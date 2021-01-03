LINCOLN, SIX MONTHS AGO — Nebraska coach Scott Frost sat in a relatively airless, small lounge embedded inside Memorial Stadium. In front of him, two reporters. To his side, chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, NU’s architect for Husker athletics navigating the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of the Huskers’ football team was already back on campus as June slipped into July. COVID-19 was quiet in Lincoln that week — 168 cases, or 8% of the total for one week in early December — and Frost had confidence that, if a season unfolded, Nebraska had the right approach to it, while wondering, out loud, how the sport, specifically the Big Ten, might regard the moment.

“We’re fighting the fight,” Frost said then.

NU would play football in 2020 — eight games — but the fight would change a few times.

First, it morphed into a battle against the Big Ten to even play a season at all, with the Huskers taking public hits from national writers and commentators. NU and the league would clash again over the difficulty of its schedule, and again when the second team on that schedule, Wisconsin, had to bow out of a game due to rising COVID-19 cases on its roster, and Nebraska wasn’t allowed to replace the Badgers with a nonconference foe.

As the season wore on, though, Nebraska fought against a familiar foe. Itself. The progress Frost hoped to make in 2020 — pandemic or not — was stunted, to some degree, by the self-inflicted mistakes NU made before Frost arrived and since he has.

Penalties at the wrong time. Turnovers at the worst times. Riding the roller coaster of emotions — up one week against Penn State and down the next in a stunning loss to Illinois.

“I didn’t really see it coming,” Frost said. “It was almost like our team thought we won one game. We’re good. We’re good. That’s not how it works in this league. It’s not how it works in life. It’s not how it works in football.”

Nebraska stood 1-3 at that moment, when Frost decided to reverse a change he’d made two weeks before. Adrian Martinez, benched after a 21-13 loss at Northwestern, was re-installed as the Huskers’ quarterback for the rest of the season. Martinez’s backup, Luke McCaffrey, played just a handful of drives, standing on the sidelines.

Given the Huskers’ 2-2 finish to the season, the decision paid dividends. Martinez nearly pulled off the upset at Iowa before falling short, 26-20, on a final drive. He delivered a 37-27 win at Purdue. And despite four turnovers at Rutgers, Martinez played the entire game and led the Huskers to a 28-21 victory thanks to a dominant second half on offense and a solid-as-usual performance from the Husker defense, which improved in several categories under coordinator Erik Chinander.

After that victory in New Jersey, the Huskers had a choice whether to pursue a bowl game. They’d ultimately turn down that option after a player vote. If it seemed surprising, given NU’s push to play over the summer, Frost’s own words, after the Rutgers game, encapsulated the mood.

“I really expected us to turn a big corner this year — I thought we had the team to do that,” Frost said. “And I still do. I’m really excited about the future — but I’m worn out, too.”

The 20 for 20 recap won’t be our last look at the season — nor, yet, are we looking ahead until we know which players are headed out of the program and which are returning. But here’s a look at the plays, stats, MVPs and quotes that shaped the season.

THE DEFINING PLAYS

Luke McCaffrey throws an interception off the helmet of his right tackle against Northwestern. Nebraska had blown a six-point halftime lead and trailed 21-13 midway through the fourth quarter when McCaffrey — who had replaced a benched Adrian Martinez barely 11 game minutes earlier — took the Huskers 70 yards in eight plays to the Northwestern 4-yard line. Play No. 9 was a second-and-goal. McCaffrey targeted tight end Travis Vokolek crossing from left to right, but NU right tackle Bryce Benhart had pushed his man so deep that the 6-foot-9, 330-pounder’s head deflected the pass up and into the arms of a defender. NU reached Wildcat territory on eight drives that day and scored on just three of them in a one-score loss to the eventual Big Ten West champs. Big Red finished its season scoring touchdowns on 51.43% of its red-zone trips, tied for 109th nationally.

