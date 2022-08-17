Husker football roster breakdown: Defense

To preview the 2022 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.

Here we highlight the defense with info on the defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.

Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN/EDGE RUSHERS

BIG TEN RANK

Sixth

LATEST WORD

Nebraska’s front four — two edge rushers, two interior defensive tackles — added three high-level transfers in the offseason. TCU’s Ochaun Mathis, Texas Tech’s Devin Drew and Alabama’s Stephon Wynn seek to account for the transfers of Pheldarius Payne, Casey Rogers and Jordon Riley. If NU goes 3 for 3, it could be a stronger front than even last season, when Ben Stille and Damion Daniels helped stuff the run. Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor return at the newly-created edge position. Nelson is destined to be one of the team’s captains in 2022. Ty Robinson anchors the interior defensive line, and will need either Wynn, Drew, Colton Feist or nose tackle Nash Hutmacher to join him as a starter. Mathis, who looks the part as a pass rusher, is a seasoned addition while Wynn held a reserve role in the nation’s top program. Because the schedule is favorable, position coach Mike Dawson — who takes over responsibility for the whole defensive front — has half a season to shape a strong run defense before the nasty finish in late October and November.

WHO CAN HELP

The Huskers have a ton of young talent who will have every chance to snag a bigger role. Redshirt freshman edge rushers Jimari Butler and Blaise Gunnerson had strong spring camps while Nebraska has five guys at interior defensive tackle who are sophomores or freshmen. Are any of them ready for Big Ten play? Of that group, Hutmacher seems closest, though Mosai Newsom — after three years in the weight room — looks like a defensive lineman built for the league. When winter comes, who emerges?

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

50 Jailen Weaver

Fr., 6-8, 345

One of the biggest players in program history still has some work to due in terms of conditioning.

52 Mosai Newsom

So., 6-5, 285

A quick, aggressive lineman in high school, Newsom should find his way into a interior line rotation in 2022.

63 Ru’Quan Buckley

Fr., 6-6, 290

A long, tall defensive end who should benefit from a redshirt year at NU. Could be one more year away.

72 Nash Hutmacher

So., 6-4, 330

The "Polar Bear" ranks among the team’s strongest players. Coaches want him to translate that power to the football field.

80 Jacob Herbek

So., 6-5, 260

Started his career on the defensive line, moved to tight end to help with depth, then moved back to line in spring.

82 Colton Feist

Jr., 6-2, 275

The Yutan grad battled injuries on the front and back end of 2021, but should log his first career tackle in 2022.

90 Stephon Wynn

Jr., 6-3, 305

Played in 21 games at Alabama — no small thing — and finished with 16 tackles. Nebraska could use a breakthrough season from the former four-star talent.

91 Devin Drew

Jr., 6-2, 280

A 12-game starter at Texas Tech, Drew arrived in early in training camp. Good run-stuffer for his size, Drew reminds of former Husker Deontre Thomas.

96 Marquis Black

Fr., 6-3, 300

His high school, Eagles Landing Christian Academy, finished 57-1 during his career.

99 Ty Robinson

So., 6-6, 310

One of the top students on the team, Robinson also has NFL potential and could go pro if he improves on the 27 tackles and two sacks in 2021.

EDGE RUSHERS

2 Caleb Tannor

Sr., 6-3, 220

He had his strongest season in 2021, finishing with 33 tackles — 5½ for loss — and two sacks. He has appeared in all 44 available games since he arrived.

10 Jimari Butler

Fr., 6-5, 245

Late bloomer needed two years to grow into his frame, but the Alabama native appears poised to be a key pass-rushing backup in 2022.

15 Jake Appleget

Fr., 6-4, 220

Coaches are excited by Appleget’s potential after the two-way star had 70 tackles and 30 receptions last season at Lincoln Southeast.

32 Ochaun Mathis

Jr., 6-5, 260

Second-team All-Big 12 for the past two seasons, he picked NU over Texas. Got a four-door blue Jeep through an NIL endorsement.

34 Simon Otte

Jr., 6-2, 205

Special teamer who played in each of the past three seasons. Three-sport star at York.

44 Garrett Nelson

Jr., 6-4, 245

In 2021, added elite technique to his max-effort profile, finishing with 11½ tackles for loss and five sacks. When he talks, teammates listen.

51 Braden Klover

Fr., 6-2, 225

Southern High grad is an honor-roll student battling for playing time on special teams.

