Husker football position review: O-line struggled with consistency, now faces big changes for 2022

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Offensive line
* * *
2021 performance: Shuffled personnel and a steady wave of elite Big Ten pass rushers added up to a season shaky enough that Nebraska fired its offensive line coach with two games remaining.
The Huskers used five starting lineups, eventually settling on (from left to right) Turner Corcoran, Nouredin Nouili, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Bryce Benhart for the final five contests. NU started nine blockers in all, eventually benching four at different points for ineffectiveness.
The line allowed chronic pressure on the edges (its 2.42 sacks surrendered per game tied for 82nd nationally) and struggled to generate a push in the interior.
Jurgens shed his snapping yips from previous seasons en route to All-Big Ten honors at center. Sichterman — a fifth-year player — was a season-long fixture at right guard. Freshman Teddy Prochazka shined across five games (two starts) before succumbing to a season-ending knee injury in mid-October. Nouili impressed coaches as he started the second half of the year.
MVP: Jurgens, the veteran up front, earned recognition from league coaches as an All-Big Ten third-teamer. The Beatrice product found consistency with his snaps and translated his elite physical abilities into on-field production. The fourth-year Husker was an enforcer behind the scenes, too. He's now bound for the NFL draft.
Who’s gone so far: Sichterman, Jurgens
Who’s back so far: Seniors Trent Hixson and Broc Bando; junior Nouili; sophomores Prochazka, Corcoran, Benhart, Michael Lynn, Ethan Piper and Brant Banks; and redshirt freshmen Alex Conn and Henry Lutovsky
Who’s up in the air: None
Who’s new in 2022: Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado transfer), Justin Evans-Jenkins (2022 signee)
Average star rating: 3.08
Best game: Northwestern provided little resistance in the trenches, or anywhere else, as the Huskers finished with their second-highest rushing total (427 yards) in a Big Ten game and scored on the ground seven times. Adrian Martinez wasn’t sacked on 17 pass attempts.
Worst game: Oklahoma. All five starters were flagged at least once, with four false starts and two personal fouls adding up to 50 penalty yards. The line also allowed five sacks and generated a season-low 95 rushing yards on 38 carries in a game NU lost just 23-16.
What now: Nebraska’s first order of business is adjusting to what could be significant philosophical and technical changes brought in by new O-line coach Donovan Raiola and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple.
Nouili seems a lock at an interior spot — perhaps even center — and Prochazka is in the long-term plans at tackle.
It’ll be prove-it time for many, including a pair of former four-star tackles in Benhart and Corcoran. The Huskers may not be done in the portal, either, with Williams the first example of an incoming transfer who could play right away.
