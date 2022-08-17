Husker football roster breakdown: Offense

To preview the 2022 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.

Here we highlight the offense with info on the quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen.

Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.

QUARTERBACKS

BIG TEN RANK

Sixth

LATEST WORD

The Huskers will have a new starting quarterback after four-year starter Adrian Martinez transferred in the offseason. Coach Scott Frost has taken QB battles deep into fall camp before — think 2018, when NU named Martinez over Tristan Gebbia a week before the opener — and likely will again, headlined by transfers Casey Thompson (Texas) and Chubba Purdy (Florida State). Thompson has the experience as a 10-game starter last year and was healthier in the spring despite a right thumb injury that kept him on a “pitch count” into the summer. Purdy, with four years of eligibility left and a former FSU backup, is an equally talented athlete and a handpicked addition by new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple. Two former four-star quarterbacks competing — especially with injuries always a concern for running QBs — is a good thing for the Huskers.

WHO CAN HELP

There’s depth at the position, perhaps more than NU has had in recent memory. Logan Smothers, entering his third season in the offense, started NU's most recent game. Kearney Catholic graduate Heinrich Haarberg is in his second season as a tools-y, projectable player. New scholarship addition Richard Torres may have the strongest arm of the group. Then there’s Matt Masker, another Kearney Catholic product and walk-on in his fifth fall in Lincoln. In more of a pass-leaning West Coast offense, a main emphasis will be on limiting turnovers — Nebraska has thrown 40 interceptions in its past 44 games with double-digit fumbles lost by QBs under Frost.

3 Cooper Hausmann

Fr., 5-10, 180

Two-way standout at Norris accounted for 27 touchdowns as a senior and arrives in Lincoln as a walk-on.

6 Chubba Purdy

Fr., 6-2, 210

Florida State transfer recovered from a foot injury to impress in the spring game and stay firmly in QB mix this year and beyond.

7 Mikey Pauley

Fr., 6-3, 195

Set to play baseball for NU, the walk-on QB was recognized as the best prep football player in Kansas City last year.

8 Logan Smothers

So., 6-2, 190

Former star sprinter from Alabama appeared in six games last season with his first start against Iowa.

10 Heinrich Haarberg

Fr., 6-5, 210

Kearney Catholic product didn’t play his redshirt season after an explosive prep career that netted him a Husker scholarship.

11 Casey Thompson

Jr., 6-0, 195

A major offseason portal win for NU after playing in 19 games (10 starts) at Texas with a Big 12-best 24 touchdown passes in 2021.

15 Richard Torres

Fr., 6-4, 215

The San Antonio product injured his knee which cut short his senior year, but is full go for his first college campaign as a probable redshirt.

16 Jarrett Synek

Fr., 6-0, 200

Walk-on from Hastings redshirted last season after rolling up 5,622 career passing yards and 65 touchdown passes in Class B.

18 Matt Masker

Jr., 6-2, 220

Veteran out of Kearney Catholic enters his fifth year in Lincoln and appeared in his first two games last year late against Fordham and Northwestern.

— By Evan Bland

RUNNING BACKS

BIG TEN RANK

Seventh

LATEST WORD

Since Scott Frost’s arrival, Nebraska’s offense has had enough frustrating moments to last a decade. Very near the top of the list remains the perplexing fourth-down stumble by Jaquez Yant at Minnesota’s goal line last season. It drove home a key point: NU’s running backs were inconsistent in 2021. Inconsistent in health — Rahmir Johnson did some nice things last season but got banged up in final six games — and inconsistent in execution. Three scholarship backs left. Former running backs coach Ryan Held lost his job. New running backs coach Bryan Applewhite brings a lunch-pail, no-nonsense approach to the role, and he added three new running backs in Anthony Grant. Ajay Allen and Emmett Johnson. Grant, the top running back in junior college last season, has a nice combo of speed and power while Allen has great moves. Rahmir Johnson, the group’s best pass catcher, will have a role of some kind in the offense, but it’s Yant, at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, who may be the most talented player, with size, power and nimble feet. If he’s right, he’s good.

WHO CAN HELP

Gabe Ervin became the rare true freshman running back to start a season opener at Nebraska. Three games later at Oklahoma, he tore his ACL. He returns for training camp, but won’t start at No. 1. He has a slew of backs to overtake. Emmett Johnson and Allen seem like redshirt candidates, but Allen has open-field skills that may find a role on third down — unless Rahmir Johnson owns that. Our bet is Yant, Grant, Rahmir Johnson and maybe a fourth guy.

0 Jaquez Yant

So., 6-2, 235

Great burst for a big man, as seen by his 64- and 33-yard runs last season. More elusive than defenders think.