54 Ryan Schommer

Jr., 6-5, 260

A previous scout team player of the year, the Norfolk grad has twice been academic All-Big Ten.

97 Blaise Gunnerson

Fr., 6-6, 250

One of the top recruits of NU’s 2020 class is finally healthy, as seen by his impressive bull rush sack in the spring game.

— By Sam McKewon

INSIDE LINEBACKERS

BIG TEN RANK

Third

LATEST WORD

Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich might be as good as any duo in the Big Ten, given their productivity and experience. The two combined for 207 tackles, 9½ tackles for loss and 1½ sacks as sophomores last season. The ceiling is even higher in 2022. But depth is a question mark. Will Honas left NU — which wanted him to stay — for Kansas State in the offseason and Garrett Snodgrass, last year's No. 4, was banged up in spring camp. That opened the door for undersized senior Eteva Mauga-Clements, who spent much of his junior college career blitzing, to take more reps. By all accounts, he did well with it. But he, like a lot of the backups, is still unproven. Nebraska doesn’t want to pull Chris Kolarevic — the No. 3 from last season — in from nickel unless absolutely necessary.

WHO CAN HELP

14 Mikai Gbayor

Fr., 6-2, 220

Irvington, N.J., standout spent first year recovering from injuries and learning the defense.

16 Ernest Hausmann

Fr., 6-2, 220

Athletic Columbus graduate could play a lot on special teams as a true freshman, or NU could save his redshirt. Future star.

19 Seth Malcom

Fr., 6-4, 215

Former eight-man star in Iowa, Malcom potentially has a frame that could play nickel or edge rusher, too. Built like Henrich.

22 Eteva Mauga-Clements

Sr., 6-1, 220

Finished last season with five tackles. Special teams guy for sure who needs a third-down role to get after the quarterback.

28 Luke Reimer

Jr., 6-1, 205

One of the best walk-ons in recent memory, Reimer has put himself in a spot for top All-Big Ten honors. Instinctive.

30 Randolph Kpai

Fr., 6-3, 205

Another guy like Malcom who needs to keep gaining weight. Part of the next wave if he sticks with it.

41 Garrett Snodgrass

So., 6-3, 220

Hard nose, smart son of a coach, the York product had two tackles last season. If healthy, likely the No. 3 guy this season.

42 Nick Henrich

So., 6-3, 225

The Omaha Burke graduate stayed healthy last season, and it showed in his play. Next step: More splash plays.

53 Jake Archer

Jr., 6-1, 200

Omaha Skutt grad has a chance to play on special teams more in 2022.

56 Grant Tagge

So., 6-1, 200

After playing special teams as a true freshman, the Omaha Westside product will be in the mix for the Nos. 3 and 4 spots.

— By Sam McKewon

DEFENSIVE BACKS/NICKELBACKS

BIG TEN RANK

Eighth

LATEST WORD

The secondary lost two super seniors (Deontai Williams, Marquel Dismuke) at safety and a second-round pick (Cam Taylor-Britt) at corner, leaving significant roles to fill on the field and in the locker room. Defensive backs coach Travis Fisher thinks Quinton Newsome, the junior who recorded 57 tackles and four pass breakups in 12 starts last season, is ready to lead the corners. And Fisher thinks Arizona State transfer Tommi Hill possesses the talent to have his number retired at Memorial Stadium one day. Sophomore safety Myles Farmer recorded 30 tackles in four starts last year and has emerged as a vocal leader this offseason. The Huskers have also raved about Marques Buford's work ethic and study habits since he arrived on campus. He played plenty of special teams last year and looks like NU’s other starting safety in 2022. The task is also steep with the graduation of JoJo Domann, now with the Indianapolis Colts. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander said during the spring that the nickleback will be hard to replace. Hard enough where NU might need multiple players to do it. Isaac Gifford filled in for for the two games after Domann had hand surgery. Chris Kolarevic, one of NU’s best athletes, moved positions from inside linebacker this offseason. And Javin Wright is healthy again after two injury-riddled seasons. NU might deploy all three — Wright and Gifford in passing situations, Kolarevic against the run.

