Husker football players prepare for NFL audition at Tuesday's Pro Day

Jaimes left the Husker program with one game left — the 28-21 win at Rutgers. Jaimes conceded the decision was “bad timing,” but he wasn’t sure NU was even going to play at RU.

“When my decision came out, it was 50/50 on if we were going to play or not,” Jaimes said. He had already told coaches he was only playing the regular-season games for the Huskers.

“I felt like my best tape had already been played,” Jaimes said. “I did everything I could for this university. I gave it my all for four years, and that was done and it was time to move on.”

More notes from Nebraska’s Pro Day interviews, which featured five players:

» Dicaprio Bootle said he planned on playing his final season either way in 2020 — “I was halfway preparing to leave anyway” — but he sat down and “weighed the options” and decided to head for the pros.

“Just looking at it — and looking at all the things I’d done in my football career here — I just felt like it was the right decision,” Bootle said.

Bootle is embracing a “no expectations, only work” mindset, so he’s done whatever teams have asked of him over the last three months.