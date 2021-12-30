Husker football position review: Special teams, the problem that desperately needs fixing

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Special teams

* * *

2021 performance: Awful. In a league full of elite special teams play, Nebraska’s struggles stuck out like a corn cob hat. They managed to be even worse than the mess NU created in 2019 and 2020, when the program ranked 120th and 115th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency ratings. This season NU slipped to 128th — 64th among 65 Power Five teams.

After a 28-21 loss to Iowa — which turned on the Hawkeyes' blocked punt for a touchdown — Scott Frost said, “I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re up to speed on that." That was one of three special teams touchdowns NU allowed during the season.