The defense stands tall in the clutch to beat Penn State. On a day the Blackshirts saw more snaps than they had in eight years, the 91st and final one secured Nebraska’s first win. Five Huskers rushed against six PSU blockers on fourth-and-goal from the Nebraska 13-yard line with just 37 seconds left and the home team ahead 30-23. Redshirt freshman Ty Robinson split two Nittany Lions, forcing quarterback Will Levis to step up in the pocket. Senior D-lineman Ben Stille was waiting and wrapped his arms around the 6-3, 220-pounder before throwing him to the turf. What looked like a sack officially went down as an incompletion, with linebacker JoJo Domann scooping up the ball on a bounce and Nebraska picking up the victory. Huskers’ opponents in the red zone scored touchdowns just 51.43% of the time, good for 17th nationally and easily NU’s best mark as a Big Ten school.

The fumble pass to start the Illinois game. Nebraska’s worst loss of the year began with a killer sequence that should never have happened. McCaffrey faked a handoff on the game’s first play from scrimmage at the NU 17, then ran to the 18 before bouncing an ill-advised pass attempt to his left to Wan’Dale Robinson. Though the pass didn’t appear to be a lateral — going perhaps a half yard forward — officials ruled it a fumble, which Illinois recovered. More bizarrely, there was no replay review because referees said later there was no good available camera angle. The Huskers finished the game with their worst turnover margin in five years (minus-5) and ended the year behind all but four FBS schools in turnover margin per game (minus-1.38).

Blown protection, turnover clinches loss to Iowa. The Huskers outgained and outrushed the Hawkeyes on Black Friday but the offense faltered for a ninth time in 11 games under Frost with a chance to tie or go ahead late. This time NU had the ball at Iowa’s 39 with 85 seconds and a timeout to work with, trailing 26-20. But an Iowa defender swam past the right guard as Martinez threw, forcing a fumble and sealing the outcome. Nebraska players and coaches often spoke about how often one player not doing their job has cost the offense, and that showed up at the worst time to squash a potential Big Red rally in Iowa City.

Cam Taylor-Britt’s dramatic, leaping pass breakup at Purdue. One of Nebraska’s best individual efforts of the year perhaps saved a game and goes to the top of the highlight reel whenever the talented cornerback decides to pursue the NFL. On a Purdue third-and-13 and NU up 37-27 midway through the fourth quarter, Taylor-Britt flashed an elite vertical by skying and knocking away a deep ball intended for All-Big Ten first-team receiver David Bell down the right sideline. The sequence stood out in a game packed with penalties and came moments after Taylor-Britt and fellow defensive back Marquel Dismuke collided to allow Bell to score from 89 yards out. Taylor-Britt finished as the team’s most decorated defender in 2020 and a trusted full-time starter on the edge.

Dedrick Mills’ 16-yard run against Minnesota. A flash of what the Husker run game could be at times. Mills took the handoff five yards behind the line of scrimmage and was barely touched until he had gained 10 yards on the strength of blocking from the offensive line and tight ends Vokolek and Austin Allen. The 5-11, 220-pound Mills carried a defensive back with him for the final six yards on the second-quarter drive in which NU would eventually score a touchdown. But — in a microcosm of the season — his run was one of 12 total carries the senior received during the cold and windy game that Nebraska lost to the undermanned Gophers.

The Rutgers 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Fed up with short and high kicks that were still leading to good Rutgers field position, Nebraska gave return specialist Aron Cruickshank a chance early in the third quarter of a 14-14 game. He essentially sprinted in a straight line outside the right hash to the end zone. The Huskers eventually overcame the mistake to win the game, but it was the last in a blizzard of special-teams blunders in 2020. Some flubs were more obvious than others, but all consistently gave opposing teams extra hidden yards. Many — like the head-scratching decision to kick to Cruickshank that Frost couldn’t explain after the game — directly cost NU points.

