Husker football position review: Tight ends, Nebraska's best position group of 2021

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.

For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.

Today’s group: Tight ends

* * *

2021 performance: Nebraska’s best position group represented what experience, athleticism and excellent execution can achieve when they all coalesce at once.

Austin Allen, Travis Vokolek, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington blocked, caught and ran with any other group of tight ends in the league, so it was little surprise Sean Beckton was the lone position coach retained in the Scott Frost’s mid-November offensive coaching purge. He did the best work, as did his players.