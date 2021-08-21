To preview the 2021 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.

Here we highlight the defense and special teams with info on the defensive linemen, linebackers, defensive backs and specialists.

Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

BIG TEN RANK: Seventh

LATEST WORD: What the group lacks in individual star power and gaudy numbers it makes up for with as much depth as any position in the program. The three-man fronts are designed to gobble up space and blockers to free other defenders to make plays — part of the reason Nebraska linemen accounted for 12 tackles for loss (23% of the team total) and 2½ sacks (19%) last year. Veterans abound, headlined by sixth-year senior Ben Stille, fifth-year nose tackle Damion Daniels and fourth-year sophomore Casey Rogers. Third-year freshman Ty Robinson might have the most upside while nose Jordon Riley and fifth-year edge rusher Deontre Thomas are ready to bounce back after injuries limited them in 2020. Considering the Huskers haven’t finished in the top half of the Big Ten in rushing yards allowed per carry in eight years, a healthy and grizzled rotation could flip the narrative while allowing a talented back eight to thrive.

WHO CAN HELP: Touted 2020 signee Nash Hutmacher spent last season building on his already considerable frame and graded out the best from the spring game thanks to a strong interior pass rush. Walk-on Colton Feist also worked his way into conversations for playing time. Among true freshmen most likely to see the field, Jailen Weaver arrived at nearly 400 pounds — he’s now listed at 6-foot-8, 320 — while Ru’Quan Buckley banked important spring reps as an early enrollee. Other scholarship members within NU’s group of 14 are Tate Wildeman, Chris Walker, Mosai Newsom and Marquis Black.

50 Jailen Weaver (Fr., 6-8, 320): Under-the-radar recruit from California played a short spring prep season in California and is already among the largest Huskers on the team.

52 Mosai Newsom (Fr., 6-4, 285): Former multisport athlete from Iowa looking for first game action entering third college campaign.

55 Chris Walker (Jr., 6-6, 290): Fifth-year player out of Lincoln East looking to add to one tackle in three career games.

63 Ru’Quan Buckley (Fr., 6-5, 290): Michigan native is youngest member of NU’s 2021 class and won’t turn 18 until October.

71 Maddox Burton (Fr., 6-4, 285): Lincoln Southeast grad walked on after wrapping prep career as one of state’s most productive linemen.

72 Nash Hutmacher (Fr., 6-4, 325): Weightlifter extraordinaire out of South Dakota made his debut in last year’s finale and should see an uptick in snaps this fall.

80 Jacob Herbek (Fr., 6-5, 265): Walk-on from Grand Island Central Catholic enters third season as a behind-the-scenes contributor.

82 Colton Feist (So., 6-2, 280): Yutan standout forced his way into the rotation in his third college season, appearing in four games in 2020 without a tackle.

87 Jordon Riley (Jr., 6-6, 310): Former junior college transfer beset by a knee injury last year and projects as space-eating nose tackle.

89 Jamin Graham (Fr., 6-4, 265): Georgia native entering third college season looking for playing time after a dominant senior prep effort with 37 tackles for loss in 2018.

92 Tate Wildeman (So., 6-6, 280): Various ailments have limited the Colorado native to one tackle and two games during his first three college seasons.

93 Damion Daniels (Jr., 6-3, 325): Nose tackle collected a line-best four TFLs last year and has upped his stamina to stay on the field for longer stretches.

95 Ben Stille (Sr., 6-5, 290): “Super” senior has 41 games and 107 tackles under his belt and returns as a formidable presence on the edge.

96 Marquis Black (Fr., 6-3, 315): Class of 2020 signee arrived after four state championships at Eagle’s Landing Christian Academy in Georgia.

97 Deontre Thomas (Jr., 6-2, 285): Played undersized as a true freshman before injuries hampered him in 2018 and 2020 — he’ll be a regular if health cooperates.

98 Casey Rogers (So., 6-5, 295): Former lacrosse player emerged as full-time lineman last year with 25 tackles, including three for loss.

99 Ty Robinson (Fr., 6-6, 305): One of NU’s biggest gets in the 2019 cycle out of Arizona played all eight games with 17 tackles last year in first full-time role.