THE MOST VALUABLE PLAYERS

JoJo Domann, senior outside linebacker: He has been Nebraska’s most indispensable defender for a couple years now, offering a range of abilities no other Husker has. Need pass coverage? Domann can do that, perhaps most obviously when he stayed stride for stride with a Minnesota receiver and knocked away a deep pass late in that game. Need a play at the line of scrimmage? He is strong enough to pressure quarterbacks and set an edge, like when he made 12 tackles and played all 91 snaps against Penn State. That he tied for the overall team lead in tackles for loss (6.5) and pass breakups (five) is impressive enough, then consider he also paced NU with a career-high 58 tackles while forcing two fumbles and recovering another. Once operating as more of a rogue defender, the 6-foot-1, 230-pounder from Colorado Springs found a sweet spot in 2020 as both a playmaker and reliable cog within the defense. The only active Husker to appear in a bowl game, the fiery 23-year-old provided a huge boost to the Blackshirts with his announcement that he will return for a sixth season. Domann missed only a handful of snaps all year — he was simply too versatile, too prepared and too effective to ever come off the field. He offers ancillary benefits too, like strong leadership qualities and freedom for other Blackshirts (cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt and outside ‘backer Garrett Nelson among them) to thrive in their more specialized roles.

Wan’Dale Robinson, sophomore receiver: In a season with quarterback changes and running back injuries, Robinson was the offense’s Mr. Reliable. Designated as solely a receiver entering the year, the 5-10, 185-pounder slid back into a rushing role mid-game against Penn State after Dedrick Mills suffered a leg injury, carrying 16 times for 60 yards. Robinson eventually logged 46 totes for 240 yards during the fall, better than all but Mills and NU’s quarterbacks. The Kentucky native also caught at least four passes in every game — his 51 grabs and 461 receiving yards both easily led the Huskers and accounted for roughly a third of the team’s production in both categories. The former four-star recruit’s value shined late in the year as he gamely took hit after hit and got up every time. His season-best 47-yard run against Minnesota and 38-yard over-the-shoulder grab against Rutgers also showed he had plenty left in the tank at the end. Both of his touchdowns — one receiving, one rushing — also came in the finale against the Scarlet Knights. Sure, Nebraska’s offense regressed in 2020, but just think what it would have looked like without its only consistent receiving threat and best backup option at running back. The Huskers had and still have myriad questions on that side of the ball, but Robinson is a clear answer.

Connor Culp, senior placekicker: Perhaps never has a graduate transfer offered a bigger upgrade at a position for Nebraska than when Culp arrived from LSU last offseason. The Huskers — long spoiled by a line of steady kickers — muddled through 2019 with six different kickers and connected on just 12 of 20 (60% was tied for 111th nationally), with each attempt an unwanted adventure. Culp immediately calmed the waters, hitting on all 20 of his extra-point tries and 13 of 15 field goals (86.7% was 16th nationally entering bowl season) en route to being named Big Ten Kicker of the Year. His reliability potentially swung two games in Nebraska’s favor: the seven-point win over Penn State when he made all three field goals, and the 10-point victory over Purdue that included a career-best 49-yarder in his 3-for-3 outing. He also made both tries against Iowa, keeping NU alive until the end. Culp additionally handled kickoff duties, sending 12 of his 40 attempts for touchbacks while mostly dropping lofty “sky right” kicks near an opponent’s 15-yard line along the sidelines with the aim of limiting big returns. Off the field, Culp endeared himself to many Husker fans by doing a Zoom interview wearing hunting camouflage and finding his oversized truck a few days after it had been stolen in downtown Lincoln. His return in 2021 would go a long way toward keeping Nebraska’s kicking game close to automatic.

THE KEY STATISTICS

Minus-11: Nebraska’s turnover margin over eight games. The Huskers ranked last in the Big Ten and 125th nationally. That number simply can’t be sugarcoated. Good teams don’t make all the turnover blunders Nebraska did and win consistently. Husker quarterbacks Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffrey accounted for 16 of the team’s 18 turnovers, including seven lost fumbles. The Huskers logged seven takeaways (tied for 103rd nationally), which contributed to the margin. Since joining the Big Ten, NU is minus-53 in turnover margin. Wow!

