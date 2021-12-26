Husker football review: Blackshirt leaders of 2021 set the standard for 2022

Over the next couple weeks The World-Herald will review the 2021 Husker football season position by position.
Today's piece kicks off that series with a look at the defense and how the Blackshirts' leaders shaped the season and set the standard for their successors in 2022.
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s search for new standard-bearers begins next month when the 2022 Huskers convene for the first time to participate in winter conditioning.
And it starts on defense, where Nebraska must replace two captains (Damion Daniels, Cam Taylor-Britt) and four sixth-year seniors (Ben Stille, JoJo Domann, Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke) who carried significant cache.
Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander isn’t sure next year’s locker room will feature as many outspoken voices from as many different positions. But he’s not sure that matters, either.
“You don't have to have 50 leaders, and you don't necessarily have to have one in every room,” Chinander said on signing day. “... Let's just develop the two or three on defense that we can all rally around. And if there's not one at every position, that's okay.”
Chinander’s rubric for identifying future foremen has two columns: on-field contributions and off-field habits. The latter is evaluated in the back hallways of Nebraska’s football facility, where Chinander gains a truer vision of a player’s psyche.
“How do they practice?” Chinander said. “How do they deal with teammates at practice? What (are) their habits like on a day-to-day basis? Are they a ride the roller coaster guy (or) are they very steady?”
He prefers steady, and the first name out of his mouth when asked who exhibited such a trait was Garrett Nelson, Nebraska’s leader in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2021. “G-Nelly,” as Nelson’s teammates call him, is one of Nebraska’s most diligent grinders. Whether in practice, at lifts or during film sessions, Chinander always notices Nelson’s engagement.
Nelson understood his word weighed less than his older teammates’ last season. And Chinander believes that self-awareness was crucial to maintaining a harmonious locker room.
“I think he knew he wasn't a captain last year,” Chinander said. “He wasn't necessarily the guy, but he was trying to support the leaders in any way he could and trying to build the culture on defense. Those are all things you look for when you're looking for that next group of leaders.”
Defensive lineman Ty Robinson caught Chinander’s eye for a different reason. Both Robinson and Nelson evolved into key cogs as second-year starters. But while Nelson deferred to the Huskers’ upperclassmen, Robinson challenged them.
Chinander said the sophomore wasn’t afraid to tell Huskers across the age spectrum to shape up. But the conviction with which Robinson highlighted his older teammates’ mistakes caught Chinander’s eye.
After seeing Robinson stand up to older teammates, Chinander is confident Robinson will be prepared to bark orders from the first day of conditioning. Chinander’s only note: watch the delivery.
“You have to learn that you don't always rule with an iron fist,” Chinander said. “There's different ways to go about things, especially when people do look at you as a leader. But he has shown the willingness to correct people when they're wrong and to confront people when they're wrong, even if they're one of the main guys.”
Chinander expects Robinson and Nelson — along with middle linebackers Nick Henrich and Luke Reimer — to form Nebraska’s intangible core next season. And if one of Nebraska’s defensive backs assumes a similar role, “even better,” Chinander said. But he won’t require it.
NU’s secondary, filled with underclassmen, is replacing three starters. Those players have enough to learn without their coach thrusting them into a vocal role.
“I think sometimes we cast leadership on the guys too quickly, when they're not ready,” Chinander said. "And it's not fair to them.”
In the meantime, defensive backs coach Travis Fisher can serve as the secondary’s compass while the front seven sets Nebraska’s spiritual tone. The Blackshirts may have lost several program staples, but the Huskers who played alongside them learned from watching.
And after completing individual meetings with every player, Scott Frost also believes the future voices of NU’s defense are prepared for the role.
“Leadership is pretty easy,” Frost said. “That's setting the standard and holding everybody else to that standard. I think a lot of guys returning on defense have already been doing that.”