Husker football position review: Linebackers racked up tackles, return several key players in 2022

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Linebackers
* * *
2021 performance: JoJo Domann finished his career with All-America honors. Garrett Nelson, who led the Huskers in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11.5), breathed flickers of life into Nebraska’s pass rush. Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich combined for 207 tackles, the third-most of any duo in the Big Ten.
Those developments made 2021 a successful season for the Husker linebackers, even if the position group wasn’t perfect. Henrich and Reimer can still improve in coverage, and Nebraska’s pass rush — 97th in sacks last season — could’ve used more production from outside linebackers Pheldarius Payne and Caleb Tannor, who combined for four sacks.
Domann did excel as the Huskers’ primary playmaker. The sixth-year senior recorded 97 tackle, nine for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles. The 2021 season was also probably Domann’s best in coverage.
Nebraska will be hard-pressed to replicate Domann’s production. Reimer and Henrich will man NU’s middle for the next two seasons, and Nelson looks like a future leader as well. If Tannor returns for a fifth season, linebacker should be a position of strength again next season.
MVP: Domann was Nebraska’s best defender in 2021. You could argue he was its best player. One minute, he’s blanketing the opponent’s best slot weapon. The next, he’s dragging a ball-carrier to the turf behind the line of scrimmage. Ideal player for the modern game.
Who’s gone so far: JoJo Domann, Jackson Hannah
Who’s back so far: Nick Henrich, Luke Reimer, Garrett Nelson, Caleb Tannor, Chris Kolarevic, Garrett Snodgrass, Will Honas, Eteva Mauga-Clements, Seth Malcom, Mikai Gbayor, Wynden Ho’Huli, Jimari Butler, Randolph Kpai, Blaise Gunnerson, Javin Wright, Damian Jackson, Pheldarius Payne
Who’s up in the air: None
Who’s new in 2022: Jake Appleget, Gage Stenger, Ernest Hausmann
Average star rating: 3.21
Best game: Ohio State. Domann recorded nine tackles, two pass breakups and an interception with a bum hand. Henrich and Reimer combined for 18 tackles. Nelson added a strip sack that nearly changed the game. And the Buckeyes scored fewer points against the Huskers than they did against anyone else.
Worst game: Wisconsin. Without Domann, Badgers running back Braelon Allen busted through the Huskers’ second level often and easily. And tight end Jake Ferguson caught eight passes for 92 yards, which was the best stat line any tight end recorded against the Huskers all season.
What now: Domann’s value might be best realized after he’s gone. As Erik Chinander said on signing day, “I don’t know if there is another (Domann).” And how will the Huskers deploy Will Honas, the inside ‘backer entering his fifth Husker season who missed 2021 with an injury? Reimer and Henrich are entrenched in the middle. They both could’ve used more snaps off last year, but would Honas accept a rotation role? Or might Nebraska try him somewhere else?