Husker football position review: Wide receivers had one standout, but needed more

All three four-stars had their moments. Martin caught six passes for 103 yards against Illinois. Betts scored an 83-yard touchdown against Northwestern. Manning caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Purdue.

But none could replicate those highlights often enough to seize the secondary receiving role.

That begs the question: With Touré gone, who will emerge as Nebraska’s top perimeter threat?

MVP: Touré, the Montana transfer who proved that his production could translate at any level. His 19.9 yards per catch led the Big Ten by almost two yards. And no Nebraska receiver with at least 15 catches has matched that mark since 2007.

Who’s gone so far: Touré, Levi Falck.

Who’s back so far: Latrell Neville, Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy, Will Nixon, Zavier Betts, Alante Brown, Wyatt Liewer, Oliver Martin Omar Manning, Brody Belt.

Who’s up in the air: None.

Who’s new in 2022: Victor Jones, Decoldest Crawford, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.

Average star rating: 2.8