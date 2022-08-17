Husker football roster breakdown: Special teams

To preview the 2022 season, we're breaking down the entire Husker roster with a closer look at each position and every player.

Here we highlight special teams with info on the place kickers, punters and long snappers.

Included with each player is his jersey number and height/weight according to the Huskers' official roster.

SPECIALISTS

BIG TEN RANK

Eighth

WHO CAN HELP

The early returns on new special teams coordinator Bill Busch seem promising. Players are taking the third unit seriously, the specialists are receiving help from pros. But as Busch likes to say, every special teams play is fourth down, which means the positive reports mean nothing. Only execution does. Timmy Bleekrode has never kicked a high-leverage field goal in a Power Five stadium. Brian Buschini’s FCS punter of the year award doesn’t guarantee a repeat performance in the Big Ten. And Trey Palmer’s game-breaking speed can’t erase the memory of Cam Taylor-Britt’s safety against Illinois last season. Busch is eager to put 2021 behind everyone, but it might take his players a couple of weeks to earn fans' trust. These are the scars that come with four years of incompetence.

BIG TEN RANK

Palmer scored touchdowns as a punt and kick returner at LSU, something no Husker has done since 2019 (JD Spielman, punt). Tommi Hill looks “natural” returning punts, as well, Busch said. As does walk-on Brody Belt. Belt could also help as a kick returner, but Busch said early in camp that running back Anthony Grant was his top pick at that position so far. Regardless of who wins the job, the bar for improvement is low. Nebraska’s kick return average ranked 121st out of 130 FBS teams last year. Its punt return average ranked 128th.

PLACE KICKERS

24 Charlie Weinrich

Fr., 5-11, 200

The Kansan made 40 of 41 extra points last season in high school, kicked touchbacks on 44 of 64 kickoffs and made seven field goals — with a long of 57 yards.

36 Chase Contreraz

Jr., 6-1, 185

Iowa native made 11 of 11 extra points but 2 of 4 field goals last season after replacing Connor Culp in the final four games. His longest make was 39 yards, and his trial period was not good enough to stop Nebraska from going kicker shopping in the portal.

49 Timmy Bleekrode

So., 5-8, 185

Furman transfer earned all-conference honors as a punter last season and ranked 16th in FCS field goal percentage. Frontrunner for NU’s place-kicking job.

79 Spencer Pankratz

Fr., 6-1, 200

Another Furman transfer who converted 16 of 17 extra points as a senior at Valor Christian (Colo.) High.

92 Brendan Franke

So., 6-1, 240

Gretna grad kicked 38 touchbacks on 62 kickoffs last season.

93 Gabe Heins

So., 6-0, 180

Made 78 of 86 extra points and 13 of 19 field goals during his last two seasons at Kearney.

PUNTERS

90 Jacob Hohl

So., 6-2, 215

Lincoln Southwest product averaged 40 yards per punt — including eight over 50 yards and 18 inside the 20-yard line — at Nebraska Wesleyan last year.

93 Grant Detlefsen

So., 6-3, 220

Averaged 39.5 yards per punt as a senior at Lincoln Southeast.

95 Brian Buschini

So., 6-1, 225

The Montana transfer was the FCS punter of the year and first-team All-America in 2021.

LONG SNAPPERS

55 Brady Weas

Sr., 6-2, 250

Georgetown transfer recorded 11 tackles in three seasons with the Hoyas.

91 Cameron Pieper

Jr., 6-4, 250

Lincoln Southwest grad appeared in 11 games last season — mostly on the field goal team — and assumed all of NU’s long-snapping duties during the final two weeks.

94 Cade Mueller

Jr., 6-1, 225

Gretna grad who handled most of NU’s long-snapping duties on the punt team in 2021.

96 Camden Witucki

Fr., 6-2, 225