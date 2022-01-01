Husker football position review: Wide receivers had one standout, but needed more

The Omaha World-Herald is recapping the Nebraska football season position by position, looking at the top stories and players of last season while glancing forward to 2022.
For the average star rating, we added up the players' 247Sports composite star rankings and divided by the number of current scholarship players. Where unrated walk-ons figure heavily into a position, they will be awarded two stars.
Today’s group: Wide receivers
* * *
2021 performance: Samori Touré emerged as a reliable target, particularly on deep crossers, but the rest of Nebraska’s receivers struggled to perform consistently.
Touré, who finished with 45 catches for 896 yards and five touchdowns, accounted for 42.6% of NU’s receiving yardage (excluding tight ends and running backs). Omar Manning, Nebraska’s second-leading receiver, accounted for 18.1%. In other words, Nebraska lacked a second option on the perimeter.
Players like Manning, Zavier Betts and Oliver Martin — three former four-star recruits — had the talent to fill that role, but injuries and trust issues kept them on the sidelines, forcing players like Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer into outsized roles.
All three four-stars had their moments. Martin caught six passes for 103 yards against Illinois. Betts scored an 83-yard touchdown against Northwestern. Manning caught four passes for 75 yards and a touchdown against Purdue.
But none could replicate those highlights often enough to seize the secondary receiving role.
That begs the question: With Touré gone, who will emerge as Nebraska’s top perimeter threat?
MVP: Touré, the Montana transfer who proved that his production could translate at any level. His 19.9 yards per catch led the Big Ten by almost two yards. And no Nebraska receiver with at least 15 catches has matched that mark since 2007.
Who’s gone so far: Touré, Levi Falck.
Who’s back so far: Latrell Neville, Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy, Will Nixon, Zavier Betts, Alante Brown, Wyatt Liewer, Oliver Martin Omar Manning, Brody Belt.
Who’s up in the air: None.
Who’s new in 2022: Victor Jones, Decoldest Crawford, Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda.
Average star rating: 2.8
Best game: Northwestern. NU’s receivers accounted for 213 of 230 passing yards (92.6%), highest share of the season. Touré led the way with 108 yards, but no other player managed more than 28. For the season, the Huskers only played two games (Fordham, Oklahoma) where multiple receivers totaled 50-plus receiving yards.
Worst game: Minnesota, which held Touré to one catch for one yard. And while tight end Austin Allen (five catches, 121 yards) filled Touré's void, Adrian Martinez couldn’t generate consistent chemistry with his other receivers. Levi Falck led NU’s wideouts with four catches for 36 yards.
What now: New offense, new position coach, fresh start.
That’s good news for players like Betts and Manning, who too often stood on the sidelines during key moments in 2021. Former receivers coach Matt Lubick said the pair lacked reps and consistency.
Now it’s up to offensive coordinator Mark Whipple and receivers coach Mickey Joseph to either help Betts and Manning correct those flaws, or add wrinkles that favor the receivers’ strengths.
