Jaimes conceded the decision was “bad timing,” but he wasn’t sure NU was even going to play at RU.
“When my decision came out, it was 50/50 on if we were going to play or not,” Jaimes said. He had already told coaches he was only playing the regular-season games for the Huskers.
“I felt like my best tape had already been played,” Jaimes said. “I did everything I could for this university. I gave it my all for four years, and that was done and it was time to move on.”
More notes from Nebraska’s Pro Day interviews, which featured five players:
» Dicaprio Bootle said he planned on playing his final season either way in 2020 — “I was halfway preparing to leave anyway” — but he sat down and “weighed the options” and decided to head for the pros.
“Just looking at it — and looking at all the things I’d done in my football career here — I just felt like it was the right decision,” Bootle said.
Bootle is embracing a “no expectations, only work” mindset, so he’s done whatever teams have asked of him over the last three months.
“I like to say I ran my way into Nebraska and, tomorrow morning, I run my way into the league,” Bootle said. He intends to run the 40-yard dash in 4.3 seconds, which is very fast.
» Matt Farniok dropped 13 pounds in the last three months, losing 10 pounds of fat and gaining five pounds of muscle. He cut his long hair, donating it to Wigs for Kids. He trained in New Jersey and feels “smoother” and leaner as he looks to play any offensive line position. He's inspired by former Husker linemen Jeremiah Sirles, Brent Qvale and Zach Sterup, who built good NFL careers despite not being drafted.
“I’m not going to be walking down the red carpet,” Farniok said. “I’m going to be trying to sneak in the back door. And I’m fine with that.”
» Dedrick Mills won’t lie: He’s focused on the 40-yard dash. It’s the one drill he knows he has to ace if he’s going to impress pro scouts.
“Every other drill, I couldn’t really care less for because I just want to show the scouts I’m faster, because that was their main concern,” Mills said. “They know I can block, they know I was strong, they know I’m physical. They just want to see if I’ve gotten faster. So I want to show them I’m faster. I didn’t know there were that many techniques of running, but I learned that when I was training.”
Mills said he wants to run a 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.