WHO CAN HELP

Can’t help but raise an eyebrow when the position coach adds a former player who has one year of eligibility two weeks before the season begins. Fisher pursued Florida State transfer Brandon Moore, formerly of UCF, with a purpose. Northern Iowa transfer Omar Brown has practiced with the first-stringers at safety earlier in fall camp, too. And Braxton Clark, armed with elite size and four years of experience, should be ready to play in 2022. So should Noa Pola-Gates, entering his fourth year at safety. Pola-Gates, redshirt freshman Koby Bretz, junior college product DeShon Singleton and freshman Jaeden Gould are names to watch in the back of NU’s secondary.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

0 Tommi Hill

So., 6-0, 200

Talented cornerback/return man with massive potential once he masters Fisher’s teachings.

1 Tyreke Johnson

Jr., 6-1, 180

Former top recruit who began his career at Ohio State and is still fighting for a role at Nebraska.

3 Marques Buford

So., 5-11, 190

Texas product finding early success thanks to his dedication and football IQ.

4 Myles Farmer

So., 6-3, 200

Long, athletic safety who can take away deep balls and has no fear tackling running backs in the open field.

5 Kaine Williams

Fr., 6-2, 200

Alabama transfer who will make ball-carriers feel his presence once he adjusts to his new home.

6 Quinton Newsome

Jr., 6-1, 180

Nebraska’s next top corner with a penchant for tackles in open space.

7 Tamon Lynum

Fr., 6-2, 180

Orlando product who played every game on special teams during the COVID-19 season and could see more action there this season.

8 Jaeden Gould

Fr., 6-2, 200

Heavy-hitting defensive back who Nebraska thinks is closer to Big Ten-ready than many freshmen.

9 DeShon Singleton

So., 6-3, 205

Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College product has potential at corner, safety or nickel.

11 Braxton Clark

Jr., 6-4, 195

Fifth-year corner with elite positional size and, finally, a clean bill of health.

12 Omar Brown

Jr., 6-1, 195

Northern Iowa transfer and former FCS All-American fighting for position on depth chart at safety.

13 Malcolm Hartzog

Fr., 5-9, 170

Mississippi native who Nebraska deemed a steal during the recruiting process.

17 Jalil Martin

Fr., 6-2, 165

Chicago product needs to add weight but is considered a “freak” for his combination of athleticism and IQ.

21 Noa Pola-Gates

So., 6-0, 180

Fourth-year safety played a key role on special teams in 2021 but is still looking for a consistent role on defense.

24 Brandon Moore

Sr., 6-0, 190

Late addition should adjust quickly after playing for NU’s defensive coaches at Central Florida.

25 Javier Morton

So., 6-2, 195

Muscular DB who Fisher thinks needs to “mature” to help Nebraska’s defense.

26 Koby Bretz

Fr., 6-2, 210

Versatile athlete with potential if he can shake the nagging injuries that bothered him in the spring.

29 Ashton Hausmann

Fr., 5-11, 210

Walk-on starred as a running back and defensive back at Norris.

35 Derek Branch

Fr., 5-11, 180

Walk-on starred as a receiver and defensive back at Lincoln Southeast.

36 Blake Closman

Fr., 5-10, 175

Millard North grad looking to carve out a role on special teams.

37 Phalen Sanford

Jr., 5-11, 200

The Dundy County-Stratton grad was the Huskers’ special teams player of the year in 2021.

40 Darius Moore

Sr., 6-1, 185

Iowa Western product still looking for a role at Nebraska.

41 Christian Lilienkamp

Fr., 6-0, 200

Part of the Class A championship team as a junior at Bellevue West.

43 Michael Booker

Fr., 6-1, 195

Texas product whose father, Michael Booker Jr., played for NU’s 1994 and 1995 national championship teams.

45 Blake Miller

Fr., 6-1, 195

Totaled 3,164 yards as a senior quarterback at Nebraska City Lourdes last year.

NICKELBACKS

18 Gage Stenger

Fr., 6-2, 190

Millard South grad whose frame and high school career reminds some of JoJo Domann.

23 Isaac Gifford

So., 6-1, 200

Lincoln Southeast grad is the preseason favorite to take the most nickel snaps in 2022.

31 Chris Kolarevic

Sr., 6-1, 225

Former inside linebacker has athletic traits and physicality to stifle Big Ten running backs.

33 Javin Wright

So., 6-5, 215

Son of former Husker Toby Wright impressed coaches early in his career and has a chance to do so again after two seasons lost to medical issues.

35 John Bullock

So., 6-0, 210

Omaha Creighton Prep grad appeared in all 12 games on special teams last season.

46 Grant Buda

Fr., 6-0, 205

Walk-on totaled 94 tackles as a senior at Lincoln Southwest.