Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

To preview the 2022 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.
Here we highlight the offense with info on the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.
Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.
QUARTERBACKS
BIG TEN RANK
Sixth
LATEST WORD
The Huskers will have a new starting quarterback after four-year starter Adrian Martinez transferred in the offseason. Coach Scott Frost has taken QB battles deep into fall camp before — think 2018, when NU named Martinez over Tristan Gebbia a week before the opener — and likely will again, headlined by transfers Casey Thompson (Texas) and Chubba Purdy (Florida State). Thompson has the experience as a 10-game starter last year and was healthier in the spring despite a right thumb injury that kept him on a “pitch count” into the summer. Purdy, with four years of eligibility left and a former FSU backup, is an equally talented athlete and a handpicked addition by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Two former four-star quarterbacks competing — especially with injuries always a concern for running QBs — is a good thing for the Huskers.
People are also reading…
WHO CAN HELP
There’s depth at the position, perhaps more than NU has had in recent memory. Logan Smothers, entering his third season in the offense, started NU's most recent game. Kearney Catholic graduate Heinrich Haarberg is in his second season as a tools-y, projectable player. New scholarship addition Richard Torres may have the strongest arm of the group. Then there’s Matt Masker, another Kearney Catholic product and walk-on in his fifth fall in Lincoln. In more of a pass-leaning West Coast offense, a main emphasis will be on limiting turnovers — Nebraska has thrown 40 interceptions in its past 44 games with double-digit fumbles lost by QBs under Frost.
3 Cooper Hausmann
Fr., 5-10, 180
Two-way standout at Norris accounted for 27 touchdowns as a senior and arrives in Lincoln as a walk-on.
6 Chubba Purdy
Fr., 6-2, 210
Florida State transfer recovered from a foot injury to impress in the spring game and stay firmly in QB mix this year and beyond.
7 Mikey Pauley
Fr., 6-3, 195
Set to play baseball for NU, the walk-on QB was recognized as the best prep football player in Kansas City last year.
8 Logan Smothers
So., 6-2, 190
Former star sprinter from Alabama appeared in six games last season with his first start against Iowa.
10 Heinrich Haarberg
Fr., 6-5, 210
Kearney Catholic product didn’t play his redshirt season after an explosive prep career that netted him a Husker scholarship.
11 Casey Thompson
Jr., 6-0, 195
A major offseason portal win for NU after playing in 19 games (10 starts) at Texas with a Big 12-best 24 touchdown passes in 2021.
15 Richard Torres
Fr., 6-4, 215
The San Antonio product injured his knee which cut short his senior year, but is full go for his first college campaign as a probable redshirt.
16 Jarrett Synek
Fr., 6-0, 200
Walk-on from Hastings redshirted last season after rolling up 5,622 career passing yards and 65 touchdown passes in Class B.
18 Matt Masker
Jr., 6-2, 220
Veteran out of Kearney Catholic enters his fifth year in Lincoln and appeared in his first two games last year late against Fordham and Northwestern.
— By Evan Bland
RUNNING BACKS
BIG TEN RANK
Seventh
LATEST WORD
Since Scott Frost’s arrival, Nebraska’s offense has had enough frustrating moments to last a decade. Very near the top of the list remains the perplexing fourth-down stumble by Jaquez Yant at Minnesota’s goal line last season. It drove home a key point: NU’s running backs were inconsistent in 2021. Inconsistent in health — Rahmir Johnson did some nice things last season but got banged up in final six games — and inconsistent in execution. Three scholarship backs left. Former running backs coach Ryan Held lost his job. New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite brings a lunch-pail, no-nonsense approach to the role, and he added three new running backs in Anthony Grant. Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson. Grant, the top running back in junior college last season, has a nice combo of speed and power while Allen has great moves. Rahmir Johnson, the group’s best pass catcher, will have a role of some kind in the offense, but it’s Yant, at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, who may be the most talented player, with size, power and nimble feet. If he’s right, he’s good.
WHO CAN HELP
Gabe Ervin became the rare true freshman running back to start a season opener at Nebraska. Three games later at Oklahoma, he tore his ACL. He returns for training camp, but won’t start at No. 1. He has a slew of backs to overtake. Emmett Johnson and Allen seem like redshirt candidates, but Allen has open-field skills that may find a role on third down — unless Rahmir Johnson owns that. Our bet is Yant, Grant, Rahmir Johnson and maybe a fourth guy.
0 Jaquez Yant
So., 6-2, 235
Great burst for a big man, as seen by his 64- and 33-yard runs last season. More elusive than defenders think.
9 Ajay Allen
Fr., 5-11, 185
Followed Applewhite from TCU to NU after rushing for 2,200 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior in Neville, Louisiana.
14 Rahmir Johnson
So., 5-10, 185
After rushing for 495 yards and four touchdowns last year, he’ll play more out of the slot to save some tread on his tires. He caught 16 passes for 197 yards, too.
21 Emmett Johnson
Fr., 5-11, 190
Mr. Football in Minnesota as a senior, Johnson had 42 rushing touchdowns and 85 tackles for Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis. Tough like JD Spielman was, just a little taller.
22 Gabe Ervin
Fr., 6-0, 215
One-cut-and-go back for four games last season until the knee injury. Just 3.4 yards per carry on 37 totes.
23 Anthony Grant
Jr., 5-11, 200
A home run hitter who could help on kickoffs, Grant arrived for spring camp and needs to continue mastering the offense.
28 Matthew Schuster
Fr., 5-10, 190
The son of former Husker fullback Brian Schuster, Matthew rushed for more than 3,500 yards at Cozad and Ashland-Greenwood.
29 Cooper Jewett
So., 5-10, 180
Special teamer on the kickoff unit, the Elkhorn South graduate has three career carries.
34 Beau Psencik
Fr., 6-0, 200
Houston native made academic All-Big Ten in 2021 as a management major.
35 Trevin Luben
Fr., 5-11, 195
The 2021 special teams scout player of the year, this Wahoo grad should be a factor in Nebraska’s third phase again.
37 Isaiah Harris
Fr., 5-8, 185
A 30-yard touchdown run in the spring game showed Harris’ skills as a compact, tough runner.
44 Aidan Young
Fr., 5-9, 175
The honor-roll student is majoring in pre-med and looks to get a spot on special teams this fall.
— By Sam McKewon
WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
BIG TEN RANK
Seventh
LATEST WORD
Trey Palmer, the former five-star recruit and LSU transfer, has the potential to be the playmaker Nebraska has lacked since 2018, the last time a Husker (Stanley Morgan) had 1,000 yards receiving. Zavier Betts had the talent, too, but the Bellevue West product left the program in the offseason. As does Omar Manning, a former top junior college prospect (and this year’s likely No. 2 target) who has accrued 380 receiving yards in two seasons. Nebraska hired Mickey Joseph to cultivate — and, in Palmer’s case, recruit — that talent, just like he did with Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase in Baton Rouge. Joseph has by all accounts overhauled the culture in Nebraska’s receivers room. It remains to be seen what that converts to in receiving yards. Travis Vokolek will spearhead the tight end room, but position coach Sean Beckton is still waiting for somebody to secure the starting spot opposite Vokolek. Former top-40 recruit and Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad Thomas Fidone (knee) hasn’t practiced yet, and he was the best bet to mimic Austin Allen’s pass-game production from last season. Allen, the 2021 Big Ten tight end of the year, set school records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602) for the position last season. Vokolek is a valued blocker and leader, but he never caught more than 16 passes in a college season.
WHO CAN HELP: WIDE RECEIVERS
Joseph wants six receivers ready to play every week, and there’s a well-defined gap in experience among the group. Manning, Palmer, Oliver Martin, Alante Brown, Wyatt Liewer, Brody Belt, New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Texas transfer Marcus Washington have all played at least three seasons of college football. Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy, Victor Jones, Decoldest Crawford and Janiran Bonner have played a combined two. Pick four from the first group.
1 Decoldest Crawford
Fr., 6-0, 180
Shreveport, Louisiana, product is sure to make the all-name team but might need a year of seasoning under Joseph.
2 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda
Jr., 6-0, 185
The New Mexico State transfer is 3 inches shorter than former Husker Samori Touré, but NU hopes he can replicate (some of) his production in the slot.
3 Trey Palmer
Jr., 6-1, 190
Handpicked by Joseph to anchor the receiving corps, the LSU transfer could be playing on Sundays next year if he pops the way NU hopes.
4 Alante Brown
So., 5-11, 190
Chicago product whose value starts with intangibles — could be the steadying force among the receivers this season.
5 Omar Manning
Sr., 6-4, 225
Invaluable in NU’s quest for touchdown passes. Size wins in the red zone.
7 Marcus Washington
Jr., 6-2, 190
Texas transfer who knows Casey Thompson better than any of his position mates. But can he master the playbook fast enough to make a difference in Year 1?
12 Janiran Bonner
Fr., 6-3, 200
Top-50 WR recruit whose body looks Big Ten ready. Player to watch if Joseph isn’t satisfied with the older players’ production.
13 Kamonte Grimes
Fr., 6-3, 200
Naples, Florida, product whose best shot at playing time starts on special teams, especially under a coach who didn’t recruit him.
16 Zach Weinmaster
So., 5-10, 180
Walk-on from Loveland, Colorado, who has played wide receiver, running back and (primarily) special teams at Nebraska.
17 Ty Hahn
Fr., 6-2, 195
Johnson-Brock grad who impressed Joseph with his efforts — particularly on special teams — during spring practice.
19 Barron Miles
Fr., 5-10, 180
Walk-on majoring in sports media and communication whose father, Barron Sr., started a cornerback on NU’s 1994 national title team.
26 Roman Mangini
Fr., 5-9, 150
Walk-on from Arizona who blocked three field goals during his high school career.
32 Brody Belt
Jr., 5-9, 185
Pass-catching, ball-carrying, kick-returning walk-on from Millard West who won favor with coaches late last season and this spring.
36 Taveon Thompson
Fr., 6-4, 205
Lincoln Southeast grad who walked onto Nebraska instead of accepting offers to play at Minnesota State or Southwest Minnesota State.
41 Elliott Brown
Fr., 6-1, 175
Former Elkhorn South quarterback who appeared during the Huskers’ win over Fordham last season.
45 Truitt Robinson
Fr., 6-0, 185
Walk-on whose older brother Ty starts along NU’s defensive line. Still waiting to make his Husker debut.
85 Wyatt Liewer
Jr., 6-4, 190
The O'Neill grad started four games last season, finishing with four catches for 24 yards.
89 Oliver Martin
Sr., 6-1, 200
The former Michigan and Iowa transfer was healthy for one game in 2021, but logged more than 100 yards receiving in that contest.
WHO CAN HELP: TIGHT ENDS
While Fidone’s knee heals (again), Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington are fighting for the second tight end spot. Beckton said early in camp that AJ Rollins was “in the mix” as well, and James Carnie is turning a corner. Might be too soon for true freshman Chase Androff to join the mix in camp, but the season is long.
24 Thomas Fidone
Fr., 6-6, 235
The former top-100 recruit is nursing a knee injury for the second straight offseason, but the Huskers have high hopes for his potential if he can stay healthy.
46 John Goodwin
So., 6-3, 235
Walk-on from Lincoln High still looking to make his NU debut entering Year 4.
47 Chase Androff
Fr., 6-6, 235
Three-star tight end from Minnesota who played in a run-first (and second, and third) offense in high school — accomplished blocker.
48 Evan Meyersick
Fr., 6-5, 195
Lettered all four years in basketball at Millard West — didn’t play football until his junior season.
49 Nate Boerkircher
Fr., 6-5, 230
Aurora grad who zoomed up the depth chart this offseason and has a legitimate chance to start opposite Vokolek in Ireland.
81 James Carnie
Fr., 6-5, 225
Norris grad who appeared in two games last season and is competing for the No. 2 tight end spot.
82 Chancellor Brewington
Sr., 6-3, 220
Thrust into tight end duty because of injuries last fall, the former wide receiver became a fan favorite for his vicious goal-line blocks last season. Now he’s eager to prove himself as a complete player in NU’s competition for TE 2.
83 Travis Vokolek
Sr., 6-7, 260
Massive target who Nebraska hopes will make a leap as a receiver after spending most of his career as a blocking tight end.
86 AJ Rollins
Fr., 6-6, 220
Former Omaha Creighton Prep hoops standout whose frame and coordination suggest great potential once he becomes comfortable in cleats.
87 Chris Hickman
So., 6-5, 215
Omaha Burke grad entrenched in the battle for the second tight end spot. Fast receiving tight end with good hands.
87 Brodie Tagaloa
Fr., 6-3, 260
Three-star recruit from California whom the Huskers liked as a defensive lineman and tight end.
99 Luke Lindenmeyer
Fr., 6-4, 250
Caught 29 passes for 424 yard and six touchdowns as a senior at Papillion-La Vista.
— By Jimmy Watkins
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
BIG TEN RANK
12th
LATEST WORD
A prove-it season starts with this prove-it group. The unit was among the worst at pass protection in the Big Ten last year, struggling to create space in short-yardage spots and set up explosive run plays. Sixth-year former walk-on Trent Hixson is among those tasked with replacing a second-round NFL draft pick at center while another sixth-year Husker, Broc Bando, is the lead candidate to take over as starter at right guard. Three former four-star prospects will likely fill out the line after battling injuries or inconsistencies in Bryce Benhart (right tackle), Turner Corcoran (left guard) and Teddy Prochazka (left tackle). All of it must come together under a new position coach in Donovan Raiola, whose different points of emphasis — including moving defenders 10-plus yards downfield — add another layer of intrigue to an unpredictable quintet.
WHO CAN HELP
The Huskers have more than a dozen scholarship offensive linemen, so there are bodies available. Transfers Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State) and Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado) can mix and match at multiple spots while Ethan Piper and Brant Banks are fourth-year blockers who may be physically ready for larger roles. Henry Lutovsky, a 2021 recruit, is another interior option with long-term upside. Meanwhile, former Iowa lineman Ezra Miller is perhaps the most likely walk-on to see action, whether on offense or special teams. Depth took a hit during the summer when projected interior starter Nouredin Nouili failed a drug test and was ruled ineligible for the season.
50 Sam Hoskinson
Fr., 6-1, 240
Walk-on and son of former Husker lineman Matt Hoskinson redshirted in his first college season out of Elkhorn South.
51 Justin Evans-Jenkins
Fr., 6-1, 290
Only high school scholarship O-line recruit in Nebraska’s 2022 class projects as a center.
53 Riley Moses
So., 6-2, 290
Fillmore Central grad and walk-on got his first game action last year against Fordham in his third season.
54 Bryce Benhart
So., 6-9, 315
NU’s big-bodied starting right tackle the past two years is trending toward reprising the role this fall.
57 Ethan Piper
So., 6-2, 295
Norfolk Catholic grad has started 10 games at left guard across his first three seasons and is again in the mix for an interior role.
58 Ian Boerkircher
Jr., 6-6, 285
UNK transfer from Aurora enters his fourth year in Lincoln after carving out a special teams niche in four games in 2021.
59 Henry Lutovsky
Fr., 6-6, 310
Outspoken interior lineman from Iowa saw time late against Fordham and Northwestern in his first season.
61 Dylan Parrott
Fr., 6-5, 340
Late-bloomer from Eldridge, Iowa, didn’t play football until late in high school and arrives as a walk-on.
62 Noah Stafursky
So., 6-4, 325
York walk-on saw his first game action in his third season against Fordham.
63 Nouredin Nouili
Jr., 6-4, 315
Norris grad, Colorado State transfer and native of Germany started final seven games at left guard last year but is ineligible for 2022.
65 Teddy Prochazka
So., 6-10, 320
Two-game starter at left tackle last year tore his ACL but is likely ready to roll at the same spot this season.
66 Ezra Miller
So., 6-6, 310
Iowa transfer enters his third NU campaign after appearing late in three games last fall.
67 Joey Mancino
Fr., 6-3, 280
New Jersey native and walk-on embarking on second season after redshirting in 2021.
69 Turner Corcoran
So., 6-6, 300
Former jewel of NU’s 2020 class was an 11-game starter between left and right tackle a year ago but is trending toward starting at left guard after a spring injury.
70 Keegan Menning
Fr., 6-5, 325
Walk-on from Fremont is searching for his first game snaps after a pandemic season and redshirt year.
73 Broc Bando
Sr., 6-5, 295
Only remaining scholarship player from NU’s 2017 class looking to become a first-time starter this year at right guard.
74 Brant Banks
So., 6-8, 300
Former D-lineman from Houston has appeared in 13 games with the offense the past two seasons, including a start at left tackle in the 2021 opener.
75 Trent Hixson
Sr., 6-4, 305
Sixth-year vet from Omaha Skutt has bounced between walk-on, interior starter and reserve as he vies for the starting center job.
76 Beau Schaller
Fr., 6-2, 270
Former steamroller in Waukee, Iowa, walked on and redshirted his first season in Lincoln.
76 Eli Simonson
Fr., 6-6, 295
Fremont Bergan product and walk-on technically still has four years to play after a pandemic season and redshirt campaign.
77 Hunter Anthony
Jr., 6-6, 325
Oklahoma State transfer played 23 games (five starts) across four seasons and arrives at NU with ability to play tackle or guard.
77 Michael Lynn
So., 6-6, 295
Scholarship blocker from 2019 class played against Fordham and Buffalo last year.
78 Kevin Williams
Sr., 6-5, 325
Left-handed transfer and former Northern Colorado captain arrives with 22 games of FCS experience (19 starts) as both a tackle and guard.
79 Alex Conn
Fr., 6-6, 310
Former three-star recruit from Kansas is seeking his first game action in third college season.
— By Evan Bland
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH