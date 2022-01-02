Husker football position review: Running backs fell into a committee approach in 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Running backs
* * *
2021 performance: Nebraska coaches wanted a feature back to emerge, but the position once again fell into a committee approach.
A few enjoyed big games or moments — Jaquez Yant’s 64-yard rumble against Northwestern, Rahmir Johnson’s 41-yard touchdown catch on a throwback play against Michigan — but the rushers mostly deferred to quarterback Adrian Martinez in the ground game or simply never got rolling.
Gabe Ervin became the first NU true freshman to start at running back in the modern era before a knee injury in the third game against Oklahoma ended his season. Yant and USC transfer Markese Stepp were in and out of the lineup for various off-the-field reasons. Johnson, in his third year rose from preseason No. 4 on the depth chart to start seven games before an injury shelved him in mid-November.
A shaky offensive line was certainly a factor in the mediocre overall run production (4.41 yards per carry ranked 59th nationally), but the backs too often didn’t help their own cause either.
MVP: Johnson. The speedy New Jerseyan was an afterthought during fall camp but stayed the course as injuries and inconsistencies held back his teammates. He was the most versatile — his 16 catches were more than every other running back combined — and ended as the team’s second-leading rusher (495 yards) behind only Martinez (525).
Who’s gone so far: Marvin Scott, Sevion Morrison.
Who’s back so far: Juniors Markese Stepp and Brody Belt; sophomores Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson; freshman Gabe Ervin.
Who’s up in the air: None.
Who’s new in 2022: Emmett Johnson (2022 signee).
Average star rating: 2.83
Best game: Northwestern. The Huskers had their second-best rushing yardage total in the Big Ten era (427) and got contributions from all over. Yant (13 carries for 127 yards) was the star, but Johnson (12 for 74 and two scores), Stepp (five for 29) and Morrison (five for 26) also factored in. The committee did work that night.
Worst game: Oklahoma held NU to its lowest rushing output in three years (95 yards), with 21 carries by running backs going for just 2.9 yards a pop. Factor in that Ervin suffered a season-ending knee injury and any semblance of a rushing attack could have flipped the outcome, and that afternoon in Norman stings the most.
What now: Running backs have been without a full-time position coach since early November, so filling that spot remains job No. 1.
The Huskers lost two scholarship backs to the portal since coach Ryan Held was let go, and may be in the market to add a transfer after signing do-everything Minneapolis-area standout Emmett Johnson in the 2022 class.
Ervin’s return to health and the development of Rahmir Johnson, Stepp and Yant will be storylines to watch in the spring. But the bigger question remains the same — can anyone in this group be “The Guy”?
