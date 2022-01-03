Husker football position review: Quarterbacks were good, but often not good enough in 2021

What now: The first order of business is using the transfer portal to add depth — and ideally experience — to a group that right now consists of three scholarship quarterbacks with one total college start among them. Then comes a spring in which they’ll begin adjusting to a new position coach in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Will Nebraska make a hard shift to Whipple’s pro-style attack or will Frost’s quarterback-run game still have a place? Depending on who else NU may lure in free agency, the Huskers’ QB race looks like it will be unsettled into the fall for the first time in four years.​