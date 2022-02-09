Husker football will now play Rutgers on a Friday night in 2022

LINCOLN — Nebraska football will play another Friday night Big Ten road game at Rutgers in 2022.

NU and RU will play Oct. 7 in Piscataway, New Jersey, one day earlier than originally scheduled.

The teams last played on a Friday night on Dec. 18, 2020, in an empty stadium at the height of the COVID pandemic, to a handful of stadium workers, team officials and reporters. The Huskers won 28-21 and promptly voted the next day to forgo a bowl game.

This time Rutgers will presumably hope to attract a far bigger crowd — both in the seats and on TV — by moving what likely would have been a noon Saturday kick to Friday prime time. A kickoff time will be announced this spring.

RU represents NU's first true road game of the 2022 season. The Huskers open with a neutral-site contest against Northwestern in Ireland that is expected to attract more Husker fans than Wildcat fans.

After the Oct. 7 game against the Scarlet Knights, NU heads to Purdue Oct. 15. The Rutgers game is preceded by an Oct. 1 home game against Indiana.