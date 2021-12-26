Husker football position review: Experienced DBs among nation's best at limiting big plays

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Defensive backs.
* * *
2021 performance: Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher made a goal to have the best secondary in the nation this season. The Huskers didn’t — a struggling pass rush had something to do with that — but the DBs played well despite losing safety Deontai Williams for the final four games to a knee injury.
NU allowed just 6.5 yards per completion (tied for 19th nationally) and 14 touchdowns (tied for 21st) against some of the nation's best receivers. NU was particularly good at preventing big plays — just 29 of 20 yards or more. NU played its best against the passing teams it faced: Ohio State and Oklahoma.
Fisher had the advantage of experience in Williams, Marquel Dismuke and Cam Taylor-Britt, who all had strong seasons. Quinton Newsome had a big sophomore year at the cornerback spot opposite Taylor-Britt, especially when it came to tackling in the open field. Safety Myles Farmer filled in capably for Williams after the injury.
MVP: Taylor-Britt, who was first-team All-Big Ten according to the Associated Press. He had 11 pass breakups and one interception, and this was probably Taylor-Britt’s best season as a run defender. He played an elite game against Purdue’s David Bell, allowing him nine catches for just 74 yards.
Who’s gone so far: Cam Taylor-Britt, Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke, Malik Williams (transfer).
Who’s back so far: Juniors Quinton Newsome, Braxton Clark, Tyreke Johnson and Nadab Joseph; sophomores Myles Farmer, Noa Pola-Gates and Marques Buford; and freshmen Tamon Lynum and Koby Bretz.
Who’s up in the air: None.
Who’s new in 2022: Tommi Hill (Arizona State transfer); DeShon Singleton, Jaeden Gould, Malcolm Hartzog and Jalil Martin (2022 signees).
Average star rating: 3.43
Best game: Nebraska held Ohio State’s high-powered offense to just 26 points and picked off quarterback CJ Stroud twice. Aside from one bad play — a long catch-and run touchdown from Jaxon Smith-Njigba — it looked as good as it could at preventing points.
Worst game: Illinois. A Taylor-Britt interception was overturned in the second quarter because of a personal foul on Caleb Tannor, and NU didn’t recover. Illinois hit 15 of 19 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.
What now: Nebraska has to find three new starters to go with Newsome.
Farmer is almost surely a lock at safety. Braxton Clark will get the first look at the other corner spot, and coaches are excited by Buford. Pola-Gates, Singleton and Hill will battle for the other safety spot and the No. 2 job behind Farmer.
The two highest-rated players on the roster, Johnson and Joseph, contributed very little in 2021. Will they be around by the time NU kicks off in Ireland for 2022? That’s a key question.
Nebraska’s secondary may take a dip in 2022 if the pass rush — which wasn’t good in 2021 — doesn’t make a jump. The two work together.
