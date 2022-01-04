Husker football position review: Tight ends, Nebraska's best position group of 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Tight ends
* * *
2021 performance: Nebraska’s best position group represented what experience, athleticism and excellent execution can achieve when they all coalesce at once.
Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington blocked, caught and ran with any other group of tight ends in the league, so it was little surprise Sean Beckton was the lone position coach retained in the Scott Frost’s mid-November offensive coaching purge. He did the best work, as did his players.
Allen, the Big Ten tight end of the year, broke school records with 38 catches for 602 yards. Allen was NU’s best tight end since at least Cethan Carter — you could argue for Matt Herian — and others filled in capably the few times he was banged up.
Vokolek had 10 grabs for 116 yards. Hickman returned to tight end (back from wideout) and did good work, and Brewington, a transfer from FCS Northern Arizona, became a violent blocker in goal-line situations.
MVP: Allen, the Aurora graduate who built his game year over year until he became a complete player. He had to gain weight, learn several offenses, improve his blocking and eventually become a vocal leader, but Allen is an example of what development can look like. He left for the NFL draft and should be selected.
Who’s gone so far: Allen.
Who’s back so far: Vokolek, Hickman, Brewington, Thomas Fidone, James Carnie, AJ Rollins.
Who’s up in the air: None.
Who’s new in 2022: Chase Androff.
Average star rating: 3.0
Best game: Allen and Co. were outstanding in a 35-28 loss at Wisconsin. Allen set NU's single-game tight end record for receiving yards (141) as he roamed wild in the open field against the Badgers’ typically stingy defense. The group played well at Oklahoma too, with an appearance from offensive tackle Teddy Prochazka as a jumbo tight end.
Worst game: Illinois. Vokolek didn't play because of injury and NU was really disjointed as the offense looked like they’d practiced virtually nothing for nine months. They improved execution in the weeks to come, but no offensive player had a good day at Illinois.
What now: Vokolek becomes the starter, but he’s going to get pushed by Hickman and that trio of redshirt freshmen — Beckton said all of them made strides this season.
Fidone, a top-100 national recruit in the 2021 class, should be full go after a knee injury derailed his progress last spring. Allen was impressed with Rollins’ growth as a player. Hickman, who caught three passes for 90 yards, may be as dangerous as any Husker when he’s running downfield.
It’s a strong enough group that Androff should be able to redshirt.
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH