Husker football position review: Special teams, the problem that desperately needs fixing

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Special teams
* * *
2021 performance: Awful. In a league full of elite special teams play, Nebraska’s struggles stuck out like a corn cob hat. They managed to be even worse than the mess NU created in 2019 and 2020, when the program ranked 120th and 115th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ratings. This season NU slipped to 128th — 64th among 65 Power Five teams.
After a 28-21 loss to Iowa — which turned on the Hawkeyes' blocked punt for a touchdown — Scott Frost said, “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re up to speed on that." That was one of three special teams touchdowns NU allowed during the season.
The Huskers also allowed a blocked extra point to be returned for two points, and Cam Taylor-Britt gave up a safety on a punt return in the season opener.
Nebraska’s kickers and punters struggled mightily too. Connor Culp couldn’t make field goals. Punters William Przystup and Daniel Cerni had wild inconsistencies — at times it didn’t appear Cerni knew exactly how to create direction on his punts.
The return game was anemic. Nebraska had just 214 combined kick and punt return yards all season. NU had 640 in Frost’s first year.
Perhaps the single biggest weakness of Husker football under Frost has been the complete incompetence of special teams, even with three different “coordinators.”
MVP: Kickoff specialist Brendan Franke. He had a solid touchback percentage of 61.29%, didn’t kick a single ball out of bounds, and led a decent kickoff coverage defense for most of the season. Busts in the Michigan State and Wisconsin games — the latter a game-opening touchdown — skewed the average. Franke’s a keeper.
Who’s gone so far: Taylor-Britt, Culp, Samori Touré (briefly the punt returner)
Who’s back so far: Franke; senior punt returner Oliver Martin; sophomore kick returners Zavier Betts, Rahmir Johnson and Alante Brown; all three long snappers; four kickers, including junior Chase Contreraz, who filled in late this season for Culp.
Who’s up in the air: Cerni and Przystup have to be considered transfer possibilities at this point, especially Cerni.
Who’s new in 2022: Punter Brian Buschini (transfer from Montana) and kicker Timmy Bleekrode (transfer from Furman) are both on scholarship. Freshman kicker Charlie Weinrich will be a preferred walk-on. Incoming freshman Malcolm Hartzog returned 11 combined kicks and punts for touchdowns as a high school senior.
Average star rating: Not applicable.
Best game: Northwestern. Przystup uncorked an 84-yard punt, Nebraska made its extra points and did well with kickoff coverage.
Worst game: So many to choose from, but the answer is Michigan State. A bad Przystup punt in the first half triggered Frost to insert Cerni for a fourth-quarter punt that was 30 yards offline and went straight to another returner, who skated almost untouched to the end zone. It may be the biggest gut-punch loss of the Frost era.
What now: Nebraska will keep Mike Dawson on staff — perhaps in an expanded role coaching defensive linemen — but shift special teams coordinator duties to someone else, likely Bill Busch — the longtime Power Five assistant and former NU special teams coordinator who served as a defensive analyst last season.
Buschini, the FCS punter of the year, is an immediate upgrade and perhaps the most important offseason addition given NU’s major issues in directional punting.
Bleekrode is a good addition as well, although placekicking tends to be more fickle. Fans can attest after watching Culp excel in 2020, then struggle in 2021.
Nebraska needs to overhaul its return game too, which starts with finding and or developing a returner who can catch the ball and find a crease. NU basically stopped trying to return kicks and punts in 2021. A school that produced Johnny Rodgers, Dana Brinson, Tyrone Hughes and Dejuan Groce can do better.