9 Ajay Allen

Fr., 5-11, 185

Followed Applewhite from TCU to NU after rushing for 2,200 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior in Neville, Louisiana.

14 Rahmir Johnson

So., 5-10, 185

After rushing for 495 yards and four touchdowns last year, he’ll play more out of the slot to save some tread on his tires. He caught 16 passes for 197 yards, too.

21 Emmett Johnson

Fr., 5-11, 190

Mr. Football in Minnesota as a senior, Johnson had 42 rushing touchdowns and 85 tackles for Academy of Holy Angels in Minneapolis. Tough like JD Spielman was, just a little taller.

22 Gabe Ervin

Fr., 6-0, 215

One-cut-and-go back for four games last season until the knee injury. Just 3.4 yards per carry on 37 totes.

23 Anthony Grant

Jr., 5-11, 200

A home run hitter who could help on kickoffs, Grant arrived for spring camp and needs to continue mastering the offense.

28 Matthew Schuster

Fr., 5-10, 190

The son of former Husker fullback Brian Schuster, Matthew rushed for more than 3,500 yards at Cozad and Ashland-Greenwood.

29 Cooper Jewett

So., 5-10, 180

Special teamer on the kickoff unit, the Elkhorn South graduate has three career carries.

34 Beau Psencik

Fr., 6-0, 200

Houston native made academic All-Big Ten in 2021 as a management major.

35 Trevin Luben

Fr., 5-11, 195

The 2021 special teams scout player of the year, this Wahoo grad should be a factor in Nebraska’s third phase again.

37 Isaiah Harris

Fr., 5-8, 185

A 30-yard touchdown run in the spring game showed Harris’ skills as a compact, tough runner.

44 Aidan Young

Fr., 5-9, 175

The honor-roll student is majoring in pre-med and looks to get a spot on special teams this fall.

— By Sam McKewon

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

BIG TEN RANK

Seventh

LATEST WORD

Trey Palmer, the former five-star recruit and LSU transfer, has the potential to be the playmaker Nebraska has lacked since 2018, the last time a Husker (Stanley Morgan) had 1,000 yards receiving. Zavier Betts had the talent, too, but the Bellevue West product left the program in the offseason. As does Omar Manning, a former top junior college prospect (and this year’s likely No. 2 target) who has accrued 380 receiving yards in two seasons. Nebraska hired Mickey Joseph to cultivate — and, in Palmer’s case, recruit — that talent, just like he did with Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase in Baton Rouge. Joseph has by all accounts overhauled the culture in Nebraska’s receivers room. It remains to be seen what that converts to in receiving yards. Travis Vokolek will spearhead the tight end room, but position coach Sean Beckton is still waiting for somebody to secure the starting spot opposite Vokolek. Former top-40 recruit and Council Bluffs Lewis Central grad Thomas Fidone (knee) hasn’t practiced yet, and he was the best bet to mimic Austin Allen’s pass-game production from last season. Allen, the 2021 Big Ten tight end of the year, set school records for receptions (38) and receiving yards (602) for the position last season. Vokolek is a valued blocker and leader, but he never caught more than 16 passes in a college season.

WHO CAN HELP: WIDE RECEIVERS

Joseph wants six receivers ready to play every week, and there’s a well-defined gap in experience among the group. Manning, Palmer, Oliver Martin, Alante Brown, Wyatt Liewer, Brody Belt, New Mexico State transfer Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda and Texas transfer Marcus Washington have all played at least three seasons of college football. Kamonte Grimes, Shawn Hardy, Victor Jones, Decoldest Crawford and Janiran Bonner have played a combined two. Pick four from the first group.

1 Decoldest Crawford

Fr., 6-0, 180

Shreveport, Louisiana, product is sure to make the all-name team but might need a year of seasoning under Joseph.

2 Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda

Jr., 6-0, 185

The New Mexico State transfer is 3 inches shorter than former Husker Samori Touré, but NU hopes he can replicate (some of) his production in the slot.

3 Trey Palmer

Jr., 6-1, 190

Handpicked by Joseph to anchor the receiving corps, the LSU transfer could be playing on Sundays next year if he pops the way NU hopes.

4 Alante Brown

So., 5-11, 190

Chicago product whose value starts with intangibles — could be the steadying force among the receivers this season.

5 Omar Manning

Sr., 6-4, 225

Invaluable in NU’s quest for touchdown passes. Size wins in the red zone.

7 Marcus Washington

Jr., 6-2, 190

Texas transfer who knows Casey Thompson better than any of his position mates. But can he master the playbook fast enough to make a difference in Year 1?