68.1%: Completion rate for Nebraska’s quarterbacks, which essentially ties the 2008 season for the best completion rate in Husker history. Martinez, at 71.5%, set the single-season record. So how did it happen? Scott Frost and offensive coordinator Matt Lubick schemed a more modest, ball-control pass game that took few downfield risks and gave Martinez/McCaffrey outlet throws to backs and tight ends. The Huskers can build on it for 2021, while blending in a few more big hitters.

26: Penalties on Nebraska’s offense, more than three per game, accounting for 179 yards. Yes, NU’s defense had some costly penalties too — Cam Taylor-Britt’s targeting penalty against Minnesota tops the list — but the Huskers’ offense simply wasn’t explosive enough to overcome the many turnovers and penalties. The Huskers’ offensive line had 15 penalties, including most of the 13 offensive holding penalties. Too many. That unit didn’t play as well as expected in 2020.

0: Fans allowed at Husker football games outside of family and friends, and at Rutgers there weren’t any at all. It was a strange season for NU, especially at home, where the team didn’t play particularly well on offense. In losses to Illinois and Minnesota, the Huskers got terrible starts to the game too. Did an empty stadium factor in? Almost certainly. Nebraska’s biggest game of the season was against Minnesota, and there wasn’t much juice in the first quarter. An empty Memorial Stadium is darn near un-American. In 2020, it was empty — and sad.

201.38: Rushing yards per game. It was the third straight year the Huskers averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game. It’s one thing Frost appears to have established in three years in Lincoln. Frost has achieved this success often with his quarterbacks — 37.6% of NU’s rushing yards since Frost arrived have been supplied by them — but Nebraska knows its way around a run game. It’s rarely a bad thing.

THE MEMORABLE QUOTES

“It’s gonna happen. I’ve been doubted in this state before — and I’m sure there’s some out there right now. But I know what happened last time and it’s going to happen again.” — Frost, after Nebraska’s 26-20 loss to Iowa. Frost was recalling his own brief struggles as NU’s starting quarterback in 1997 when he was benched for one series as a senior. He compared that to the three years of losing as a coach in Lincoln.

“I didn’t really see it coming. It was almost like our team thought we won one game. 'We’re good. We’re good.' That’s not how it works in this league. It’s not how it works in life. It’s not how it works in football.” — Frost, after Nebraska’s 41-23 loss to a bad Illinois team one week after a 30-23 win over Penn State. NU is a young team still learning about consistent effort and approach.

“Ultimately, we would love for them to play football in the Big Ten. We realize this is a difficult process, but that’s what our end hope is.” — Glen Snodgrass, father of Husker linebacker Garret Snodgrass and one of the parents who led the charge to sue the Big Ten. The lawsuit helped reveal the Big Ten’s original 11-3 vote to postpone the football season in August and press the league for more transparency. It was dropped when the league announced it was starting a season Oct. 24.

“I’m sure my friend (Ohio State Athletic Director) Gene Smith is smiling today. His friend Bill Moos is not. I’ve got a good football team with a great football coach that deserves a break here or there to start getting back on track to being a contender in the Big Ten West.” — Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos on the Huskers having to play Ohio State to start the season, with Wisconsin, Northwestern and Penn State in the opening month. NU lost 52-17 at OSU but beat Penn State. Moos’ comments sounded alarm over whether the Huskers’ schedule was too hard.

“I want to win. You feel me? I want to win. It's not about me, it's not about him, it's about us. Let's not forget that." — Martinez, before the Huskers’ 30-23 win over Penn State. Martinez said this to teammates despite being benched for backup Luke McCaffrey. NU made video available of the pregame speech on social media after the win. Martinez won his job back to start the Iowa game and finished 2-2 as a starter in the last four games.

THE BEST PHOTOS

