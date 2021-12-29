Husker football position review: Defensive line shouldered a heavy load in 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Defensive line
* * *
2021 performance: The big men were asked to shoulder a heavy load in 2021. Erik Chinander prioritized defending the deep ball, which meant Nebraska rarely blitzed and often deployed light boxes. And the Huskers’ offense didn’t do their defensive line any favors by ranking 106th nationally in average time of possession (28:12).
The numbers suggest NU faded against the run as the game wore on. The Blackshirts held opponents to 3.63 yards per carry in first quarters, the equivalent of Oklahoma State’s 33rd-ranked run defense over a full season. In fourth quarters, Nebraska allowed 4.98 yards per carry, which is on par with Colorado’s 112th-ranked rushing defense over a full season.
Nebraska’s linemen combined for just 5.5 sacks, part of a larger pass-rush problem. But they did push the pocket enough to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. They occupied plenty of blockers, too, which helped Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich accumulate gaudy tackle totals.
And when NU needed a stop, the linemen delivered. According to Football Outsiders, Nebraska’s opponents converted just 58.6% of third- and fourth-down runs with 2 yards or less to go. That ranked 23rd in the country.
MVP: Damion Daniels. The fourth-year junior formerly known as “Snacks” shed that nickname and the short wind that came with it to play himself into NFL consideration. Daniels impressed teammates so much during the offseason that they voted him captain. And Henrich and Reimer owe him some of their glory after the way he ate blocks and cleared their path to ball carriers.
Who’s gone so far: Daniels, Ben Stille.
Who’s back so far: Ty Robinson, Casey Rogers, Nash Hutmacher, Jordon Riley, Marquis Black, Jailen Weaver, Ru’Quan Buckley, Mosai Newsom, Tate Wildeman.
Who’s up in the air: Deontre Thomas, Chris Walker.
Who’s new in 2022: Brodie Tagaloa.
Average star rating: 3.2
Best game: Michigan State. Only Ohio State defended Kenneth Walker III better, and that’s because OSU gave the Spartans no reason to run. For most of the night, Nebraska’s defensive line muddied Walker’s cutback lanes before he could plant his foot in the ground.
Worst game: Wisconsin. Run defense can’t fall solely on the defensive line, but it does start there. And even though Nebraska knew running back Braelon Allen was coming, it still couldn’t stop him — 22 carries, 228 yards, three touchdowns.
What now: Losing defensive line coach Tony Tuioti to Oregon hurts Nebraska in every way. Tuioti is a great schematic teacher and recruiter. The Huskers may lose their Polynesian recruiting pipeline, too. Beyond that, we know Robinson can fill one of the Huskers’ starting spots. Can Rogers stay healthy? And who among the upstarts — Hutmacher, Riley, Weaver, Buckley — forces his way into the lineup?