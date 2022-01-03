Husker football position review: Quarterbacks were good, but often not good enough in 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Quarterbacks
* * *
2021 performance: Adrian Martinez capped his complicated four-year legacy at Nebraska with one more season in which statistics and results told different stories.
His 3,388 yards of total offense was fifth most in Husker history, while he and backup Logan Smothers combined for 9.3 yards per attempt — good for sixth nationally.
There’s an argument that Big Red wouldn’t have been competitive enough to lose a record nine games by single digits without Martinez, but it’s also true that critical mistakes at critical times kept the team from breaking through. Killer fumbles against Illinois, Michigan State and Michigan. Intentional grounding in the end zone at Minnesota. Four interceptions against Purdue. Smothers’ game-ending pick against Iowa.
Martinez also suffered injuries yet again in an offense that asks its quarterbacks to run, playing through a high ankle sprain and broken jaw before a shoulder injury ended his season ahead of the finale. The three-time captain leaves beloved for his character and toughness. The bottom-line business of college football also made clear that good was too often not good enough.
MVP: Martinez. Where would the Huskers have been without him this year? Quite likely still hovering around 3-9, but certainly with fewer games that went down to the wire and offered hope for 2022. A prominent voice of the team and a gritty playmaker, “2AM” was one player NU needed to stay on the field. For the most part, he did.
Who’s gone so far: Martinez (transfer).
Who’s back so far from the 2021 team: Sophomore Logan Smothers, freshman Heinrich Haarberg.
Who’s up in the air: None
Who’s new in 2022: Richard Torres (2022 signee).
Average star rating: 3.33
Best game: Wisconsin. Facing one of the best defenses in the country, Martinez gashed the Badgers for 351 yards on 23-of-35 passing. That included a second half in which he not only played through a shoulder injury that would end his year but also set the Nebraska school record for career total offense.
Worst game: Purdue. Coming off a bye week, Martinez tossed four interceptions — including a pick-six score that tied the game in the second quarter — while managing just 18 yards rushing on 10 tries. Coach Scott Frost said afterward he never considered making a QB change.
What now: The first order of business is using the transfer portal to add depth — and ideally experience — to a group that right now consists of three scholarship quarterbacks with one total college start among them. Then comes a spring in which they’ll begin adjusting to a new position coach in offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Will Nebraska make a hard shift to Whipple’s pro-style attack or will Frost’s quarterback-run game still have a place? Depending on who else NU may lure in free agency, the Huskers’ QB race looks like it will be unsettled into the fall for the first time in four years.
