Husker football position review: Linebackers racked up tackles, return several key players in 2022

Worst game: Wisconsin. Without Domann, Badgers running back Braelon Allen busted through the Huskers’ second level often and easily. And tight end Jake Ferguson caught eight passes for 92 yards, which was the best stat line any tight end recorded against the Huskers all season.

What now: Domann’s value might be best realized after he’s gone. As Erik Chinander said on signing day, “I don’t know if there is another (Domann).” And how will the Huskers deploy Will Honas, the inside ‘backer entering his fifth Husker season who missed 2021 with an injury? Reimer and Henrich are entrenched in the middle. They both could’ve used more snaps off last year, but would Honas accept a rotation role? Or might Nebraska try him somewhere else?