The following chart breaks down all of Nebraska football's scholarship players by position and class.

In most years, Nebraska is limited to 85 scholarships on the roster. But the rules are different in 2021. Because all players received a free year of eligibility due to the pandemic, Nebraska can exceed that 85-man limit by the number of seniors who chose to return for another season.

Note: All players retain the same class they had in the 2020 season. Incoming players from the 2021 recruiting class are noted differently from the other freshmen.

This chart will be updated continually as roster changes are made throughout the offseason. Last update: Jan. 11, 2021.