12 Janiran Bonner

Fr., 6-3, 200

Top-50 WR recruit whose body looks Big Ten ready. Player to watch if Joseph isn’t satisfied with the older players’ production.

13 Kamonte Grimes

Fr., 6-3, 200

Naples, Florida, product whose best shot at playing time starts on special teams, especially under a coach who didn’t recruit him.

16 Zach Weinmaster

So., 5-10, 180

Walk-on from Loveland, Colorado, who has played wide receiver, running back and (primarily) special teams at Nebraska.

17 Ty Hahn

Fr., 6-2, 195

Johnson-Brock grad who impressed Joseph with his efforts — particularly on special teams — during spring practice.

19 Barron Miles

Fr., 5-10, 180

Walk-on majoring in sports media and communication whose father, Barron Sr., started a cornerback on NU’s 1994 national title team.

26 Roman Mangini

Fr., 5-9, 150

Walk-on from Arizona who blocked three field goals during his high school career.

32 Brody Belt

Jr., 5-9, 185

Pass-catching, ball-carrying, kick-returning walk-on from Millard West who won favor with coaches late last season and this spring.

36 Taveon Thompson

Fr., 6-4, 205

Lincoln Southeast grad who walked onto Nebraska instead of accepting offers to play at Minnesota State or Southwest Minnesota State.

41 Elliott Brown

Fr., 6-1, 175

Former Elkhorn South quarterback who appeared during the Huskers’ win over Fordham last season.

45 Truitt Robinson

Fr., 6-0, 185

Walk-on whose older brother Ty starts along NU’s defensive line. Still waiting to make his Husker debut.

85 Wyatt Liewer

Jr., 6-4, 190

The O'Neill grad started four games last season, finishing with four catches for 24 yards.

89 Oliver Martin

Sr., 6-1, 200

The former Michigan and Iowa transfer was healthy for one game in 2021, but logged more than 100 yards receiving in that contest.

WHO CAN HELP: TIGHT ENDS

While Fidone’s knee heals (again), Nate Boerkircher, Chris Hickman and Chancellor Brewington are fighting for the second tight end spot. Beckton said early in camp that AJ Rollins was “in the mix” as well, and James Carnie is turning a corner. Might be too soon for true freshman Chase Androff to join the mix in camp, but the season is long.

24 Thomas Fidone

Fr., 6-6, 235

The former top-100 recruit is nursing a knee injury for the second straight offseason, but the Huskers have high hopes for his potential if he can stay healthy.

46 John Goodwin

So., 6-3, 235

Walk-on from Lincoln High still looking to make his NU debut entering Year 4.

47 Chase Androff

Fr., 6-6, 235

Three-star tight end from Minnesota who played in a run-first (and second, and third) offense in high school — accomplished blocker.

48 Evan Meyersick

Fr., 6-5, 195

Lettered all four years in basketball at Millard West — didn’t play football until his junior season.

49 Nate Boerkircher

Fr., 6-5, 230

Aurora grad who zoomed up the depth chart this offseason and has a legitimate chance to start opposite Vokolek in Ireland.

81 James Carnie

Fr., 6-5, 225

Norris grad who appeared in two games last season and is competing for the No. 2 tight end spot.

82 Chancellor Brewington

Sr., 6-3, 220

Thrust into tight end duty because of injuries last fall, the former wide receiver became a fan favorite for his vicious goal-line blocks last season. Now he’s eager to prove himself as a complete player in NU’s competition for TE 2.

83 Travis Vokolek

Sr., 6-7, 260

Massive target who Nebraska hopes will make a leap as a receiver after spending most of his career as a blocking tight end.

86 AJ Rollins

Fr., 6-6, 220

Former Omaha Creighton Prep hoops standout whose frame and coordination suggest great potential once he becomes comfortable in cleats.

87 Chris Hickman

So., 6-5, 215

Omaha Burke grad entrenched in the battle for the second tight end spot. Fast receiving tight end with good hands.

87 Brodie Tagaloa

Fr., 6-3, 260

Three-star recruit from California whom the Huskers liked as a defensive lineman and tight end.

99 Luke Lindenmeyer

Fr., 6-4, 250

Caught 29 passes for 424 yard and six touchdowns as a senior at Papillion-La Vista.

— By Jimmy Watkins

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

BIG TEN RANK

12th

LATEST WORD

A prove-it season starts with this prove-it group. The unit was among the worst at pass protection in the Big Ten last year, struggling to create space in short-yardage spots and set up explosive run plays. Sixth-year former walk-on Trent Hixson is among those tasked with replacing a second-round NFL draft pick at center while another sixth-year Husker, Broc Bando, is the lead candidate to take over as starter at right guard. Three former four-star prospects will likely fill out the line after battling injuries or inconsistencies in Bryce Benhart (right tackle), Turner Corcoran (left guard) and Teddy Prochazka (left tackle). All of it must come together under a new position coach in Donovan Raiola, whose different points of emphasis — including moving defenders 10-plus yards downfield — add another layer of intrigue to an unpredictable quintet.