— Written by Evan Bland

LINEBACKERS

BIG TEN RANK: Ninth

LATEST WORD: In a system that leans on its linebackers, Nebraska’s 2021 crop appears prepared for the load. Outside linebacker JoJo Domann, the sixth-year Swiss Army knife, can answer any questions teammates have and is hungry for his first winning season since 2016. His counterpart, Garrett Nelson, is a year stronger, smarter and, thanks to the return of two teeth he lost against Penn State last season, prettier. Caleb Tannor and Pheldarius Payne offer quality depth outside. The inside linebackers will miss Will Honas, who finished second on the team with 57 tackles last year, but they have the bodies to fill that role. Luke Reimer compiled 40 tackles while shedding his walk-on status in 2020. Northern Iowa transfer Chris Kolarevic is considered a freak athlete by teammates and seems to be adjusting well. And if Omaha Burke grad Nick Henrich can stay healthy, the Huskers think he’ll become a playmaker, too. But pass rush must improve. NU finished 91st in sacks (13) last season and fifth in percentage of pass-rush attempts that came from its linebackers (45%), according to ESPN.

WHO CAN HELP: Payne and Tannor appeared in all eight games last season. They combined for 44 tackles and will again play sizable roles in 2021. Inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud said he trusts Garrett Snodgrass, Eteva Mauga-Clements and Jackson Hannah to fill in if injuries hit. Snodgrass appeared in every game on special teams last season. Mauga-Clements played special teams and earned snaps at linebacker against Ohio State. And Hannah, a four-star recruit from Nashville, traveled with the team last year after redshirting in 2019.

Inside linebackers

3 Will Honas (Sr., 6-1, 235): Productive sixth-year senior who will be missed for much of the season due to a knee injury.

10 Jackson Hannah (Fr., 6-3, 220): Fundamentally sound linebacker who won’t be intimidated by imposing running backs after hunting alligators back home.

14 Mikai Gbayor (Fr., 6-2, 220): Recorded nine sacks and 29 tackles for loss during his senior season at Irvington High in New Jersey.

18 Wynden Ho’ohuli (Fr., 6-3, 220): Four-star prospect and first Hawaiian to sign with Nebraska since 1999.

19 Seth Malcom (Fr., 6-4, 210): Finished with 1,606 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns to go with his 92½ tackles at Fremont-Mills (eight-man football).

22 Eteva Mauga-Clements (Jr., 6-1, 220): Special teams standout who Ruud trusts with larger role if injuries hit the inside linebackers.

28 Luke Reimer (So., 6-1, 225): Undersized inside linebacker who has rare instincts to go with a 4.5 40-yard dash.

30 Randolph Kpai (Fr., 6-2, 210): Injured at the moment but showed loads of promise as the top-rated recruit out of South Dakota.

31 Chris Kolarevic (Jr., 6-1, 230): Outstanding athlete (38-inch vertical) eager to play after the pandemic canceled his 2020 season at Northern Iowa.

39 Garrett Hustedt (Fr., 6-2, 230): Former all-state linebacker from Elkhorn Mount Michael who totaled 101 tackles as a senior.

41 Garrett Snodgrass (Fr., 6-3, 225): 2019 scout team MVP from York.

42 Nick Henrich (Fr., 6-3, 225): Former top in-state prospect who could break out if injuries are behind him.

46 Grant Buda (Fr., 6-0, 205): Lincoln Southwest grad whose grandfather, Joe, played at Nebraska in the 1960s.

51 Braden Klover (Fr., 6-2, 230): Walk-on was a two-way star at Southern, rushing for 17 TDs with 54 tackles, including seven for loss as a senior.

53 Jake Archer (So., 6-1, 215): Walk-on who set records for most tackles in a game (23) and career (371) for Omaha Skutt.

56 Grant Tagge (Fr., 6-1, 205): Led Omaha Westside to the Class A state final with 110 tackles and five sacks as a senior.

58 Chris Cassidy (So., 6-1, 215): Two-time academic All-Big Ten who led Lincoln Pius X to the playoffs three times.

Outside linebackers

0 Pheldarius Payne (Jr., 6-3, 260): Former junior college defensive lineman who the Huskers hope can help reverse their pass-rush woes.

2 Caleb Tannor (Jr., 6-3, 225): Former four-star recruit who coaches think can mimic Domann’s versatility.

13 JoJo Domann (Sr., 6-1, 230): Defensive leader who can line up anywhere, be it linebacker, safety or in a three-point stance.

17 Jimari Butler (Fr., 6-5, 245): Defensive end turned linebacker who didn’t play football from seventh through 11th grade.

24 Blaise Gunnerson (Fr., 6-6, 255): Former defensive end who brings size to the position and whose brother played at Iowa State.

34 Simon Otte (So., 6-2, 205): Former high school football and basketball state champ at York who saw special teams action in 2020.

38 Damian Jackson (Jr., 6-2, 270): Former Navy SEAL who traded his walk-on label for a scholarship before last season began.

44 Garrett Nelson (So., 6-3, 245): Resident Football Guy who finished last season strong and is processing the game faster than ever.

54 Ryan Schommer (So., 6-5, 260): Walk-on who won scout team defensive player of the year in 2018 and is a three-time Tom Osborne Citizenship Team member.

81 Nick Leader (Fr., 6-1, 210): Walk-on who totaled 76 tackles and nine sacks at Lincoln Southwest and whose father, David, was a two-year letterwinner at Nebraska in 1991 and ’92.

84 Eli Richter (Fr., 6-4, 235): Walk-on who played offensive and defensive line at Kearney Catholic.

85 John Bullock (Fr., 6-0, 215): Former Omaha Creighton Prep standout and two-time member of the Nebraska scholar-athlete honor roll.

— Written by Jimmy Watkins

DEFENSIVE BACKS

BIG TEN RANK: Fourth

LATEST WORD: Assuming the Huskers stay healthy — no guarantee with the way these guys hit — Nebraska will have its most experienced and best secondary under Scott Frost. Three starters return, including All-Big Ten candidate Cam Taylor-Britt and sixth-year “super seniors” Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke at safety. The corner opposite Taylor-Britt — likely to be Quinton Newsome — will have to fill Dicaprio Bootle’s shoes, and should do so capably. Travis Fisher’s group can do a little bit of everything — blitz, play press-man coverage, help in run support — and that diversity in ability should help the Huskers remain unpredictable against quarterbacks. Nebraska’s depth is a little iffy, so health is paramount. In 2019, when illness and injury sidelined different players, the strain showed in losses to Indiana and Purdue. Barring bad breaks, this group is the real deal. Long, lean and mean playmakers.

WHO CAN HELP: Newsome, a converted safety from the Atlanta area, is the favorite to be the starting corner, but he’ll have competition from guys like Braxton Clark, Nadab Joseph and Tyreke Johnson, who transferred from Ohio State in the offseason. At safety, the backups are clear: Myles Farmer and Noa Pola-Gates are the next men up behind Williams and Dismuke. Look for both to play since Williams and Dismuke tend to get stingers once or twice per season. (Or in Williams' case, they get ejected for targeting.)

Cornerbacks

1 Tyreke Johnson (So., 6-1, 190): Buckeye transfer is close friends with Williams and could play corner or safety.

5 Cam Taylor-Britt (Jr., 6-0, 197): Second-team All-Big Ten corner excels in man coverage and will take away a team’s No. 1 receiver.

6 Quinton Newsome (So., 6-1, 185): Converted high school safety uses length and strength on shorter routes.

7 Tamon Lynum (Fr., 6-2, 180): Has the length, may need more strength added to a very skinny frame.

11 Braxton Clark (So., 6-4, 200): As tall as any corner in the country, Clark missed 2020 with a shoulder injury.

12 Marques Buford (Fr., 5-11, 190): After one year at prep school, he’ll look to contribute early on special teams.

15 Malik Williams (Fr., 6-0, 190): Elite long jumper whose 23-foot, 2-inch mark set a high school record.

16 Nadab Joseph (So., 6-2, 195): Former prep blue-chipper barely played in junior college — or so far at Nebraska.

35 Derek Branch (Fr., 5-11, 175): The son of former Husker Troy Branch turned down Ivy League offer to walk on at Nebraska.

36 Blake Closman (Fr., 5-10, 190): Intercepted nine passes at Millard North before walking on.

37 Phalen Sanford (So., 5-11, 200): Former track star picked off a pass in the spring game and tested as one of NU’s best athletes in winter conditioning workouts.

42 AJ Collins (Fr., 5-10, 170): Walk-on from Creighton Prep, where he played offense and defense.

43 Michael Booker III (Fr., 6-1, 195): The son of former Husker great Michael Booker, a first-round NFL draft pick in 1997.

Safeties

4 Myles Farmer (Fr., 6-1, 200): Fluke injury at Purdue derailed a promising 2020 that included two interceptions at Northwestern.

8 Deontai Williams (Sr. 6-1, 205): One of two starting super seniors in the secondary, Williams finished with 51 tackles and a defensive touchdown in 2020.

