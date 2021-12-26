Husker football position review: Experienced DBs among nation's best at limiting big plays

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Defensive backs.

* * *

2021 performance: Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher made a goal to have the best secondary in the nation this season. The Huskers didn’t — a struggling pass rush had something to do with that — but the DBs played well despite losing safety Deontai Williams for the final four games to a knee injury.

NU allowed just 6.5 yards per completion (tied for 19th nationally) and 14 touchdowns (tied for 21st) against some of the nation's best receivers. NU was particularly good at preventing big plays — just 29 of 20 yards or more. NU played its best against the passing teams it faced: Ohio State and Oklahoma.