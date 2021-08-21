To preview the 2021 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.

Here we highlight the offense with info on the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.

Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.

QUARTERBACKS

BIG TEN RANK: Fifth

LATEST WORD: Adrian Martinez is a household name, a known quantity after three years as Nebraska’s starter. Year 4 holds plenty of intrigue, though, particularly in whether “2AM” can continue to generate yards while shedding the chronic turnovers — he has 27 fumbles (15 lost) and 20 interceptions across 28 career games. Martinez has also slimmed down in the offseason, looking closer to his freshman-year physique when he was at his most explosive as a runner. He appears at peace with his situation after weathering three losing seasons and briefly being demoted last year. His experience and big-play ability as a dual-threat QB give him one of the highest ceilings in the Big Ten. But he’s also missed time with injuries each fall and has yet to consistently protect the football. The X factor might be how improved the offense — that is skill players and blockers — is around him.

WHO CAN HELP: Nebraska has two scholarship QBs in the wings should Martinez miss time, though neither has yet taken a college snap. Speedy second-year freshman Logan Smothers watched last year from the sideline while wearing a headset and overhauled his throwing motion in the offseason. Kearney Catholic grad Heinrich Haarberg joined the team in the spring and settled in quickly, appearing to have the clay — a 6-foot-5 frame with a big arm and explosive first step — for coaches to mold well into the future. Each will battle for the backup role vacated after Luke McCaffrey transferred, with Nebraska preferring neither to see heavy game action in the coming months.

2 Adrian Martinez (Jr., 6-2, 212): He's 11-16 as a starter and coming off a season in which he completed a career-best 72% of his passes.

8 Logan Smothers (Fr., 6-2, 195): Former star sprinter and a coach’s son from Alabama known for toughness and his grasp of offensive schemes.

9 Spencer Arceneaux (Fr., 6-1, 180): Walk-on and former Kansas commit from Alabama pushed through injury as a prep senior to complete 59% of his passes.

10 Heinrich Haarberg (Fr., 6-5, 200): Early high-school grad threw for 121 yards and the winning touchdown in the spring game.

16 Jarrett Synek (Fr., 6-0, 190): Hastings grad and walk-on threw for 5,622 yards and 65 touchdowns during his prep career.

18 Matt Masker (So., 6-2, 220): Essentially served as Nebraska’s No. 3 quarterback for parts of the past three seasons and is seeking his first game snap.

— Written by Evan Bland

RUNNING BACKS

BIG TEN RANK: 10th

LATEST WORD: No position group begs more questions than running back, and the most important query might be the simplest: Who will line up alongside Adrian Martinez? As of Aug. 11, running backs coach Ryan Held said he’d narrowed the competition to four names. He disclosed none, but based on observing practice and speaking with coaches, we can confidently presume three. Markese Stepp, a Southern California transfer, has the most experience of the group with 100 carries. Gabe Ervin only arrived on campus in January but has impressed coaches with his pass blocking and football IQ. Sevion Morrison looks slimmer and more explosive after injuries and COVID-19 sidelined him last season. The fourth mystery man is either Rahmir Johnson, Jaquez Yant or Marvin Scott. But no matter who wins the job, their production will be pivotal. Martinez carried the ball 91 times last season. That’s three fewer than Army quarterback Christian Anderson, who threw 47 passes all year while running the triple option. Scott Frost wants to run Martinez less often, but he needs a back he can trust to do so.

WHO CAN HELP: Even if they don’t win the job, Johnson, Yant and Scott could fit specific roles if Nebraska takes a committee approach, which is very possible, especially early in the season. Johnson is probably the fastest back on the roster. He ran the 100 in 10.5 as a high school track star and could fill a scat back role. Yant (6-foot-2, 245 pounds) is a human bulldozer, and Scott (5-9, 210 pounds) is a former state champion powerlifter with a low center of gravity. Either could help the Huskers in short-yard situations.

0 Jaquez Yant (Fr., 6-2, 245): One-cut runner who might be the most physical back on the roster.

14 Rahmir Johnson (Fr., 5-10, 185): Four-star recruit (No. 6 all-purpose back, per Rivals) who can run the 100 in 10.5 and the 200 in 21.46.

