Husker football position review: O-line struggled with consistency, now faces big changes for 2022

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Offensive line

* * *

2021 performance: Shuffled personnel and a steady wave of elite Big Ten pass rushers added up to a season shaky enough that Nebraska fired its offensive line coach with two games remaining.

The Huskers used five starting lineups, eventually settling on (from left to right) Turner Corcoran, Nouredin Nouili, Cam Jurgens, Matt Sichterman and Bryce Benhart for the final five contests. NU started nine blockers in all, eventually benching four at different points for ineffectiveness.

The line allowed chronic pressure on the edges (its 2.42 sacks surrendered per game tied for 82nd nationally) and struggled to generate a push in the interior.