WHO CAN HELP

The Huskers have more than a dozen scholarship offensive linemen, so there are bodies available. Transfers Hunter Anthony (Oklahoma State) and Kevin Williams (Northern Colorado) can mix and match at multiple spots while Ethan Piper and Brant Banks are fourth-year blockers who may be physically ready for larger roles. Henry Lutovsky, a 2021 recruit, is another interior option with long-term upside. Meanwhile, former Iowa lineman Ezra Miller is perhaps the most likely walk-on to see action, whether on offense or special teams. Depth took a hit during the summer when projected interior starter Nouredin Nouili failed a drug test and was ruled ineligible for the season.

50 Sam Hoskinson

Fr., 6-1, 240

Walk-on and son of former Husker lineman Matt Hoskinson redshirted in his first college season out of Elkhorn South.

51 Justin Evans-Jenkins

Fr., 6-1, 290

Only high school scholarship O-line recruit in Nebraska’s 2022 class projects as a center.

53 Riley Moses

So., 6-2, 290

Fillmore Central grad and walk-on got his first game action last year against Fordham in his third season.

54 Bryce Benhart

So., 6-9, 315

NU’s big-bodied starting right tackle the past two years is trending toward reprising the role this fall.

57 Ethan Piper

So., 6-2, 295

Norfolk Catholic grad has started 10 games at left guard across his first three seasons and is again in the mix for an interior role.

58 Ian Boerkircher

Jr., 6-6, 285

UNK transfer from Aurora enters his fourth year in Lincoln after carving out a special teams niche in four games in 2021.

59 Henry Lutovsky

Fr., 6-6, 310

Outspoken interior lineman from Iowa saw time late against Fordham and Northwestern in his first season.

61 Dylan Parrott

Fr., 6-5, 340

Late-bloomer from Eldridge, Iowa, didn’t play football until late in high school and arrives as a walk-on.

62 Noah Stafursky

So., 6-4, 325

York walk-on saw his first game action in his third season against Fordham.

63 Nouredin Nouili

Jr., 6-4, 315

Norris grad, Colorado State transfer and native of Germany started final seven games at left guard last year but is ineligible for 2022.

65 Teddy Prochazka

So., 6-10, 320

Two-game starter at left tackle last year tore his ACL but is likely ready to roll at the same spot this season.

66 Ezra Miller

So., 6-6, 310

Iowa transfer enters his third NU campaign after appearing late in three games last fall.

67 Joey Mancino

Fr., 6-3, 280

New Jersey native and walk-on embarking on second season after redshirting in 2021.

69 Turner Corcoran

So., 6-6, 300

Former jewel of NU’s 2020 class was an 11-game starter between left and right tackle a year ago but is trending toward starting at left guard after a spring injury.

70 Keegan Menning

Fr., 6-5, 325

Walk-on from Fremont is searching for his first game snaps after a pandemic season and redshirt year.

73 Broc Bando

Sr., 6-5, 295

Only remaining scholarship player from NU’s 2017 class looking to become a first-time starter this year at right guard.

74 Brant Banks

So., 6-8, 300

Former D-lineman from Houston has appeared in 13 games with the offense the past two seasons, including a start at left tackle in the 2021 opener.

75 Trent Hixson

Sr., 6-4, 305

Sixth-year vet from Omaha Skutt has bounced between walk-on, interior starter and reserve as he vies for the starting center job.

76 Beau Schaller

Fr., 6-2, 270

Former steamroller in Waukee, Iowa, walked on and redshirted his first season in Lincoln.

76 Eli Simonson

Fr., 6-6, 295

Fremont Bergan product and walk-on technically still has four years to play after a pandemic season and redshirt campaign.

77 Hunter Anthony

Jr., 6-6, 325

Oklahoma State transfer played 23 games (five starts) across four seasons and arrives at NU with ability to play tackle or guard.

77 Michael Lynn

So., 6-6, 295

Scholarship blocker from 2019 class played against Fordham and Buffalo last year.

78 Kevin Williams

Sr., 6-5, 325

Left-handed transfer and former Northern Colorado captain arrives with 22 games of FCS experience (19 starts) as both a tackle and guard.

79 Alex Conn

Fr., 6-6, 310

Former three-star recruit from Kansas is seeking his first game action in third college season.