21 Marvin Scott (Fr., 5-9, 210): Between-the-tackles runner who can catch out of the backfield and throw a decent block.

22 Gabe Ervin (Fr., 6-0, 215): Quality pass catcher who has impressed coaches with his football intelligence and might not have showcased all his talents in high school.

26 Cooper Jewett (Fr., 5-10, 190): Walk-on from Elkhorn South made brief cameos against Rutgers and Purdue in 2020.

28 Sevion Morrison (Fr., 6-0, 210): Big-play back who can bounce a run outside or hit an inside gap hard.

30 Markese Stepp (So., 6-0, 235): Southern California transfer who is built like a boulder and acclimating to Nebraska faster than coaches expected.

31 Zach Weinmaster (Fr., 5-10, 190): Walk-on who rushed for 5,000 yards in high school and served as Nebraska’s holder against Rutgers last season.

34 Beau Psencik (Fr., 6-0, 205): Houston product who ran for 3,000 yards in high school.

35 Trevin Luben (Fr., 5-11, 200): Wahoo standout who led the Warriors to a perfect season his senior season.

37 Isaiah Harris (Fr., 5-8, 190): Walk-on who finished with 3,468 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns at Millard South.

39 Matthew Schuster (Fr., 5-9, 170): Cozad standout whose father, Brian, was a two-time national champion fullback at Nebraska.

44 Aiden Young (Fr., 5-9, 175): All-state back who led Elkhorn to a Class B title in 2020.

— Written by Jimmy Watkins

WIDE RECEIVERS / TIGHT ENDS

BIG TEN RANK: Ninth

LAST WORD: The International Men of Mystery are as intriguing as they are unpredictable. Nebraska’s receiving corps underwent a full offseason overhaul — with transfers coming and going — following a year in which deep threats and playmakers were scarce. The departure of Wan’Dale Robinson and his 51 grabs in 2020 leaves tight end Austin Allen (18 for 236 yards and a touchdown) as the team’s most productive returning pass catcher. But offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick sees these Huskers as three deep across the X, Y and Z spots. Slot transfer Samori Toure and big-bodied Omar Manning — who didn’t make a catch last year while working on his health — are breakout candidates. Other heralded 2020 additions like Zavier Betts, Oliver Martin and Alante Brown now have the benefit of a normal offseason to learn the offense while classmate Will Nixon is full go after an ACL injury postponed his debut. Nebraska may not know who “the guy” is yet, but it has more candidates than ever under Scott Frost.

WHO CAN HELP: Levi Falck and Wyatt Liewer each snagged touchdowns last year and are essentially the only returning NU receivers to do so — Betts’ 45-yard score against Penn State was technically a catch but came on a jet sweep. Former four-star prospect Chris Hickman has bounced between tight end and wideout and could be an option at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds. True freshmen Latrell Neville and Kamonte Grimes have looked the part in fall camp while jitterbug Brody Belt is the walk-on most likely to see the field. At tight end, Travis Vokolek is entering his fifth season of college football and forms a formidable one-two punch with Allen.

Wide receivers

4 Alante Brown (Fr., 5-10, 185): A shoulder injury derailed the spring for the former prep quarterback who made three catches for 41 yards in his debut season.

5 Omar Manning (Jr., 6-4, 225): Perhaps the biggest X-factor among the receiving corps after he followed an All-America junior college career by appearing in one game in 2020.

6 Samori Touré (Sr., 6-3, 190): Veteran slot man and 2019 FCS All-American at Montana arrives with 155 catches for 2,488 yards and 20 touchdowns.

7 Latrell Neville (Fr., 6-4, 195): Chose the Huskers over 40-plus other scholarship offers after a prep career in Texas.

12 Will Nixon (Fr., 5-11, 185): Son of an NFL coordinator sat out last year after a summer knee injury but returns with an ability to take handoffs and line up anywhere.

13 Kamonte Grimes (Fr., 6-3, 200): Florida product capped his prep career by playing in the All-American Bowl.

15 Zavier Betts (Fr., 6-2, 200): Electric Bellevue West grad flashed his ability with 12 catches and 131 yards before he had a strong grasp of the offense.

17 Ty Hahn (Fr., 6-2, 195): Walk-on from Johnson-Brock was a consensus all-state choice before working behind the scenes at Nebraska in 2020.

19 Barron Miles (Jr., 5-10, 170): Son of former Husker cornerback Barron Miles endured an injury-plagued prep career in Arizona before walking on in Lincoln in 2020.

38 Brody Belt (So., 5-9, 185): Moved from running back to receiver before last season and returned a kickoff 11 yards against Northwestern.

41 Elliott Brown (Fr., 6-1, 180): Walk-on played all over the field at Elkhorn South and seeks first game action in his second college season.

45 Truitt Robinson (Fr., 6-0, 190): Brother of defensive lineman Ty Robinson enters first college campaign out of Arizona.

47 Austin Jablonski (Fr., 6-2, 215): Former Lincoln Pius X quarterback switched to receiver in college and has spent two seasons as a practice participant.

80 Shawn Hardy (Fr., 6-3, 190): One of three Georgia natives from NU’s 2021 class held multiple offers from SEC schools.

82 Chancellor Brewington (Jr., 6-3, 185): Northern Arizona transfer last saw game action in 2018, when he made 23 catches for 246 yards and a touchdown.

84 Alex Bullock (Fr., 6-2, 190): Two-way Omaha Creighton Prep standout and NU walk-on snagged 54 passes for 765 yards and eight scores as a prep senior.

85 Wyatt Liewer (So., 6-4, 195): O’Neill grad earned playing time last year in all eight games and caught three balls before going on scholarship this summer.

88 Levi Falck (Sr., 6-2, 205): Transferred from South Dakota last season to collect 13 receptions for 122 yards and enters this year on scholarship.

89 Oliver Martin (Jr., 6-1, 200): Former Michigan and Iowa player tested among NU’s best in offseason agility drills after gaining midseason eligibility in 2020.

Tight ends

11 Austin Allen (Jr., 6-9, 255): Big-bodied tight end is NU’s top returning receiver and clear-cut starter entering his fifth college season.

24 Thomas Fidone (Fr., 6-6, 235): NU’s top-rated 2021 recruit injured his knee in spring, which will keep him out until at least the second half of the season.

46 John Goodwin (Fr., 6-2, 255): Lincoln High walk-on begins third college season looking for first game action.

48 Evan Meyersick (Fr., 6-5, 185): Millard West walk-on chose football over basketball late in high school.

49 Nate Boerkircher (Fr., 6-4, 220): Arrived from the same Aurora program that produced Austin Allen and didn’t play last year after helping his prep team to a Class C-1 title in 2018.

81 James Carnie (Fr., 6-5, 230): Former Norris standout at tight end parlayed a strong senior season in 2020 into a Nebraska scholarship offer.

83 Travis Vokolek (Jr., 6-6, 260): Perhaps the Huskers’ best blocking tight end, the former Rutgers transfer reeled in nine balls for 91 yards last year.

86 AJ Rollins (Fr., 6-6, 230): Creighton Prep product chose the Huskers over Iowa State and Missouri after focusing on basketball much of his prep career.

87 Chris Hickman (Fr., 6-5, 215): At times a receiver and tight end, the Omaha Burke star owns two catches for zero yards in 10 college games.

— Written by Evan Bland

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

BIG TEN RANK: 10th

LATEST WORD: Three starters return from a physical group that helped Nebraska rank second in Big Ten rushing efficiency last season. Center Cam Jurgens could be All-Big Ten if he can eradicate the occasional wonky snap while 6-foot-9 right tackle Bryce Benhart added 35 pounds during the offseason after feeling he didn’t finish enough blocks last year. Ethan Piper returns at left guard but needs to play cleaner after ranking second on the team in penalties a season ago. Turner Corcoran, who has big shoes to fill after Brenden Jaimes was drafted by the Chargers, showed impressive flashes against Rutgers last season and should man the left tackle spot against Illinois if he’s healthy. If. Brant Banks has taken first-team reps this fall while Corcoran nursed an injury. That leaves right guard, where Matt Sichterman is the sensible if not sexy favorite to start. Sichterman doesn't move as fast as Jurgens or generate as much power as Benhart, but his IQ and technique provide stability the Huskers could use.

WHO ELSE CAN HELP: From guard to guard, Nebraska has options. Veterans Trent Hixson, Broc Bando or Nouredin Nouili can step in if Piper or Sichterman miss time. Hixson has filled in for Jurgens in the past, as well. Ezra Miller and Henry Lutovsky are promising young players. The tackle depth is less proven. Banks, who has filled in for Corcoran in fall camp, has played few high-leverage snaps. Nouili has put on weight since arriving in Lincoln but is better suited for guard than tackle. And the youth movement, which includes Lutovsky, Teddy Prochazka, Micheal Lynn, Jimmy Fritzche and Alex Conn, is probably not ready for that task yet.

50 Sam Hoskinson (Fr., 6-0, 245): Former center and linebacker at Elkhorn South whose father, Matt, was a member of three Nebraska national championship teams.

51 Cam Jurgens (So.,6-3, 290): Two-year starting center who pancakes defenders and has developed into a leader but must sure up his snaps.

53 Riley Moses (Fr., 6-2, 305): Third-year walk-on who recorded 67 pancake blocks and 67 tackles as a senior at Fillmore Central.

54 Bryce Benhart (Fr., 6-9, 330): Returning starter at right tackle who should be able to inflict more punishment on defenses after adding 35 pounds during the offseason.

57 Ethan Piper (Fr., 6-3, 305): Took hold of the starting left guard position last season but was the second-most penalized Husker (five for 29 yards).

58 Ian Boerkircher (So., 6-6, 280): Former UNK tight end whose brother Nate is a tight end on Nebraska’s roster.

59 Henry Lutovsky (Fr., 6-6, 330): Iowa native who is already big enough to brave the Big Ten but must improve his pass blocking and agility.

62 Noah Stafursky (Fr., 6-4, 330): Walk-on who blocked for Nebraska linebacker (and former high school quarterback) Garrett Snodgrass at York.

63 Nouredin Nouili (So., 6-4, 315): Colorado State transfer who has improved his conditioning and could help the Huskers at tackle or guard.

65 Teddy Prochazka (Fr., 6-9, 305): Towering tackle who overpowered his high school competition but is still learning the more intricate parts of his position.

66 Ezra Miller (Fr., 6-6, 315): Former four-star recruit who, after a year of no playing time, left a scholarship at Iowa to walk on at Nebraska.

67 Joey Mancino (Fr., 6-3, 300): Walk-on who cleared the path for his New Jersey high school to average 200 rushing yards per game.

69 Turner Corcoran (Fr., 6-6, 300): Highest-rated signee from the Huskers’ 2020 recruiting class who impressed while starting at left tackle against Rutgers but has been dinged up this fall.

70 Matt Sichterman (Jr., 6-4, 310): Fifth-year junior whose technique and football IQ may vault him into the starting lineup at right guard.

71 Keegan Menning (Fr., 6-5, 335): Walk-on who started for two seasons at Fremont, helping the Tigers average 204 passing yards per game.

72 Weston Reiman (Fr., 6-2, 290): Played offensive and defensive line at Weeping Water, where he recorded 24 tackles, three sacks and a defensive touchdown as a senior.

73 Broc Bando (Jr., 6-5, 315): Experienced reserve who can play multiple positions.

74 Brant Banks (Fr., 6-7, 305): Former basketball player who filled in for Corcoran at left tackle this fall and can plug gaps across the offensive line.

75 Trent Hixson (Jr., 6-4, 320): Former starting left guard who can rotate in at either guard position or spot Jurgens if the center is struggling with snaps.

76 Beau Schaller (Fr., 6-2, 265): Two-year starter at Waukee (Iowa), where he helped the Warriors rank fifth in total yards and served as the long snapper.

77 Michael Lynn (Fr., 6-6, 295): Former top-75 tackle recruit still waiting to make his mark in Lincoln.

78 Jimmy Fritzsche (Fr., 6-7, 290): Former tight end who has transformed his body and could be an important player in the future.

79 Alex Conn (Fr., 6-6, 300): 2019 recruit who is strong beyond his years and will figure into the Huskers’ plans at guard or tackle.

Husker football roster breakdown: Defense and Special teams To preview the 2021 Nebraska football season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player. Here we highlight the defense and special teams.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Evan Bland Evan Bland covers Nebraska football, baseball and other sports for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @EvanBlandOWH. Follow Evan Bland Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today