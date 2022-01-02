Husker football position review: Running backs fell into a committee approach in 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Running backs

* * *

2021 performance: Nebraska coaches wanted a feature back to emerge, but the position once again fell into a committee approach.

A few enjoyed big games or moments — Jaquez Yant’s 64-yard rumble against Northwestern, Rahmir Johnson’s 41-yard touchdown catch on a throwback play against Michigan — but the rushers mostly deferred to quarterback Adrian Martinez in the ground game or simply never got rolling.