9 Marquel Dismuke (Sr., 6-1, 210): Veteran of the secondary who gets the defense lined up and keyed in on the right calls.

21 Noa Pola-Gates (Fr., 6-0, 180): Big hitter should play a major factor on special teams in 2021 before assuming starting safety role in 2022.

23 Isaac Gifford (Fr., 6-1, 205): Backup nickel behind JoJo Domann, who plays both linebacker and defensive back. Younger brother of former Husker Luke Gifford.

26 Koby Bretz (Fr., 6-2, 195): Omaha Westside star chose football over championship-level diving.

29 Ashton Hausmann (Fr., 5-11, 215): Two-way star from Norris is the son of the man whose construction company is building the new Husker football building.

33 Javin Wright (Fr., 6-4, 210): The son of former Husker Toby Wright, Javin is big enough to play a nickel role behind JoJo Domann.

40 Darius Moore (Jr., 6-1, 185): After two seasons and 46 tackles at Iowa Western, Moore is now a Husker walk-on.

41 Christian Lilienkamp (Fr., 6-0, 170): Four interceptions last season for a Bellevue West team better known for its offense.

45 Kyan Brumfield (Jr., 6-0, 185): Midsummer walk-on acquisition from Texas Tech, where he played sparingly after time at Colgate.

48 Lane McCallum (Jr., 6-2, 215): Perhaps the only safety in Husker history who can say he won a game with a field goal. McCallum hit the game-winner against Northwestern in 2019.

49 Payton Weehler (Fr., 6-3, 190): A quarterback and linebacker at Mt. Ayr in south-central Iowa.

43 Mason Nieman (Fr., 6-1, 195): Converted quarterback from Waverly walked on to the Husker team in 2020.

— Written by Sam McKewon

SPECIALISTS

BIG TEN RANK: Ninth

LATEST WORD: Reigning Big Ten kicker of the year Connor Culp is back for one more season after stabilizing Nebraska’s placekicking last year, going 13 for 15 on field goals as a graduate transfer from LSU. Meanwhile, the Huskers seek improvement elsewhere. That includes on kickoffs, where newcomers Brendan Franke and Kelen Meyer have battled to provide more touchbacks than Culp did last year. Punter uncertainty has also extended deep into fall camp in a competition between incumbent William Przystup and freshman Daniel Cerni, a scholarship addition from Australia who missed all of 2020 with an injury. Special teams coordinator Mike Dawson — who continues as outside linebackers coach — takes over the role after NU struggled last season with off-the-field analyst Jonathan Rutledge as point man.

WHO CAN HELP: A pool of candidates could return kicks for the Huskers. Cam Taylor-Britt may reprise his role bringing back punts while Oliver Martin, Brody Belt and freshman Kamonte Grimes are other possibilities. The options are even greater for handling kickoffs — an area that hasn’t been an asset for Nebraska in years. Long snappers return in Cameron Pieper (field goals/PATs) and Cade Mueller (punts).

Place kickers

25 Kelen Meyer (Fr., 6-3, 190): Walk-on from Ord made headlines as a senior, connecting on a 58-yard field goal that tied for second longest in state history.

33 Connor Culp (Sr., 6-0, 180): Made all 20 extra-point attempts and 13 of 15 field goals en route to All-Big Ten honors last year.

92 Brendan Franke (Fr., 6-3, 215): Gretna grad played spring season at NAIA Morningside and is a contender for kickoffs after booting 35 touchdowns in 59 tries.

97 Josh Jasek (Fr., 6-1, 175): Iowa Western transfer made 11 of 17 field goals during juco spring campaign.

Punters

40 Daniel Cerni (Fr., 6-4, 225): Injury wiped out first season of college football but strong leg and versatile style make him a strong option as starting punter.

90 William Przystup (So., 6-4, 250): Starting punter last year averaged 41.29 yards on 24 tries last year before missing last two games with an injury.

Long snappers

55 Brig Banks (Jr., 6-2, 240): Long snapper and brother of Nebraska offensive lineman Brant Banks joined the team out of Henderson State for the 2019 season.

91 Cameron Pieper (So., 6-3, 260): Lincoln Southwest grad played error free while handling long snaps for the first time for field-goal and extra-point units in 2020.

94 Cade Mueller (So., 6-0, 220): Walk-on from Gretna enjoyed flawless debut last year while assuming long-snapping duties for on punts.

96 Camden Witucki (Fr., 6-2, 225): Former high school tight end out of Michigan didn’t play in first college season as a long snapper.

