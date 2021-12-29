Husker football position review: Defensive line shouldered a heavy load in 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Defensive line

* * *

2021 performance: The big men were asked to shoulder a heavy load in 2021. Erik Chinander prioritized defending the deep ball, which meant Nebraska rarely blitzed and often deployed light boxes. And the Huskers’ offense didn’t do their defensive line any favors by ranking 106th nationally in average time of possession (28:12).

The numbers suggest NU faded against the run as the game wore on. The Blackshirts held opponents to 3.63 yards per carry in first quarters, the equivalent of Oklahoma State’s 33rd-ranked run defense over a full season. In fourth quarters, Nebraska allowed 4.98 yards per carry, which is on par with Colorado’s 112th-ranked rushing defense over a full season.