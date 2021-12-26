Husker football review: Blackshirt leaders of 2021 set the standard for 2022

“How do they practice?” Chinander said. “How do they deal with teammates at practice? What (are) their habits like on a day-to-day basis? Are they a ride the roller coaster guy (or) are they very steady?”

He prefers steady, and the first name out of his mouth when asked who exhibited such a trait was Garrett Nelson, Nebraska’s leader in sacks (five) and tackles for loss (11.5) in 2021. “G-Nelly,” as Nelson’s teammates call him, is one of Nebraska’s most diligent grinders. Whether in practice, at lifts or during film sessions, Chinander always notices Nelson’s engagement.

Nelson understood his word weighed less than his older teammates’ last season. And Chinander believes that self-awareness was crucial to maintaining a harmonious locker room.

“I think he knew he wasn't a captain last year,” Chinander said. “He wasn't necessarily the guy, but he was trying to support the leaders in any way he could and trying to build the culture on defense. Those are all things you look for when you're looking for that next group of leaders.”