Husker football players sue Big Ten; conference says 'lawsuit has no merit'

"The Big Ten Conference Council of Presidents and Chancellors overwhelmingly voted to postpone the fall sports season based on medical concerns and in the best interest of the health and safety of our student athletes. This was an important decision for our 14 member institutions and the surrounding communities.

"We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling. However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic. We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play."

League commissioner Kevin Warren, in an Aug. 19 open letter, wrote that the Council decision “was overwhelmingly in support of postponing fall sports and will not be revisited.” He later added, “the decision was thorough and deliberative, and based on sound feedback, guidance and advice from medical experts.”

The Big Ten and Nebraska officials have publicly turned their attention to a possible winter/spring football season in recent weeks.